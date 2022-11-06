Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Cucina Moderna Lake Worth

770 Reviews

$$

9835 Lake Worth Rd

Lake Worth, FL 33467

Popular Items

16” Pizza Build Your Own
Chicken Parm-D
Caesar Salad -LG

12" Medium Pizza

12" 3-Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Sunday Sauce

12" Americano Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni | sausage | mushroom

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella | grilled chicken | bacon | onions | hot sauce

12" Capri Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, Figs, Arugula, Prosciutto, Balsamic

12" CM Pizza

$20.00

EVOO | garlic | grilled chicken |sweety peppers | basil | sauce

12" Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$21.00

Tomato sauce dollops | fresh mozzarella | tomato slices | grilled eggplant | ricotta dollops

12" Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Basil | fresh mozzarella | sauce

12" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce dollops | fresh mozzarella | tomato slices | prosciutto | arugula

12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$24.00

Pesto | red roasted peppers | spinach | garlic | shrimp

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$22.00

Green peppers | garlic | tomatoes | onions | mushrooms | sauce | Cheese

12" White Pizza

$19.00

Romano cheese | garlic | ricotta | mozzarella

12” Pizza Build Your Own

$16.00

Build your own pizza

12" Wheat Pizza

12" Wheat CM Pizza

$19.00

EVOO | garlic | grilled chicken |sweety peppers | basil | sauce

12" Wheat Margarita

$16.00

Basil | fresh mozzarella | sauce

12" Wheat Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Pesto | red roasted peppers | spinach | garlic | shrimp

12" Wheat Americano

$19.00

Pepperoni | sausage | mushroom

12" Wheat Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Tomato sauce dollops | fresh mozzarella | tomato slices | grilled eggplant | ricotta dollops

12" Wheat Rugola & Prosciutto

$22.00

Tomato sauce dollops | fresh mozzarella | tomato slices | prosciutto | arugula

12" Wheat Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella | grilled chicken | bacon | onions | hot sauce

12" Wheat Vegetarian

$21.00

Green peppers | garlic | tomatoes | onions | mushrooms | sauce | Cheese

12" Wheat White Pizza

$18.00

Romano cheese | garlic | ricotta | mozzarella

12” Wheat Pizza Build Your Own

$16.00

Build your own pizza

16" Pizza

16" Cm Pizza

$22.00

EVOO | garlic | grilled chicken |sweety peppers | basil | sauce

16" Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Basil | fresh mozzarella | sauce

16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$26.00

Pesto | red roasted peppers | spinach | garlic | shrimp

16" Americano Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni | sausage | mushroom

16" Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce dollops | fresh mozzarella | tomato slices | grilled eggplant | ricotta dollops

16" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce dollops | fresh mozzarella | tomato slices | prosciutto | arugula

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella | grilled chicken | bacon | onions | hot sauce

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$23.00

Green peppers | garlic | tomatoes | onions | mushrooms | sauce | Cheese

16" White Pizza

$20.00

Romano cheese | garlic | ricotta | mozzarella

16” Pizza Build Your Own

$19.00

Build your own pizza

Starters & Sharing

Burrata & Proscuitto

$18.00

Balsamic Glaze

CM Chicken Wings

$17.00

Caramelized onions, shaved garlic, EVOO

Fork & Knife Meatballs-APP

$14.00

Veal, pork, beef, dollop of ricotta cheese, basil, sunday gravy

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Sweety peppers, house made marinara, roasted pepper aioli

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Panko breaded cheese, sunday gravy

Fried Ravoli

$13.00

Fried ravioli served with tomato sauce

Homemade Arancini

$13.00

Crispy rice balls, ground beef, parmesan, sunday gravy

Mozzarella Tomato Stack

$15.00

Arugula, sweety peppers, EVOO, truffle balsamic glaze, seasalt

Mussels Pomo Doro-APP

$17.00

P.E.I. mussels, onions, garlic, cilantro, marinara seafood broth

Rustic Bruschetta Scampi

$16.00

Gulf shrimp, tomato, garlic, white wine, lemon butter

Truffle Parmigiana Fries-APP

$12.00

Steel cut fries, truffle oil, parmigiana

Fresh Greens & Soup

Antipasto

$17.00

Baby romaine, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, ham, red roasted peppers, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Basil Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Baby romaine, arugula, garbanzo beans, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shaved red onion, tuscan citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad -LG

$13.00

Black & white croutons, ribbons of parmesan

Cm House-LG

$13.00

Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, corn, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Filet Mignon Blue

$25.00

Hand picked greens, avocado, mango, aged blue cheese, black beans, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Healthy Nut

$16.00

Arugula, baby romaine, candied pecans, strawberries, mango, shaved red onions, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tuscan citrus vinaigrette

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Cm Chowder Onions, carrots, celery, baby clams, cream chowder sauce

Between The Crust

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00

Chicken/Sunday Gravy/Mozzarella/Italian Bread

Eggplant Parm Sub

$15.00

Sunday gravy, mozzarella, italian bread

Italiano Grinder

$15.00

Ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, sunday gravy, italian bread

Overloaded Cheese Filet

$22.00

Caramelized onions, sweety peppers, sauteed mushrooms, aged provolone, italian bread

House Specialties

Baked Ziti-D

$19.00

Tomato sauce | ricotta | pecorino | mozzarella

Barrel Cut Filet Mignon-D

$32.00

Caramelized shallot confit, willd mushroom demi, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes

Chicken Francese-D

$22.00

Shallots, lemon, white wine

Chicken Parm-D

$21.00

Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, house pasta

Chicken Piccata-D

$22.00

Capers, shallots, lemon, white wine

Chicken Valdastana-D

$23.00

Prosciutto, provolone, marsala, mushrooms, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes

Cm Chicken-D

$23.00

Sweety peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara demi glaze, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes

Creamy Pesto Shrimp

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Mushroom, tomato, linguine

Eggplant Parm-D

$20.00

Provolone, mozzarella, pecorino, sunday gravy

Faroe Island Salmon

$32.00

Simply seasoned & grilled | seasonal vegetables

Fett Alfredo-D

$21.00

Egg yolk, cream, pecorino

Fett Bolognese-D

$21.00

Veal | pork | beef | house made marinara | cream sauce | aged truffle pecorino

Fettuccine Carbonara

$21.00

Prosciutto, green peas, shallots, cream, Egg Yolk

Lasagna-D

$20.00

Veal | pork | beef | ricotta | romano | oven roasted tomato

Linguine White Clam Sauce-D

$22.00

EVOO | basil | garlic | white wine

Meatballs & Sunday Gravy-D

$20.00

Veal | pork | beef | Sunday gravy | linguini

Med Seafood Pasta Bowl-D

$31.00

Wild shrimp | little neck clams | calamari | choriza sausage | tomato | cilantro broth | linguine

Mussels Bianco-D

$22.00

P.E.I mussels | chorizo| tomatoes | garlic | onions| cilantro | linguine | white wine seafood broth

Penne Ala Vodka-D

$21.00

Garlic | marinara | cream | basil | pecorino

Risotto Al Fruitti Di Mare

$28.00

Shrimp/Clams/Mussels/Marinara Risotto

Shrimp Parm-D

$28.00

Panko | House gravy | Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi-D

$28.00

Wild Shrimp/Linguine/Garlic/White Wine/Lemon/Basil/Seafood Broth

Surf & Turf-D

$35.00

Filet Mignon/Wild Shrimp/Creamy Marsala demi Glaze

Veal Francese-D

$24.00

Shallots/ Lemon White Wine/ Linguine

Veal Parm-D

$22.00

Panko/Sunday Gravy/ Mozzerella

Veal Piccata-D

$24.00

Capers/ Shallots/ Lemon White Wine/ Linguine

Sides

House Salad

$6.00

Rosemary Parm Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Pommes Frites

$6.00

Rissoto

$8.00

Desserts

Gelato | 2 Scoops

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake | Gelato

$9.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$12.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chick Parm

$8.00

Kid's Linguine Meatball

$8.00

Kid's Ling w/ Butter

$8.00

Kid's 10" Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken w/Veg

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9835 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Directions

Gallery
Cucina Moderna image
Cucina Moderna image

