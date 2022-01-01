Restaurant header imageView gallery

CO - Savannah

review star

No reviews yet

10 Whitaker Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Popular Items

Beef & Kimchi Dumplings
Pork & Ginger Gyoza
Spicy Crab Rangoon

Dumplings

Pork & Ginger Gyoza

$6.50

Soy scallion sauce

Beef & Kimchi Dumplings

$6.50

Served in a sambal chili broth

Edamame Gyoza

$6.50

Sesame soy vinaigrette

Spicy Crab Rangoon

Spicy Crab Rangoon

$6.50

Thai sweet chili sauce

Small Dishes

Malaysian Chili Wings

Malaysian Chili Wings

$13.00

Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce

Pork & Crab Spring Rolls

$10.00

Lettuce leaf, cilantro, served with nuoc cham

Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls

Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls

$9.50

Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso

Fresh Summer Roll

$9.50

Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and peanut sauce

Mango Summer Roll

$9.50

Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce

Crispy Tuna

$11.50

Spicy tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, scallions

Tuna Tataki

$14.50

Seared tuna, wakame, fresh herbs, sweet ponzu, togarashi

Curry Shrimp

$11.50

Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil, garlic baguette

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$9.50

Pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, hoisin, cilantro

Tofu Buns

$9.00

Tofu, pickled cucumber, carrots, sriracha aioli, cilantreo

Ahi Poke Stack

$14.00

Mirin and soy marinated tuna, avocado crema, cucumber, scallions, sushi rice, served with wonton crisps

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.50

Ponzu sauce, jalapeno, sriracha, micro greens

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$14.50

Lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

$11.00

Diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapenos, onion, radish & cilantro

Spicy Pulled Pork Taco

$10.00

Five spice pulled pork, cucumber cilantro aioli, pickled red chili, onions, radish & cilantro

Steamed Edamame

$5.00

Salads

Vietnamese Salad

$9.50

Cabbage, red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy onions, prawn krupuk, sweet lime vinaigrette

Green Papaya Salad

$9.50

Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette

Bun Xao

Bun Xao

$10.50

Vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham

Broth Noodles

Pho

$15.00

Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha

Spicy Pho

$16.00

Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha

Vietnamese Ramen

Vietnamese Ramen

$17.50

Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, egg noodles, bok choy, served in a pork broth

Curry Laksa

Curry Laksa

$18.50

Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served in a spicy coconut broth

Masa Ramen

Masa Ramen

$17.50

Drunken pork belly, shoyou egg, bean sprouts, wakame, scallions, crispy garlic, served in tonkotsu broth

Wok Noodles

Hanoi Noodles

Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

Yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, rice noodles

Drunken Thai Noodles

$17.50

Chili nam pla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, carrots, napa cabbage, thai basil, rice noodles

Pad Thai

$17.50

Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles

Spicy Udon

Spicy Udon

$17.50

Spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapenos

Rice Dishes

Com Chien

Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, edamame, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, onions, carrots, scallions

Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Curry

$18.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, mixed mushrooms, thai basil, coconut milk, lemongrass, steamed rice

Thai Basil Chicken

$17.50

Chili nam pla, snow peas, bell peppers, red onion, jalapenos, steamed rice

Korean Rice Bowl

Korean Rice Bowl

$17.50

Marinated wok steak, sunny side up egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, sweet & spicy gochujang sauce

Katsu Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Crispy chicken, shoyu egg, shredded cabbage, edamame, pickled carrots, cilantro, sesame garlic aioli, katsu sauce, served over jasmine rice

Spicy Garden Bowl

$14.50

Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, edamame, spring mix, served over jasmine rice

Banh Mi

Korean Short Rib Banh Mi

Korean Short Rib Banh Mi

$12.50

Braised short rib, kimchi, gochujang aioli

Caramel Pork Banh Mi

$11.50

Traditional fish sauce and sugar cane marinade

Chicken Katsu Banh Mi

$11.50

Crispy chicken, sliced cabbage, katsu sauce

Five Spice Pork Belly Banh Mi

$11.50

Szechuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom

Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi

$9.50

Grilled tofu with sauteed lemongrass & garlic

Makimono

Bang Bang Shrimp Roll

Bang Bang Shrimp Roll

$16.50

california roll, shrimp tossed with spicy chili sauce, spring mix, scallions

Blossom Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, green onion, kimchi sauce

California Roll

$10.00

Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado

Cambodian Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green pepper corn, spicy aioli

Caterpillar Roll

$15.50

unagi, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with avocado, unagi sauce

Ebi Tempura Roll

$15.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Fiji Salmon Roll

$17.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, togarashi, green onion, micro greens, wrapped in salmon, served in citrus ponzu (no rice)

Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$16.50

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli, masago, sriracha

Golden Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, spicy mayo, masago, green onion

Jersey Roll

$16.50

Tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli

Kung Fu Crunch Roll

$16.50

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, topped with spicy tuna , unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$15.00

Salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli

Lotus Roll

$16.50

Tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper

Pork Belly Roll

$15.50

Five spice pork belly, tempura jalapeño, scallions, cream cheese, sriracha, unagi sauce, crispy sweet potato

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, unagi, yellowtail, surimi salad, cucumber, avocado

Samurai Supreme Roll

Samurai Supreme Roll

$17.00

Unagi, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, spicy aioli

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy aioli, tempura flakes, scallions

Spider Roll

$17.50

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, scallions, cucumber, unagi sauce

Sunset Crab Roll

Sunset Crab Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, rangoon sauce, sweet potato

Super Crunch Roll

$17.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi, panko, fried crispy, kimchi sauce

Tiger Roll

$16.50

Shrimp, surimi salad, scallions, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli

Tuna Masago Roll

$16.00

Tuna, shrimp, tempura flakes, masago, avocado, cucumber, lemon aioli

Tuna Tataki Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, ponzu, togarashi

Piladelphia Roll

$13.00

Pressed Sushi

Pressed Spicy Tuna

$15.00

served with garlic aioli and serrano peppers

Pressed Salmon & Avocado

$15.00

with lemon aioli

Pressed Inari Tofu

$11.50

with ginger and scallion

Poke Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$17.00

Poke tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled carrots, wonton crisps, served over Maze gohan rice

Cambodian Bowl

$15.00

Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, spicy aioli, served over maze gohan rice

Spicy Salmon Crunch Bwl

$15.50

Spicy salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, masago topped with tempura flakes over spring mix, edamame, pickled carrots, seaweed salad, served over maze gohan rice

Sashimi/Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Ahi Nigiri

$7.00

Saki Nigiri

$7.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Unagi Sashimi

$7.00

Ahi Sashimi

$7.00

Saki Sashimi

$7.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.00

Ebi Sashimi

$7.00

Desserts

Crispy Cheesecake Wonton

Crispy Cheesecake Wonton

$6.50

Vanilla anglaise, chocolate drizzle, candied oranges

Strawberry Spring Rolls

Strawberry Spring Rolls

$6.50

Nutella Dipping Sauce

Vegan Small Dishes

VG Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls

$9.50

Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, ginger miso

VG Tofu Summer Rolls

$8.00

Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, ginger miso

VG Mango Summer Rolls

$9.50

Fresh herbs, avocado, mango, red bell peppers, cucumber, lettuce, jalapeno, peanut sauce

Vegan Salads

VG Vietnamese Tofu Salad

$9.50

Tofu, cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, ginger miso

VG Bun Xao

$10.50

cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, edamame spring roll, ginger miso dressing

Vegan Makimono

VG Futomaki

$13.50

Avocado, cucumber, spring mix, bell pepper, yamagobo, kanpyo

VG Crispy Vegetable Roll

$13.50

Avocado, yamagobo, kanpyo, peppers, cucumber, jalapeno

VG Tofu Sushi Roll

$15.50

Crispy tofu, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with seaweed salad

VG Budhha Roll

$14.50

Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo

Vegan Noodles & Rice Dishes

VG Spicy Udon

$17.50

Tofu, snowpeas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeno, sweet mirin soy

VG Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, tofu, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil

VG Spicy Garden Bowl

$14.50

Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice

Gluten Free Small Dishes

GF Malaysian Chili Wings

$13.00

Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce

GF Curry Shrimp

$11.50

Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil

GF Fresh Summer Rolls

$9.50

Shrimp, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham

GF Tofu Summer Roll

$8.00

Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham

Gluten Free Salads

GF Vietnamese Salad

$9.50

Cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, sweet lime dressing

GF Green Papaya Salad

$9.50

Green papaya, cabbage, pickled carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette

GF Bun Xao

$10.50

Cold vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham

Gluten Free Makimono

GF Philadelphia

$10.50

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese

GF Rainbow

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, cucumber

GF Lemon Roll

$15.00

Salmon, shrimp, avocado, lemon aioli

GF Futomaki Roll

$13.50

Avocado, spring mix, bell pepper, cucumber

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy aioli

Gluten Free Broth Noodles

GF Pho

$15.00

Vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth

GF Curry Laksa

$18.50

Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, spicy coconut broth

Gluten Free Noodles & Rice Dishes

GF Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

Napa cabbage, yellow curry, onions, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles

GF Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, egg, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil

GF Thai Green Curry

$18.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, mushroom mix, onions, bamboo shoots, coconut milk, thai basil, lemongrass, steamed rice

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonaid

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Bottled Aqua Panna

$3.00

Bottled San Pellegrino

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mocktails

Cucumber Mint Cooler

$4.00

Vietnamese Limeade Cooler

$4.00

Blackberry Lychee Cooler

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Lychee Tea

$3.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

