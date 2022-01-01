CO - Savannah
10 Whitaker Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Dumplings
Small Dishes
Malaysian Chili Wings
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce
Pork & Crab Spring Rolls
Lettuce leaf, cilantro, served with nuoc cham
Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls
Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso
Fresh Summer Roll
Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and peanut sauce
Mango Summer Roll
Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce
Crispy Tuna
Spicy tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, scallions
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna, wakame, fresh herbs, sweet ponzu, togarashi
Curry Shrimp
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil, garlic baguette
Pork Belly Buns
Pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, hoisin, cilantro
Tofu Buns
Tofu, pickled cucumber, carrots, sriracha aioli, cilantreo
Ahi Poke Stack
Mirin and soy marinated tuna, avocado crema, cucumber, scallions, sushi rice, served with wonton crisps
Yellowtail Sashimi
Ponzu sauce, jalapeno, sriracha, micro greens
Salmon Carpaccio
Lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens
Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos
Diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapenos, onion, radish & cilantro
Spicy Pulled Pork Taco
Five spice pulled pork, cucumber cilantro aioli, pickled red chili, onions, radish & cilantro
Steamed Edamame
Salads
Vietnamese Salad
Cabbage, red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy onions, prawn krupuk, sweet lime vinaigrette
Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette
Bun Xao
Vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham
Broth Noodles
Pho
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
Spicy Pho
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
Vietnamese Ramen
Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, egg noodles, bok choy, served in a pork broth
Curry Laksa
Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served in a spicy coconut broth
Masa Ramen
Drunken pork belly, shoyou egg, bean sprouts, wakame, scallions, crispy garlic, served in tonkotsu broth
Wok Noodles
Hanoi Noodles
Yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, rice noodles
Drunken Thai Noodles
Chili nam pla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, carrots, napa cabbage, thai basil, rice noodles
Pad Thai
Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles
Spicy Udon
Spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapenos
Rice Dishes
Com Chien
Fried rice, edamame, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, onions, carrots, scallions
Thai Green Curry
Zucchini, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, mixed mushrooms, thai basil, coconut milk, lemongrass, steamed rice
Thai Basil Chicken
Chili nam pla, snow peas, bell peppers, red onion, jalapenos, steamed rice
Korean Rice Bowl
Marinated wok steak, sunny side up egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, sweet & spicy gochujang sauce
Katsu Chicken Bowl
Crispy chicken, shoyu egg, shredded cabbage, edamame, pickled carrots, cilantro, sesame garlic aioli, katsu sauce, served over jasmine rice
Spicy Garden Bowl
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, edamame, spring mix, served over jasmine rice
Banh Mi
Korean Short Rib Banh Mi
Braised short rib, kimchi, gochujang aioli
Caramel Pork Banh Mi
Traditional fish sauce and sugar cane marinade
Chicken Katsu Banh Mi
Crispy chicken, sliced cabbage, katsu sauce
Five Spice Pork Belly Banh Mi
Szechuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom
Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi
Grilled tofu with sauteed lemongrass & garlic
Makimono
Bang Bang Shrimp Roll
california roll, shrimp tossed with spicy chili sauce, spring mix, scallions
Blossom Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, green onion, kimchi sauce
California Roll
Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado
Cambodian Roll
Spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green pepper corn, spicy aioli
Caterpillar Roll
unagi, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with avocado, unagi sauce
Ebi Tempura Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce
Fiji Salmon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, togarashi, green onion, micro greens, wrapped in salmon, served in citrus ponzu (no rice)
Firecracker Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli, masago, sriracha
Golden Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, spicy mayo, masago, green onion
Jersey Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli
Kung Fu Crunch Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, topped with spicy tuna , unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes
Lemon Roll
Salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli
Lotus Roll
Tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper
Pork Belly Roll
Five spice pork belly, tempura jalapeño, scallions, cream cheese, sriracha, unagi sauce, crispy sweet potato
Rainbow Roll
Salmon, tuna, unagi, yellowtail, surimi salad, cucumber, avocado
Samurai Supreme Roll
Unagi, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, spicy aioli
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy aioli, tempura flakes, scallions
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, scallions, cucumber, unagi sauce
Sunset Crab Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, rangoon sauce, sweet potato
Super Crunch Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi, panko, fried crispy, kimchi sauce
Tiger Roll
Shrimp, surimi salad, scallions, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli
Tuna Masago Roll
Tuna, shrimp, tempura flakes, masago, avocado, cucumber, lemon aioli
Tuna Tataki Roll
Spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, ponzu, togarashi
Piladelphia Roll
Pressed Sushi
Poke Bowls
Ahi Poke Bowl
Poke tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled carrots, wonton crisps, served over Maze gohan rice
Cambodian Bowl
Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, spicy aioli, served over maze gohan rice
Spicy Salmon Crunch Bwl
Spicy salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, masago topped with tempura flakes over spring mix, edamame, pickled carrots, seaweed salad, served over maze gohan rice
Sashimi/Nigiri
Desserts
Vegan Small Dishes
Vegan Salads
Vegan Makimono
VG Futomaki
Avocado, cucumber, spring mix, bell pepper, yamagobo, kanpyo
VG Crispy Vegetable Roll
Avocado, yamagobo, kanpyo, peppers, cucumber, jalapeno
VG Tofu Sushi Roll
Crispy tofu, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with seaweed salad
VG Budhha Roll
Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo
Vegan Noodles & Rice Dishes
VG Spicy Udon
Tofu, snowpeas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeno, sweet mirin soy
VG Com Chien
Fried rice, tofu, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil
VG Spicy Garden Bowl
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice
Gluten Free Small Dishes
GF Malaysian Chili Wings
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce
GF Curry Shrimp
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil
GF Fresh Summer Rolls
Shrimp, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham
GF Tofu Summer Roll
Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham
Gluten Free Salads
GF Vietnamese Salad
Cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, sweet lime dressing
GF Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya, cabbage, pickled carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette
GF Bun Xao
Cold vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham
Gluten Free Makimono
GF Philadelphia
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese
GF Rainbow
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, cucumber
GF Lemon Roll
Salmon, shrimp, avocado, lemon aioli
GF Futomaki Roll
Avocado, spring mix, bell pepper, cucumber
GF Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy aioli
Gluten Free Broth Noodles
Gluten Free Noodles & Rice Dishes
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
10 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA 31401