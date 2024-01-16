This restaurant does not have any images
CO - Durham
8030 Renaissance Parkway
Durham, NC 27713
Main Menu
Dumplings
Small Dishes
- Ahi Poke Stack
Mirin and soy marinated tuna, avocado crema, cucumber, scallions, sushi rice, served with wonton crisps$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls
Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso$10.50
- Crispy Tuna
Spicy tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, scallions$13.50
- Curry Shrimp
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil, garlic baguette$12.00
- Fresh Summer Roll
Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and hoisin peanut sauce$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos
Diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapenos, onion, radish & cilantro$12.00
- Malaysian Chili Wings
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce$13.00
- Mango Summer Roll
Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce$10.50
- Pork & Crab Spring Rolls
Lettuce leaf, cilantro, served with nuoc cham$11.00
- Pork Belly Buns
Pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, hoisin, cilantro$10.50
- Salmon Carpaccio
Lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens$14.50
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.00
- Spicy Pulled Pork Tacos
Five spice pulled pork, cucumber cilantro aioli, pickled red chili, onions, radish & cilantro$11.00
- Steamed Edamame$6.00
- Tofu Buns
Tofu, pickled cucumber, carrots, sriracha aioli, cilantro$9.50
- Tuna Tataki Appetizer
Seared tuna, wakame, herb mix, ponzu, togarashi$15.50
- Yellowtail Sashimi Appetizer
Ponzu sauce, jalapeno, sriracha, micro greens$15.50
Salads
- Vietnamese Salad
Cabbage, red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy onions, prawn krupuk, sweet lime vinaigrette$10.50
- Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette$10.50
- Bun Xao
Vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham$11.50
Broth Noodles
- Pho
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha$16.00
- Spicy Pho
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha$17.00
- Masa Ramen
Drunken pork belly, shoyu egg, bean sprouts, wakame, corn, scallions, crispy garlic, served in tonkotsu broth$18.50
- Vietnamese Ramen
Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, egg noodles, bok choy, served in a pork broth$18.50
- Curry Laksa
Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served in a spicy coconut broth$22.00
Wok Noodles
- Hanoi Noodles
Yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, rice noodles$18.50
- Drunken Thai Noodles
Chili nam pla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, carrots, napa cabbage, thai basil, rice noodles$18.50
- Pad Thai
Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles$19.50
- Spicy Udon
Spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapenos$19.50
Rice Dishes
- Com Chien
Fried rice, edamame, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, onions, carrots, scallions$16.50
- Deluxe Com Chien$19.50
- Thai Green Curry
Zucchini, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, mixed mushrooms, thai basil, coconut milk, lemongrass, steamed rice$19.00
- Thai Basil
Chili nam pla, snow peas, bell peppers, red onion, jalapenos, steamed rice$18.50
- Korean Rice Bowl
Marinated wok steak, sunny side up egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, sweet & spicy gochujang sauce$18.50
- Katsu Chicken Bowl
Crispy chicken, shoyou egg, shredded cabbage, edamame, pickled carrots, cilantro, sesame garlic aioli, katsu sauce$17.00
- Spicy Garden Bowl
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, edamame, spring mix, served over jasmine rice$16.00
- Hibachi Deluxe$19.50
Banh Mi
- Korean Short Rib Banh Mi
Braised short rib, kimchi, gochujang aioli$12.50
- Caramel Pork Banh Mi
Traditional fish sauce and sugar cane marinade$11.50
- Chicken Katsu Banh Mi
Crispy chicken, sliced cabbage, katsu sauce$11.50
- Five Spice Pork Belly Banh Mi
Szechuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom$11.50
- Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi
Grilled tofu with sauteed lemongrass & garlic$9.50
Makimono
- Bang Bang Shrimp Roll
California roll, shrimp tossed with spicy chili sauce, spring mix, scallions$16.50
- Blossom Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, kimchi sauce, green onion$16.50
- Buddha Roll
Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo$14.50
- California Roll
Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado$10.00
- Cambodian Roll
Spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green peppercorn, spicy aioli$15.00
- Ebi Tempura Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce$15.00
- Fiji Salmon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sweet ponzu, togarashi, micro greens, green onion, served without rice$17.50
- Firecracker Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli, masago, sriracha$16.50
- Golden Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with torched asalmon, green onion, spicy mayo, masago$16.50
- Jersey Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli$16.50
- Kung Fu Crunch Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes$16.50
- Lemon Roll
Salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli$15.00
- Lotus Roll
Tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper$16.50
- Philadelphia Roll$12.00
- Pork Belly Roll
Five spice pork belly, tempura jalapeno, cream cheese, scallions, sriracha, unagi sauce, crispy sweet potato$15.50
- Rainbow Roll
Salmon, tuna, unagi, yellowtail, surimi salad, cucumber, avocado$16.00
- Samurai Supreme Roll
Unagi, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, spicy aioli$17.00
- Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, scallions, tempura flakes$14.50
- Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, scallions, cucumber, avocado$17.50
- Sunset Crab Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, rangoon sauce, sweet potato$16.00
- Super Crunch Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi, panko, fried crispy, kimchi sauce$17.50
- Thai Salmon Roll
Tempura shrimp, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, micro greens, thai sweet chili sauce, wrapped in soy paper, topped with crispy salmon$16.50
- Tiger Roll
Shrimp, surimi salad, scallions, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli$16.50
- Seared Ahi Roll
Spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, ponzu, togarashi$16.00
Pressed Sushi
Poke Bowls
- Ahi Poke Bowl
Poke tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled carrots, wonton crisps, served over Maze gohan rice$17.00
- Spicy Playa Bowl
Salmon, tuna, inari tofu, avocado, red and yellow bell pepper, cucumber, spring mix, spicy singapore aioli, served over maze gohan rice$15.50
- Cambodian Bowl
Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, spicy aioli, served over maze gohan rice$15.00
- Spicy Salmon Crunch Bowl
Spicy salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, masago topped with tempura flakes over spring mix, edamame, pickled carrots, seaweed salad, served over maze gohan rice$15.50
Desserts
Vegan Menu
Vegan Small Dishes
Vegan Salads
Vegan Makimono
- VG. Futomaki
Avocado, cucumber, spring mix, bell pepper, yamagobo, kanpyo$13.50
- VG. Crispy Vegetable Roll
Avocado, yamagobo, kanpyo, peppers, cucumber, jalapeno$13.50
- VG. Tofu Sushi Roll
Crispy tofu, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with seaweed salad$15.50
- VG. Budhha Roll
Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo$14.50
Vegan Noodles & Rice Dishes
- VG. Spicy Udon
Tofu, snowpeas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeno, sweet mirin soy$19.50
- VG. Com Chien
Fried rice, tofu, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil$16.50
- VG. Spicy Garden Bowl
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice$14.50
Gluten Free Menu
Gluten Free Small Dishes
- GF. Malaysian Chili Wings
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in a pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce$13.00
- GF. Curry Shrimp
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil$12.00
- GF. Fresh Summer Rolls
Shrimp, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham$10.50
- GF. Tofu Summer Roll
Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham$8.00
Gluten Free Salads
- GF. Vietnamese Salad
Cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, sweet lime dressing$10.50
- GF. Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya, cabbage, pickled carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette$10.50
- GF. Bun Xao
Cold vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham$11.50
Gluten Free Makimono
- GF. Philadelphia
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese$10.50
- GF. Rainbow
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, cucumber$16.00
- GF. Lemon Roll
Salmon, shrimp, avocado, lemon aioli$15.00
- GF. Futomaki Roll
Avocado, spring mix, bell pepper, cucumber$13.50
- GF. Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy aioli$14.50
Gluten Free Broth Noodles
Gluten Free Noodles & Rice Dishes
- GF. Hanoi Noodles
Napa cabbage, yellow curry, onions, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles$18.50
- GF. Com Chien
Fried rice, egg, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil$16.50
- GF. Thai Green Curry
Zucchini, bell peppers, mushroom mix, onions, bamboo shoots, coconut milk, thai basil, lemongrass, steamed rice$19.00
- GF. Deluxe Com Chien$16.50
