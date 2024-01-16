CM Kosher
Under Hashgacha of Cleveland Kosher, OH 44118
Shabbos Menu
Dips
- Jalapeño$5.00+
Calling all spicy lovers! This Jalapeno dip has a kick!
- Roasted garlic mayo$5.00+
Roasted garlic turned into a deep, flavorful aioli.
- Sweet onion$5.00+
Caramelized onions. Oh so sweet!
- Babaganoush$5.00+
Creamy, smoky, delicious. What's not to love about that?
- Dill$5.00+
Creamy dill dip
- Jalapeño dill$5.00+
Creamy dill dip with the addition of spicy Jalapeno. A must try with gefilte fish
- Olive$5.00+
Not too creamy, not to chunky. A perfect blended olive dip.
Appitizers
Sides
- Cholent$25.00+
A hiemish style cholent with just the right amount of kick
- Deli Roll$35.00+
Pastry dough stuffed with deli and our secret sauce.
- Potato Kugel$15.00+
Potato kugel, Classic or creamy overnight.
- Yapchik$50.00+
Our hiemish style potato kugel just upgraded. Loaded with meat.
- Broccoli Kugel$40.00
Broccoli soufflé style kugel.
- Apple Blueberry Kugel$25.00
Fresh apples with creamy blueberries. sandwiched between our delicious crumble
- Yerushalmi Kugel$75.00
Sweet tones blended with classic caramel pepper flavor that we all love
- Roasted Potato's$25.00+
A classic roasted style potato.
- Sticky Garlic Potato's$40.00+
Roasted potato's elevated with our sweet garlic sauce.
- Roasted Sweet Potato Cubes$30.00+
Cubed sweet potato roasted to perfection
- Roasted Vegetables$35.00+
Peppers, Zucchini, Red onions. Seasoned with salt and pepper. Sometimes simple is best
Boards
Entrees
- Chicken Quarters$40.00+
Chicken quarters, glazed, BBQ, or breaded
- Corn Flake Schnitzel$75.00+
Corn flake style fried chicken fillets.
- Honey Mustard Chicken$75.00+
A Cleveland mainstay. Chicken breast glazed with our honey mustard glaze
- Chicken Marsala$85.00+
Chicken breast baked to perfection, topped with our top secret Marsala sauce
- Southern Fried Chicken$75.00+
Succulent Southern fried chicken bottoms. Bone in or deboned.
- Grilled Chicken Tenders$75.00
Succulent chicken breast grilled to perfection
- Chicken Fingers$80.00+
Choose from any of our 5 flavors
- Glazed Corned Beef$160.00+
Corned beef shouldn't be this good.
- London Broil$150.00+
Perfectly seasoned London broil with Au Jus.
Shabbos For 4
Friday Night Meal
Shabbos Day Meal
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Drop off catering specializing in shabbos food.
