CO-OP Ramen

184 Reviews

$$

801 SE 8th Street

Bentonville, AR 72712

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Snacks

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Sea Salt, Lime

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Lemon, spices, salt

Pork Egg Roll

Pork Egg Roll

$6.50

Pork, Miso peanut sauce

Marinated Cucumber

Marinated Cucumber

$5.00

Spice dust

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sweet and sour chili sauce

Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese Fried Chicken

$8.00

Crispy chicken bites, Spiced honey

Ramen

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$13.50

Shio (salt) or Shoyu (soy). Rich pork broth, Braised pork belly, Seasoned soft-boiled egg, Green onion, Black mushroom, Seaweed, STRAIGHT NOODLE *All bowls come with items in description*

Vegan Miso

Vegan Miso

$13.00

Tofu, Nourishing vegetable broth, Brussels sprouts, Green onion, Corn, Bean sprouts, Bamboo shoots, Black mushrooms, Seaweed, WAVY NOODLES *All bowls come with items in description*

Spicy Tori Paitan

Spicy Tori Paitan

$14.00Out of stock

*LOW SPICE* Creamy chicken broth, Bean sprouts, Green onion, Seasoned soft-boiled egg, Chili oil, Sesame seeds, Fried chicken, WAVY NOODLES *All bowls come with items in description*

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

$13.50

*HIGH SPICE* Creamy pork broth, Braised pork belly, Green onion, Bean sprouts, Corn STRAIGHT NOODLES *All bowls come with items in description*

Classic Tokyo Chintan

Classic Tokyo Chintan

$14.00Out of stock

Clear chicken broth, Soy sauce, Braised pork belly, Bamboo shoots, Fish cake, Green onion, Seaweed, WAVY NOODLES *All bowls come with items in description*

Spicy Vegan Miso

Spicy Vegan Miso

$15.00

*HIGH SPICE* Spicy Vegan Broth, Tofu, Carrots, Brussels, Pickled Onion, Black Mushrooms, Corn, Radish, Seaweed, Sesame Seeds, WAVY NOODLES

Japanese-style Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Deep fried chicken thigh, Spicy cucumber, Bean sprout slaw, Chili oil mayo, Brioche bun with wonton chips *contains peanut*

Pork Katsu Sando
$14.00

Pork Katsu Sando

$14.00

SPECIALS

Black mushrooms, pickled onions, green onion, Bamboo Shoots, Marinated egg, chili oil, fried Chicken.
Chintan Udon

Chintan Udon

$15.00Out of stock

Ask a server about our special!

Rice Bowls

Chashu Rice Bowl

Chashu Rice Bowl

$14.50Out of stock

Chashu (Pork Belly), Green Onions, Carrot, Pickled Mushrooms, Pickled Onions, Radish, Togarashi (mixed spices)

Vegan Rice Bowl

Vegan Rice Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Tofu, Corn, Pickled Beets, Carrot, Pickled Mushroom, Pickled Onion, Pak Choy, Crispy Brussels, Crunchy Garlic, Furikake (Seaweed spice)

Katsu Curry Rice Bowl

Katsu Curry Rice Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Handbreaded Pork Loin, Rice, Yellow Curry, Green Onions, Pickled Onions, Carrots

Sauced Noodle Bowls *Wavy Noodles*

Broth-less noodles in sauce
Southern Noodle Bowl

Southern Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Teriyaki Sauce, Fried Chicken, Pork Braised Collard Greens, Corn, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, WAVY NOODLES *All bowls come with items in description*

Vegan Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Peanut Sauce, Pickled Beets, Pickled Mushrooms, Green Onion, Corn, Crispy Brussels, Pak Choy, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Wavy Noodles *All bowls come with items in description*

Spicy Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Spicy Sauce, Fried Chicken, Marinated Egg, Green Onion, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Mushrooms, Crunchy Garlic, Wavy Noodles *All bowls come with items in description*

Cold Udon Bowls

Vegan Udon Bowl

Vegan Udon Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Chilled udon tossed in a peanut miso sauce topped with pan choi, carrots, pickled beets, pickled mushrooms, green onions, brussel sprouts, and tofu.

Spicy Udon Bowl

Spicy Udon Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Chilled Udon noodles tossed in a chili sauce, topped with bean sprouts, pickled mushrooms, fried garlic, a marinated egg, and fried chicken. Medium spice

Kids Ramen *HALF PORTIONS*

Baby Tokyo Shoyu

Baby Tokyo Shoyu

$7.00Out of stock

Clear Chicken Broth, Pork Belly, Wavy Noodles

Karaage Bowl

Karaage Bowl

$7.00

Clear Chicken Broth, Fried Chicken, Wavy Noodles

Noodles and Broth

$6.00

Your choice of noodles and broth

Kids Noodle

Plain ol' noodles- nothing else

Plain Wavy Noodles

$5.00

Plain Straight Noodles

$5.00

Kids Rice Bowl *HALF PORTIONS*

White rice, Fried Chicken, Carrots, Corn, Scallion Ginger Oil
Kids Rice Bowl
$7.00

Kids Rice Bowl

$7.00

NA Beverages

Ramune Soda

Ramune Soda

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water
$3.00

$3.00

SIDE

SIDE

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Happy to be serving the community! Dine in, Takeout available daily, 11am-9pm.

801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

CO-OP image
CO-OP image

