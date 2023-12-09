White Beans & Rice

$11.95

This authentic New Orleans-style white beans and rice has all of the classic Cajun flavors that you know and love from the old-fashioned dish as Red Beans. You won’t believe how thick, creamy, zesty, and seasoned with the Trinity, garlic, green onion, parsley, bacon, and Our very own and local DD's Sausage, and served over white rice these New Orleans-style White Beans and Rice taste.