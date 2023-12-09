Coach's Poboys
400 Masonic Dr.
Bogalusa, LA 70427
Main
All Day Lunch Plates
- 10 - 12 Fried Oyster Basket$17.95
Fresh and salty New Orleans oysters are dipped into our season blend hand battered in our special seasoned batter and fried to a golden crispy perfection cooked to your preference.(W/ hush puppies, French fries, and coleslaw)
- 12- 14 Fried Shrimp Basket$16.95
Large fresh shrimp Peeled and Deveined Hand battered in our special seasoned batter and fried to golden crispy perfection. (W/ hush puppies, French fries, and coleslaw)
- 2 - 3 big pieces of Fried CatFish Basket$15.95
Hand-battered in our special seasoned batter and fried to a golden crisp. Nice and fluffy on the inside.(W/ hush puppies, French fries, and coleslaw)
- 3 Piece Fish w. Gumbo$16.95
3 Pieces of Fish Hand-battered in our specially seasoned batter and fried to a golden crisp.Severed with our authentic New Orleans-style Gumbo over a bed of rice.
- 8 - 10 Cat Fish Nugget Basket w/ fries$7.95
- Baked Fish$13.95
Our baked fish with nice and lightly seasoned in our special sais baked in a garlic butter sauce and cooked to perfection with a nice tenderness and flaky inside. Served over a bed of rice and steamed vegetables.
- Bowl of Red Beans w/ Corn Bread or Roll$9.95
- Bowl of White Beans w/ Corn Bread or Roll$9.95
- Chicken Tender Basket$8.95
Breaded Chicken tenders, fried to a light golden crisp brown, and served with Fries
- Country Fried Steak$12.95
Certified Angus Beef Steak, breaded, fried to a light golden crisp brown, and served with brown gravy on top. (Served w/ rice & gravy or mashed potatoes & gravy, two sides, and a roll or cornbread)
- Pork Chops$12.95
Seasoned pork chops cooked either fried or grilled. (Served w/ rice and gravy or mashed potatoes & and gravy, two sides, and a roll or cornbread)
- Red Beans & Rice$11.95
This authentic New Orleans style red beans and rice has all of the classic Cajun flavors that you know and love from the old-fashioned dish. You won’t believe how thick, creamy, zesty, and delicious these New Orleans-style red Beans and Rice taste.
- Smothered Cheeseburger Steak$14.95
Our 10 oz. handmade hamburger patty smothered in cheese, and a delicious brown gravy, and your choice of caramelized onions, mushrooms.(Served w/ rice & gravy or mashed potatoes and gravy, two sides, and a roll or cornbread)
- Smothered Hamburger Steak$13.95
Our 10 oz. ground beef is seasoned with our own special season blend then put on the sizzlin’ grill. Your choice of Smothered in onions and mushrooms and topped with our savory brown gravy. (Served w/ rice & gravy or mashed potatoes & gravy, two sides, and a roll or cornbread)
- White Beans & Rice$11.95
This authentic New Orleans-style white beans and rice has all of the classic Cajun flavors that you know and love from the old-fashioned dish as Red Beans. You won’t believe how thick, creamy, zesty, and seasoned with the Trinity, garlic, green onion, parsley, bacon, and Our very own and local DD's Sausage, and served over white rice these New Orleans-style White Beans and Rice taste.
Coach's Special
- Cajun Sausage Dog/Crawfish sauce$10.00
- Chili / Cheese Hot Dog$3.00
- Plain Hot Dog$1.00
Plain includes a choice of Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, or nothing just plain.
- Reg Nachos$2.00+
- Sausage Dogs/ DD Links$6.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.95
These homemade meatballs are tender, and juicy, as we let them simmer in sauce low and slow these are perfect served over pasta, and in our Po'Boys. If served over pasta it comes with two sides and your choice of cornbread or roll.
Po-Boys & Sandwiches
- B.L.T.$8.95
Fried bacon, lettuces, and tomatoes.Served W/ Fries
- Catfish$10.95
Hand battered in our special seasoned batter and fried to a golden crispy. Nice and fluffy on the inside. Add your favorite delicious toppings!
- Cheeseburger$10.95
10-ounce seasoned fresh ground meat made daily and molded hand-made into the burger of your dreams smothered in cheese made daily and cooked to your preference.
- Chili Bun$3.95
Hotdog bun overloaded with homemade chili. Add your choice toppings!
- Chili Cheeseburger$11.95
10-ounce seasoned fresh ground meat that has been molded into the burger of your dreams made daily. Loaded down with homemade chili and cheese. Cooked to your preference
- CLUB$11.95
Served hot on toasted bread overstaffed with roast beef, ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Swiss cheese. Served W/ French Fries
- French Fry$5.95
French Fries cooked to a golden crisp on Fresh Po'Boy bread with or without our delicious gravy and dressed to your liking.
- Ham & Cheese$7.95
Cold or Hot ham dressed in any delicious toppings you would like to add (po-boy or bun).
- Hamburger$9.95
10-ounce seasoned fresh ground meat made daily and molded hand-made into the burger of your dreams. Cooked to your preference.
- Hot Dog$2.95
Sizzling dogs straight off the grill with homemade chili. Add your choice of toppings!
- Meatball Poboy$9.95
- Oysters$12.95
Fresh and salty New Orleans oysters hand battered in our special seasoned batter and fried to a golden crispy perfection cooked to your preference.
- Patton's Hot Sausage Patties$9.95
Louisiana Pattens Hot Sausage Patties grilled to perfection. This will make your mouth water when you put all your delicious toppings on it.
- Pulled Pork$9.95
Smoked Pulled Pork with or without BBQ sauce
- Roast Beef$10.95
New Orleans Style Roast Beef Po-Boy. Slowly cooked pot roast shredded seasoned with Cajun seasoning and simmered in brown gravy.
- Shrimp$11.95
Peeled and Deveined Hand battered in our special seasoned batter and fried to golden crispy perfection. Add your favorite delicious toppings!
Sides
Soups & Salads
- Big Mac Salad$8.95+
- Chef Salad$8.95+
The chef's salad is packed with three kinds of meat Turkey, Roast beef, and Ham also two cheeses, hard-boiled eggs, and lots of veggies then topped off with fresh Bacon crumbles.
- Chicken Salad$7.95+
- Egg Salad$3.95+
- Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad$7.95+
- Fried or Grilled Shrimp Salad$9.95+
- House Salad$3.95+
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and a blend of cheeses
- Tuna Salad$7.95+
- Broccli and Cheese Soup$6.95
Broccoli-cheddar soup is velvety and smooth. Plus, the flavor is very, very cheesy.
- Chicken & Noodle Soup$4.95
- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$7.95
Authentic New Orleans Gumbo is made with a dark roux, vegetables, chicken, sausage, fresh vegetables green bell pepper, onion, celery, parsley, and many more special seasonings. Served over your rice or potato salad.
- Corn & Crab Bisque$7.95
This Southern-style creamy crab and corn bisque is made with fresh corn, lump crab meat, and potatoes. It’s sweet, a bit spicy, and super flavorful!
- Crab Soup$10.95
- Crawfish Bisque$7.95
Crawfish Bisque is made using Louisiana crawfish tails and the trinity (onion, bell pepper, and celery), tomatoes, corn, and Cajun seasonings. generally smooth, and creamy soup. Served of a bed of rice.
- Potato Soup$4.95
Southern comfort food this creamy loaded potato soup gets even tastier with toppings like shredded Cheddar cheese, crispy pieces of bacon, and fresh green onion.
- Seafood Gumbo$9.95
Authentic New Orleans Gumbo is made with a dark roux, shrimp, crawfish, crab, fresh vegetables green bell pepper, onion, celery, parsley, and many more special seasonings. Served over your rice or potato salad.
- Vegetable Soup$5.95
Wraps, Burritos & Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
You can customize this grilled Coach's Chicken Quesadilla classic with melted Monterey Jack, cheddar cheeses and add your favorite choices of vegetable toppings for 2.95 more.
- Chicken Wrap$11.95
Healthy grilled, or fried chicken wraps with many flavors to choose from plain ranch or any of our wing flavors wraps are loaded with chicken, and cheese and dressed to your liking. Served with Fries or Salad.
- Club Wrap$10.95
Sliced turkey, ham, and roast beef with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a warm wrap of your flavor choice.
- Pizza Burrito W/ Salad Meat Lover$10.95
You can customize this grilled Coach's Pizza Burrito classic meat lovers with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and your choice of fresh toppings.
- Pizza Burrito W/ Salad Supreme$11.95
You can customize this grilled Coach's Pizza Burrito classic Supreme pizza wrap with melted Monterey Jack, cheddar cheeses, all your favorite meats and your choice of fresh vegetables toppings.
- Pizza Quesadilla$15.95
You can customize this grilled Coach's Pizza Quesadilla classic meat lovers with melted Monterey Jack, cheddar cheeses, and your favorite choices of meat toppings. You make this into a Supreme Quesadilla for $2.95 more
- Shrimp Wrap$12.95
Healthy grilled, or fried shrimp wraps with many flavors to choose from plain ranch or any of our wing flavors wraps are loaded with shrimp, and cheese and dressed to your liking. Served with Fries or a Salad
- Tacos$13.95
Our all-time favorite Shrimp and Fish Tacos you can get these Grilled or Fried! These are loaded with fresh ingredients and perfectly seasoned plump fish and peeled and deveined shrimp with a generous amount of seasoning and a spicy kick. Don’t skip the best shrimp and fish with a garlic butter sauce to top it off with.
- Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad Wrap$8.95
Home-made fresh Tuna and Chicken cold salad wrapped up and dressed to your liking. Served with Fries.
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- 2 Egg Plate$9.95
- 2 Pancakes$5.95
- 3 Egg Plate$10.95
- All Star Breakfast$14.95
- Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
- Breakfast Burrito$6.95+
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
- Coach's Grand Slam$12.95
- Coach's Loaded Breakfast$7.95
- Egg Sandwich$4.95
- Hungry Man$12.95
- Loaded Breakfast Burrito$9.95+
- Scrambled Mess$8.95
- Veggie Burrito$7.95
Beverages
- Barq's Root Beer$2.75
- Barq's Root Beer Cream Soda$2.75
- Barq's Root Beer Glass Bottle$3.75
- Bottled Water$2.75
- Coke$2.75
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Cup of water$1.00
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Dr. Pepper Zero$2.75
- Fanta Grape$2.75
- Fanta Orange$2.75
- Fanta Pineapple$2.75
- Homemade Lemonade$2.50
- Minute Maid Blue Raspberry$2.75
- Minute Maid Kiwi Strawberry$2.75
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Sprite Zero$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
400 Masonic Dr., Bogalusa, LA 70427