Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Chicken Meets Rice (San Jose)

5 Reviews

$

949 Ruff Dr

San Jose, CA 95110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hainan Chicken Box (GF)
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)
Fried Chicken Box

Build Your Own

Hainan Chicken Box (GF)

Hainan Chicken Box (GF)

$11.95

Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions. Simple yet moist and delicious. All bones are removed by hand and a skinless option is available. Your choice of dark meat only, white meat only, or a mix of both. Meat type preference may be substituted depending on available inventory. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.

Fried Chicken Box

Fried Chicken Box

$11.95

Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken breast, hand-breaded with crispy panko bread crumbs. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs especially well with Sweet Chili, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Teriyaki.

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)

$11.95

Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.

Fried Tofu Box (GF) (V)

Fried Tofu Box (GF) (V)

$10.95

Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free) Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.

Sides

Fried Chicken Skin

Fried Chicken Skin

$3.95Out of stock

Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.

Chicken Rice (GF)

Chicken Rice (GF)

$1.95Out of stock

Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.

Brown Rice (V)

Brown Rice (V)

$1.95Out of stock

Ginger-garlic infused jasmine brown rice.

Pickled Carrot (V)

Pickled Carrot (V)

$1.95

Crunchy, slightly sweet and tangy pickled carrots.

Salad Greens (GF)

Salad Greens (GF)

$1.95Out of stock

Combination of vibrant green and red petite whole-leaf lettuces.

Hainan Wings (5pc) (GF)

Hainan Wings (5pc) (GF)

$5.95Out of stock

Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken wings that are slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions.

Soya Wings (5pc) (GF)

Soya Wings (5pc) (GF)

$6.95Out of stock

Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken wings that are lightly-fried and tossed in our homemade soya glaze.

Broth

Broth

$1.50

Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

Drinks

Coffee Meets Tea

Coffee Meets Tea

$3.95

Our house-made Southeast-Asian iced coffee and milk tea blend.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.95

Classic Coca Cola

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.95Out of stock

Just like the real thing.

Sprite

Sprite

$1.95Out of stock

Cool, crisp, lemon lime.

Water

Water

$1.95

100% Mountain Spring Water

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Sparkling Natural Water

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95

Incredibly refreshing diet cola

Coconut Water (All Natural)

Coconut Water (All Natural)

$2.50

Thai coconut water

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

Website

Location

949 Ruff Dr, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

Gallery
Chicken Meets Rice image
b6185e30-6970-4df8-a695-18e19c45d644 image
Chicken Meets Rice image
b6185e30-6970-4df8-a695-18e19c45d644 image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Province
orange star3.6 • 375
1788 N 1st St Ste 10 San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Burgerim San Jose N First
orange star4.3 • 1,173
1751 North 1st Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken - Wicked Chicken
orange star4.4 • 2,624
2565 The Alameda Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Valley Fair
orange starNo Reviews
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard San Jose, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
iChina
orange star4.0 • 30
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 2260 Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Chika
orange star4.3 • 311
300 Santana Row Ste 110 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Poor House Bistro
orange star4.4 • 5,144
91 S Autumn St San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa San Jose
orange star4.4 • 3,449
1411 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext
The Farmers Union
orange star4.2 • 3,401
151 W Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Mezcal San Jose
orange star4.0 • 2,461
25 W San Fernando St San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000739 - San Jose Marketcenter
orange star4.6 • 2,377
695 Coleman Ave. San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston