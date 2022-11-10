Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown

review star

No reviews yet

5529 Mahoning Ave.

Austintown, OH 44515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Batter Up Pretzels

$8.89

Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Crispy fried tender breaded shrimp tossed in honey hot sauce and drizzled with boom boom sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.29

Tender shredded chicken blended in a smoked cheddar and cream cheese sauce. Served with our homemade tortilla chips.

Coaches Famous Greens

$10.99

Award winning Italian greens, served with warm fresh pita.

Coaches House Made Hots

$6.29

Our house hot peppers served with warm, fresh pita.

Coaches Pickle Chips

$8.29

Half pound of fresh hot and crunchy house breaded pickle chips. Served with ranch.

Hot Chips w/ French onion dip

$7.29

Onion Tanglers

$7.29

Thin sliced Vidalia onions lightly battered and fried. Served with our zesty ranch sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.29

A house favorite! Slow roasted pulled pork topped with our bbq sauce, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, and melted cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream.

Touchdown Tenders

$8.99

Four breaded crispy fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce.

Loaded Buffalo Fries

$8.99

One pound of our signature fries topped with bacon, mozzarella, ranch and buffalo drizzle.

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Blackened shredded chicken topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our signature Jamaican wing sauce.

Quesadillas

$9.99

Grilled chicken with American and pepper jack cheese, served with a side of cilantro lime sauce

Salads

Small Coaches House Salad

$5.78

Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.

Large Coaches House Salad

$8.89

Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

$12.89

Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00

Coaches Burger Salad

$13.89

Mixed salad greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, and hard cooked egg. Topped with chopped burger, melted cheddar cheese and our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressing.

Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.89

Crisp romaine blend, blackened grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black beans, corn, sliced tortilla strips, with Southwestern Ranch dressing.

Stacy's Salad

$11.89

Crsip romaine blend, candied pecans, feta cheese, blackened grilled chicken breast and warm pita. Served with White Balsamic dressing topped with cranberries.

Wings

5 Wings

$8.49

10 Wings

$14.99

15 Wings

$19.99

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

15 Boneless Wings

$16.99

Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.99

A heaping portion of our slow roasted pulled pork, drizzled with our bbq sauce, topped with onion tanglers & finished with our homemade coleslaw. Served on our traditional bun.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken breast grilled or deep fried and covered in our tangy buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and house ranch. Served on our traditional bun.

Char-Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with bacon. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on our traditional bun.

Chicken & Greens

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with our famous grilled Italian greens and provolone cheese. Served on our ciabatta bun.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.49

Fried boneless chicken breast in a hearty marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese. Served on a traditional bun.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone with tomato on a buttery toasted bread.

Little P Pulled Pork

$10.99

Slow roasted pulled pork and bbq sauce. Served on our traditional bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce with lettuce and tomato, topped with ranch dressing. Served on our traditional bun.

Philly Steak Melt

$13.49

Tender shaved sirloin steak and peppers with melted provolone cheese topped with onion tanglers. Served on a ciabatta bun.

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.99

Grilled then topped with American cheese, onion, pickles and thousand island dressing. Served on our traditional bun.

Bacon Shroom Burger

$13.99

Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, seared mushrooms, and herb aioli over bacon. Served on our traditional bun.

Big Texan Burger

$13.99

Grilled, then topped with American, bacon, our BBQ sauce and pilled with onion tanglers. Served on our traditional bun.

Build Your Own

$10.49

Burger & Greens

$14.99

Grilled then topped with our famous Italian greens, provolone cheese and finished with a garlic aioli. Served on our traditional bun.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

Cleveland Burger

$14.99

Grilled, then topped with grilled kielbasa, our signature fresh fries, slaw & our BBQ sauce. Served on our traditional bun.

Coaches 1LBER Burger

$19.99

Two Coaches patties layered in a 3 part bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone and cheddar cheeses with 2 layers of bacon finished with chipotle aioli.

Hamburger

$10.99

Grilled and served on our traditional bun.

Patty Melt

$12.99

Grilled then topped with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions. Served on texas toast.

Peppercorn Burger

$12.99

Pan seared in a blend of black and white paper. topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & finished with a sweet pepper corn aioli. Served on our traditional bun.

Pittsburger Burger

$13.99

Grilled, then topped with provolone cheese, our signature fresh cut fries & slaw. Served on our traditional bun.

Porky Burger

$14.99

Grilled then topped with our BBQ Pulled Pork, coleslaw and smoked cheddar cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

Sideline Fire Burger

$13.99

Grilled, then topped with pepper jack cheese, house made hot peppers and covered in our fire sauce. Served on our traditional bun.

The Bleu Burger

$13.99

Grilled then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, onion tanglers, and Southwest ranch dressing. Served on our traditional bun.

Turkey Burger

$13.49

Hand pressed ground Turkey topped with roasted green peppers, and sweet grilled onions. Topped with melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and spicy Dijon mustard. Served on our wheat bun.

Veggie Burger

$11.49

Our own veggie patty, pan seared and served on our traditional bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with peppercorn aioli.

Bourbon Burger

$13.99

The Bourbon Burger is topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon, crispy onion tanglers and finished with spicy bourbon sauce.

The Gobbler

$13.99

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$3.75

Coaches House Made Donut Holes

$4.99

1 Dozen light and fluffy donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla icing for dipping.

Skillet Cookie

$9.99

Shareable warm chocolate chip cookie with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Kid's

Kid's Boneless

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Corndogs

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with fries.

Pizzas

PIZZA Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce. Served With Ranch Dressing.

PIZZA Cheese

$10.39

PIZZA Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.39

Grilled chicken breasts, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and cheese.

PIZZA Meat Deluxe

$13.39

Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

PIZZA Original Veggie

$12.39

Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Sliced Tomato

PIZZA Pepperoni

$11.39

Cheese and Pepperoni

PIZZA Pepperoni & Sausage

$12.39

Cheese, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage

PIZZA White Hot

$11.39

Cheese, Garlic Butter, COACHES House made HOTS

NA Beverages

Milk

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Fruit Punch

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Rootbeer

$3.29

Soda Water

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Water

Milkshakes

Banana Milkshake

$5.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Cupcake Milkshake

$5.99

Nutter Butter Milkshake

$5.99

Oreo Milkshake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$5.99

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$5.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Sm Onion Tanglers

$3.50

Sm Sweet Fries

$3.99

Sm Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Sm Hot Chips

$3.50

Sm Greens

$5.99

Sm Loaded Fries

$3.99

Sm Pickle Chips

$3.99

Pita

$1.00

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Our signature veggie patty pan seared, with lettuce, tomato, onion and peppercorn aioli. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Burger Wrap

$11.99

Our award winning burger grilled, with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Thousand Island dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

BEST BURGER BAR-NONE!!

Website

Location

5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, OH 44515

Directions

Gallery
Coaches Burger Bar Austintown image
Coaches Burger Bar Austintown image
Coaches Burger Bar Austintown image

Similar restaurants in your area

Austintown Pizza & Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
5205 Mahoning Ave Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Biker BrewHouse - 5700 Interstate Blvd. Unit B
orange starNo Reviews
5700 Interstate Blvd. Unit B Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pub
orange star4.4 • 223
3821 MAIN ST MINERAL RIDGE, OH 44440
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Boardman - OH
orange starNo Reviews
BOARDMAON LOCATION Youngstown, OH 11111
View restaurantnext
Belleria Pizza & Italian
orange star3.9 • 36
3460 S Meridian Rd Youngstown, OH 44511
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austintown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austintown
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston