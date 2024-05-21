The Co-Op Bakery and Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome
Location
3407 98th suite 600, LUBBOCK, TX 79423
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL - 10609 Slide Rd Suite #500
No Reviews
10609 Slide Rd Suite #500 Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurant
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken - 6012 82nd ste E
No Reviews
7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400 Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurant