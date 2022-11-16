Restaurant header imageView gallery

340 King St

Charleston, SC 29401

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pho
Spicy Crab Rangoon

Dumplings

Pork & Ginger Gyoza

$6.50

soy scallion sauce

Edamame Gyoza

$6.50

sesame soy vinaigrette

Spicy Crab Rangoon

Spicy Crab Rangoon

$6.50

thai sweet chili sauce

Beef & Kimchi Dumplings

$6.50

served in a sambal chili broth

Small Dishes

Malaysian Chili Wings

Malaysian Chili Wings

$13.00

Coconut milk marinade, tossed in a pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce

Pork & Crab Spring Rolls

$10.00

Lettuce leaf, cilantro, served with nuoc cham

Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls

Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls

$9.50

Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso

Fresh Summer Roll

$9.50

Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and peanut sauce

Mango Summer Roll

$9.50

Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce

Curry Shrimp

$11.50

Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil, garlic baguette

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$9.50

Pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, hoisin, cilantro

Tofu Buns

$8.00

Tofu, pickled cucumber, carrots, sriracha aioli, cilantreo

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

$11.00

Diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapenos, onion, radish & cilantro

Tofu Summer Rolls

$8.00

Crispy tofu, rice vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, served with hoisin peanut sauce & nuoc cham

Steamed Edamame

$5.00

Salads

Vietnamese Salad

Vietnamese Salad

$9.50

Cabbage, red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy onions, prawn krupuk, sweet lime vinaigrette

Green Papaya Salad

$9.50

Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette

Bun Xao

$10.50

Vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham

Broth Noodles

Pho

$15.00

Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha

Spicy Pho

$16.00

Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha

Vietnamese Ramen

Vietnamese Ramen

$17.50

Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, herb mix, crispy onion, egg noodles, bok choy

Curry Laksa

Curry Laksa

$18.50

Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served coconut broth

Wok Noodles

Hanoi Noodles

Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

Yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa, rice noodles

Drunken Noodles

$17.50

Chili nampla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, carrots, napa, thai basil, rice noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.50

Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa, peanuts, rice noodles

Spicy Udon

Spicy Udon

$17.50

Spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapenos

Rice Dishes

Com Chien

Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, edamame, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, onions, carrots, scallions

Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Curry

$18.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, mixed mushrooms, thai basil, coconut milk, lemongrass, steamed rice

Korean Rice Bowl

Korean Rice Bowl

$17.50

Marinated wok steak, sunny egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, spicy gochujang sauce

Banh Mi

Korean Short Rib Banh Mi

Korean Short Rib Banh Mi

$12.50

Braised short rib, kimchi, gochujang aioli

Caramel Pork Banh Mi

$11.50

Traditional fish sauce and sugar cane marinade

Five Spice Pork Belly Banh Mi

$11.50

Szechuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom

Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi

$9.50

Grilled tofu with sauteed lemongrass & garlic

Desserts

Strawberry Spring Rolls

Strawberry Spring Rolls

$6.50

Nutella Dipping Sauce

Vegan Small Dishes

VG Crispy Edmame Spring Rolls

$9.50

Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, ginger miso

VG Tofu Summer Rolls

$8.00

Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, ginger miso

VG Mango Summer Rolls

$9.50

Fresh herbs, avocado, mango, red bell peppers, cucumber, lettuce, jalapeno, peanut sauce

Vegan Salads

VG Vietnamese Tofu Salad

$9.50

Tofu, cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, ginger miso

VG Bun Xao

$10.50

cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, edamame spring roll, ginger miso dressing

Vegan Noodles & Rice Dishes

VG Spicy Udon

$17.50

Tofu, snowpeas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeno, sweet mirin soy

VG Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, tofu, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil

VG Spicy Garden Bowl

$14.50

Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice

Gluten Free Small Dishes

GF Malaysian Chili Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass &chili sauce

GF Curry Shrimp

$11.50

Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil

GF Fresh Summer Rolls

$9.50

Shrimp, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham

GF Tofu Summer Roll

$8.00

Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham

Gluten Free Salads

GF Vietnamese Salad

$9.50

Cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, sweet lime dressing

GF Green Papaya Salad

$9.50

Green papaya, cabbage, pickled carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette

GF Bun Xao

$10.50

Cold vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham

Gluten Free Broth Noodles

GF Pho

$15.00

Vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth

GF Curry Laksa

$18.50

Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, spicy coconut broth

Gluten Free Noodles & Rice Dishes

GF Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

Napa cabbage, yellow curry, onions, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles

GF Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, egg, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil

GF Thai Green Curry

$18.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, mushroom mix, onions, bamboo shoots, coconut milk, thai basil, lemongrass, steamed rice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

340 King St, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

