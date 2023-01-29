Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Cork & Barrel Pub

review star

No reviews yet

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd.

Round Rock, TX 78665

Snacks & Shareables

Bread & Butter

$4.00

House Whipped Butter and Seasonal Breads

C&B Queso

$12.00

House made Queso Blanco with Mild Crumbled Chorizo. Served with Tri Color Tortilla Chips and topped with Pico de Gallo.

Garlic Pretzel

Garlic Pretzel

$14.00

Classic Jumbo Twisted Pretzel, brushed with Garlic Butter and topped with Salt. Served with Garlic Cream Cheese, Guiness Beer Cheese and House Habanero Mustard.

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Assorted Seasonal Meats and Cheeses, Olives, Candied Nuts, Fruits and Veggies, Grilled Bread and Garlic Crostinis. Served with House Jam, Honey and House Mustard.

Wings 6ct

Wings 6ct

$12.00

6 Bone-In Wings, Fried and Tossed in your choice of sauce: Red Hot Buffalo, Asian BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and Hot Honey. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Both

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

House Made Spinach and Artichoke Dip, made with Cream Cheese and Garlic. Served with Garlic Crotini's and topped with Shaved Parmesan.

Pub Pizza

Pub Pizza

$18.00

Hand Stretched Dough, Basil Tomato Sauce, Artisanal Pepperoni, Six Cheese Blend.

Inishmore Island Red Mussels

Inishmore Island Red Mussels

$18.00

Fresh Mussels in a Spicy Garlic Red Wine Broth, Spicy Chorizo, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula and served with Grilled Sourdough.

Texas BBQ Pizza

Texas BBQ Pizza

$20.00

Hand Stretched Pizza Dough, House Texas BBQ Sauce, Diced Grilled Chicken, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Onion, Crispy Bacon and drizzled with Ranch.

Crocks & Greens

Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$8.00+

Creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup topped with House Garlic Croutons.

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$8.00+

House Made Tomato Basil Bisque topped with Fresh Basil

Rosemary Campfire Hoey Irish Stew

Rosemary Campfire Hoey Irish Stew

$12.00+

Our Classic Beef Stew made with Carrots, Red Potatoes and Goodstock By Nolan Ryan Angus Beef.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our House Made Cheese Sauce. Topped with Shredded Cheese.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Baby Kale tossed in our House Caesar Dressing (contains anchovies), topped with Shaved Parmesan, Pepitas and House Garlic Croutons.

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Roasted Beets, Dried Tart Cherries, Crumbled Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts tossed in our House Dijon Vinaigrette.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Arcadian Spring Mix, topped with Carrots, Cucumbers and Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes. Served with your choice of: Ranch, Caeser, Blue Cheese, Dijon Vinaigrette or Oil & Vinegar.

Mains & Two Handers

Charred Vegetables

Charred Vegetables

$15.00

Oven Charred Broccolini, Cauliflower, Spring Onions and Rainbow Carrots with Fried Brussels Sprouts. Served with Apricot Puree and topped with Black Pepper Gastrique. (This dish is Vegan)

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

Marble Rye Toast with House Made Lean Corned Beef, House Made Kim-Chi, Swiss Cheese and our Signature Comeback Sauce. Comes with House Potato Chips.

Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib

$28.00

12-Hour Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib, topped with beef demi-glaze, served on a bed of Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Charred Rainbow Carrots and Broccolini.

C&B Fish & Chips

C&B Fish & Chips

$16.00

Our House Specialty! Crispy Golden Cod, served with seasoned Fries, Cajun Remoulade, Malt Vinegar and a Lemon.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.00

Brioche Bun, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan Beef Patty, Your choice of: White Cheddar, Swiss, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Smoked Gouda or Provolone Cheeses. Additional Cost Add On's: Roasted Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Mayo.

Southwest Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Southern Crispy Fried Chicken, Jalapeno Cole Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles and Avocado. Served on a Brioche Bun with House Potato Chips.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Sourdough Toast, Brie, Provolone, Smoked Gouda and White Cheddar Cheeses with Cherry Apple Chutney. Served with a small Dipper of Tomato Basil Bisque. Comes with House Chips.

Scarborough Fair Yardbird

Scarborough Fair Yardbird

$28.00

Herb Roasted, Skin-On, Bone In, Half Chicken, Served on Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Charred Rainbow Carrots.

Cobblestone Pork

Cobblestone Pork

$32.00

Bacon Wrapped Smoked Pork Loin, Topped with Cherry Chutney, Served on Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Root Vegetable Medley.

The Darlington Ribeye

The Darlington Ribeye

$48.00Out of stock

Hand cut 16oz Goodstock by Nolan Ryan Ribeye, Char Grilled, Topped with Makers Garlic Butter and served with Scalloped Potatoes.

Petite Filets

Petite Filets

$32.00

3 Char Grilled Petite Filets, served with Portobello Mushrooms, Balsamic Cream Sauce and Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Texas Shamrock Shrimp

Texas Shamrock Shrimp

$26.00

Soft House Smoked Polenta, Jumbo Blackened Shrimp, topped with Garlic Cream Sauce and Drizzled with Smoked Oil.

Afters

Irish Apple Cake

$14.00

House Made Spice Cake, Thin Layer of Granny Smith Apples and Streusel. Served with House Bourbon Anglaise and Salted Caramel.

Carrot Cake

$10.00

House Made Mini Carrot Bundt Cake, topped with Homemade Cream Cheese Glaze, Sweet Carrot Puree and Candied Walnuts.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$12.00

House Made Guiness Chocolate Lava Cake dusted with Powdered Sugar. Note: Does not travel well, togo!

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Seasonal NY Style Cheesecake: Turtle Style - Topped with Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel and Candied Walnuts.

Sides

Side Crostini

$2.00

Side Grilled Bread

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side House Chips

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Market Fish

$15.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Scalloped Potatoes

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665

