Central Machine Works

4824 E. Cesar Chavez

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Beer

CMW Pilsner

$7.00

CMW Lager

$7.00Out of stock

CMW Kolsch

$7.00

CMW Citra Pale Ale

$7.00

CMW IPA

$7.00

CMW Jill's Pils

$7.00

CMW Black Lager

$7.00

Barrel Aged Marzen

$7.00Out of stock

CMW Vienna Lager

$7.00

CMW Ride Lager

$7.00

Hefe - Live Oak

$7.00

Athletic Run Wild NA

$7.00

Luna Bay Kombucha

$7.00

Applebomb

$7.00

Pilsner Pitcher

$26.00

Lager Pitcher

$26.00Out of stock

Kolsch Pitcher

$26.00

Citra Pale Ale Pitcher

$26.00

IPA Pitcher

$26.00

Jill's Pitcher

$26.00

Black Lager Pitcher

$26.00

Vienna Lager Pitcher

$26.00

Ride Lager Pitcher

$26.00

Growler

$26.00

Astrapouch

$2.00

Pilsner Tallboy

$7.00

Lager Tallboy

$7.00

1/2 Lager

$4.00

1/2 Pilsner

$4.00

1/2 IPA

$4.00

1/2 Citra

$4.00

1/2 Vienna

$4.00

1/2 Premium Pilsner

$4.00

1/2 Kolsch

$4.00

1/2 Jill's Pils

$4.00

1/2 Czech Pils

$4.00

1/2 Rice Lager

$4.00

1/2 Zane IPA

$4.00

UT Pilsner

$18.00

UT Lager

$18.00

UT Kolsch

$18.00

UT Citra

$18.00

UT Jills

$18.00

UT Czech

$18.00

UT Session

$18.00

UT Vienna

$18.00

UT Rice

$18.00

UT Helles

$18.00

UT Zipa

$18.00

Wine

GLS Bubbles

$12.00

GLS Pink Bubbles

$12.00

GLS Rosé

$12.00

GLS White

$12.00

GLS Red

$12.00

BTL Bubbles

$42.00

BTL Pink Bubbles

$42.00

BTL Rosé

$42.00

BTL White

$42.00

BTL Red

$42.00

BTL Bubbles

$42.00

BTL Pink Bubbles

$42.00

BTL Rosé

$42.00

BTL Red

$42.00

BTL White

$42.00

Mixed Drinks

Spiced Old Fashioned

$13.00

Plain and Simple

$13.00

Seaside

$13.00

Winter Mule

$13.00

One-Two Punch

$13.00

Frozen Espresso Martini

$11.00

Frozen Blackberry Smash

$11.00

Draft Paloma

$11.00

Draft Paloma Fishbowl

$40.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Snowball

$11.00Out of stock

Snowball Fishbowl

$40.00Out of stock

Michelada

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Liquor

Can - Paloma

$7.00

Can - Margarita

$7.00

Townes

$6.00

Skyy

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Haku

$13.00

Stillhouse

$7.00

Grey Goose Strawberry

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray 10

$8.00

Still Austin Rye Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Botanist

$11.00

Bluecoat

$7.00

Zephyr Gin

$7.00

Wild Bark Gin

$11.00

Flor de Cana

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 4

$7.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Hamilton Black

$8.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$7.00

Paranubes

$11.00

Smith and Cross

$8.00

Wray and Nephew

$9.00

Zacapa 23

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Codigo Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio Silver

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$17.00

Lalo Silver

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Tequila (512) Blanco

$8.00

Tequila (512) Reposado

$11.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Volcan Blanco

$14.00

Volcan Cristalino

$17.00

Volcan Reposado

$17.00

Ocho Plata

$11.00

Carabuena Blanco

$12.00

Cincoro Anejo

$27.00

Evan Williams White

$6.00

Dickel Rye

$6.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit 10yr

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bulleit 12yr

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Longbranch

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

New Holland Beer Barrel

$9.00

Nine Banded Straight

$9.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

1792 Ridgemont Reserve

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Still Austin Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Teeling Single Pot Still

$18.00

Teeling Small Batch

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Whistle Pig 10

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Real Malt Whiskey

$18.00

Sweeten's Cove Bourbon

$52.00

Abasolo

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Still Austin Cask Strength

$17.00

Lost Irish

$9.00

Noble Oak Rye

$13.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$13.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Few Bourbon

$17.00

Larceny Small Batch

$8.00

Treaty Oak Day Drinker

$9.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$28.00

Blanton's

$22.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare 17yr

$35.00Out of stock

Elijah Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Elmer T Lee Single Barrel

$12.00Out of stock

George T. Stagg

$35.00Out of stock

Michter's Single 10yr

$40.00Out of stock

Nikka Coffee

$17.00Out of stock

Van Winkle 10yr

$23.00Out of stock

Van Winkle 12yr

$28.00Out of stock

Van Winkle 15yr

$47.00Out of stock

EH Taylor

$14.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$17.00

Gem and Bolt Mezcal

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.00

Madre Mezcal

$13.00

Susto Mezcal

$13.00

Union Mezcal

$10.00

Dos Hombres Joven

$14.00

Dos Hombres Tobola

$55.00

Creador Lumbre

$20.00

Montelobos Joven

$11.00

San Cosme Joven

$10.00

Dewar's White

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Bruichladdich

$16.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Ancho Reyes

$10.00

Aperol

$7.00

Averna

$9.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Canton Ginger

$9.00

Combier

$7.00

Courvoisier VS

$9.00

Creme de Violette

$7.00

Di Saronno

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Herbsaint

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$7.00

Le Verger Calvados Liqueur

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Velvet Falernum

$7.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Cointreau

$8.00

D'Usse VSOP

$16.00

Hpnotiq

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Mocktail

$7.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Rambler

$3.00

Music Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Water

Employee Drink

$1.00

Snacks And Salads

Snack Mix

$5.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Pretzel

$7.00

German Potato Salad

$7.00

Crudite

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cinn sug pretzel

$7.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Hummus

$4.00

Zapp's Chips

$3.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Kale Salad

$12.00

Apple Crumble

$7.00

Fall Burrata

$12.00

Veggie Chili

$8.00

Mains

Cheeseburger

$8.00

DBL Burger

$12.00

Veg Burger

$13.00

Chicken Burger

$12.00

Rachel

$15.00

Brat

$9.00

Veg Brat

$11.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$4.00

Side Chicken Patty

$6.00

Pies

The Primer

$22.00

The Machinist

$22.00

Fulcrum

$22.00

BYO Pizza

$22.00

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Pizza of the Week

$22.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid Pizza

$15.00

Lil Brat

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Salad

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Two Hot Dogs

$8.00Out of stock

Lagerfest BBQ

BBQ Plate

$16.00

Smoked Turkey Leg

$8.00

3 Side Plate

$9.00

T-Shirts

Hoodie

$45.00

Basic Tee

$25.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Kid's Tee

$15.00

Accessories

Hat

$27.00

Stein

$20.00

Koozie

$1.00

Skateboard Deck

$50.00

ESCP Glass

$10.00Out of stock

CMW Socks

$15.00

Tote

$10.00

Bandana

$7.00

Art

Zines

$25.00

Large Print

$50.00

Small Print

$15.00

Tickets

Walker Lukens

$25.00

CMW Cans

Pilsner Tallboy

$7.00

Lager Tallboy

$7.00

Beer

Lager Six

$12.00

Kolsch Six

$12.00

Mixed Six

$15.00

Pilsner Six

$12.00

CPA Six

$15.00

Oysters

Single Oyster

$4.00

1/2 Dozen Oyster

$24.00

Dozen Oyster

$48.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4824 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Central Machine Works image
Central Machine Works image
Central Machine Works image

