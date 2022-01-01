Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coaches Burger Bar - Canton

No reviews yet

4834 Everhard Rd.

Canton, OH 44718

Apps

Batter Up Pretzels

$8.89

Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Crispy fried tender breaded shrimp tossed in honey hot sauce and drizzled with boom boom sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.29

Tender shredded chicken blended in a buffalo and cream cheese sauce. Served with our house made tortilla chips.

Coaches Famous Greens

$10.99

Award winning Italian greens, served with warm fresh pita.

Coaches House Made Hots

$6.29

Our house hot peppers served with warm, fresh pita.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.29

One pound of our signature fries with cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Served with our house ranch.

Coaches Pickle Chips

$8.29

Half Pound of fresh hot and crunchy house breaded pickle chips. Served with Ranch dressing

Crab Cakes

$11.29

Two of Coaches signature giant homemade crab cakes fried crisp and served with house remoulade.

Hot Chips w/ French onion dip

$7.29

Onion Tanglers

$7.29

Thin sliced Vidalia onions lightly battered and fried. Served with our zesty ranch sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.29

A house favorite! Slow roasted pulled pork topped with our bbq sauce, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, and melted cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream.

Touchdown Tenders

$8.99

Four breaded crispy fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce.

Loaded Buffalo Fries

$8.99

One pound of our signature fries topped with bacon, mozzarella, ranch and buffalo drizzle.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.89

Crisp romaine blend with tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg and cheddar jack cheese piled with mouth watering buffalo chicken breast chunks and Coaches fries. Served with Ranch dressing.

Chicken Salad

$12.89

Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00

Coaches Burger Salad

$13.89

Mixed salad greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, and hard cooked egg. Topped with chopped burger, melted cheddar cheese and our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressing.

Large Coaches House Salad

$8.89

Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.

Philly Steak Salad

$13.89

Crisp Romaine Blend with tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, and black olives pile dhigh with tender shaved sirloin steak and Coaches fries. Your choice of dressing.

Small Coaches House Salad

$5.78

Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.89

Crisp romaine blend, blackened grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black beans, corn, sliced tortilla strips, with Southwestern Ranch dressing.

Stacy's Salad

$11.89

Crisp iceberg/romaine blend, candied pecans, feta cheese, blackened grilled chicken breast and warm pita bread. Served with white balsamic dressing. Topped with cranberries.

Wings

5 Wings Bone-In

$8.49

10 Wings Bone-In

$14.99

15 Wings Bone-In

$19.99

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

15 Boneless Wings

$16.99

Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.99

A heaping portion of our slow roasted pulled pork, drizzled with our bbq sauce, topped with onion tanglers & finished with our homemade coleslaw. Served on our traditional bun.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken breast grilled or deep fried and covered in our tangy buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and house ranch. Served on our traditional bun.

Char-Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with bacon. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on our traditional bun.

Chicken & Greens

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with our famous grilled Italian greens and provolone cheese. Served on our ciabatta bun.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.49

Fried boneless chicken breast in a hearty marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese. Served on a traditional bun.

Crabby Patty

$14.49

Coaches homemade crab cake, topped with our housemade remoulade, lettuce, tomato and onion on a ciabatta bun.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone with tomato on a buttery toasted bread.

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled signature sausage patty topped with seared peppers and onions. Finished with melted provolone cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

Little P Pulled Pork

$10.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce with lettuce and tomato, topped with ranch dressing. Served our traditional bun.

Pepper & Egg

$9.99

Grade A farm fresh eggs, lightly seasoned, with green peppers and provolone cheese. Served on our fresh toasted bread.

Philly Steak Melt

$13.49

Tender shave sirloin steak and peppers with melted provolone cheese topped with onion tanglers. Served on a ciabatta bun.

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.99

Grilled then topped with American cheese, onion, pickles and thousand island dressing. Served on our traditional bun.

Big Texan Burger

$13.99

Grilled, then topped with American, bacon, our BBQ sauce and pilled with onion tanglers. Served on our traditional bun.

Burger & Greens

$14.99

Grilled then topped with our famous Italian greens, provolone cheese and finished with a garlic aioli. Served on our traditional bun.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.99

Grilled and smothered in Coaches flavorful chili sauce and creamy cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

Cleveland Burger

$14.99

Grilled, then topped with grilled kielbasa, our signature fresh fries, slaw & our BBQ sauce. Served on our traditional bun.

Coaches 1LB ER

$19.99

Two Coaches patties layered in a three part bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone and cheddar cheeses with 2 layers of bacon finished with chipotle aioli.

Hamburger

$10.99

Grilled and served on our traditional bun.

Patty Melt

$12.99

Grilled then topped with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions. Served on texas toast.

Peppercorn Burger

$12.99

Pan seared in a blend of black and white paper. topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & finished with a sweet pepper corn aioli. Served on our traditional bun.

Pittsburger Burger

$13.99

Grilled, then topped with provolone cheese, our signature fresh cut fries & slaw. Served on our traditional bun.

Porky Burger

$14.99

Grilled then topped with our BBQ Pulled Pork, coleslaw and smoked cheddar cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

Sideline Fire Burger

$13.99

Grilled, then topped with pepper jack cheese, house made hot peppers and covered in our fire sauce. Served on our traditional bun.

The Bacon Shroom Burger

$13.99

Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, seared mushrooms, and herb aioli over bacon. Served on our traditional bun.

The Bleu Burger

$13.99

Grilled then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, onion tanglers, and Southwest ranch dressing. Served on our traditional bun.

Turkey Burger

$13.49

Hand pressed ground Turkey topped with roasted green peppers, and sweet grilled onions. Topped with melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and spicy Dijon mustard. Served on our wheat bun.

Veggie Burger

$11.49

Our own veggie patty, pan seared and served on our traditional bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with peppercorn aioli.

The Gobbler

$13.99

Turkey Burger, Stuffing, Gravy on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Cranberry Sauce, Sweet Potato Fries and our Homemade Cinnamon Butter

Desserts

Buckeye Nation Sundae

$6.99

Pierres signature nuts about buckeyes ice cream drizzled with smooth Reeses peanut Butter, Hershey's chocolate and finished with whipped cream and a cherry.

Coaches House Made Donut Holes

$4.99

One dozen light and fluffy donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla icing for dipping.

S'More Sundae

$5.99

Pierre's signature campfire Toasted Smore ice cream dressed with Hershey's chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs,and mini marshmallows topped with whipped cream and a cherry !

Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$3.75

Kid's

Kid's Boneless Wings

$5.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Corndogs

$5.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Mac'n Cheese

$5.99

Served with fries.

Pizzas

PIZZA BBQ Chicken

$13.89

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, and BBQ Sauce

PIZZA Buffalo Chicken

$14.49

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce. Served With Ranch Dressing.

PIZZA Cheese

$10.99

Add toppings 1.00 each - Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions.

PIZZA Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.89

Grilled chicken breasts, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and cheese.

PIZZA Meat Deluxe

$13.89

Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

PIZZA Original Veggie

$12.89

Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Sliced Tomato

PIZZA Pepperoni

$11.89

Cheese and Pepperoni

PIZZA Pepperoni & Sausage

$12.89

Cheese, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage

PIZZA White Hot

$12.89

Cheese, Garlic Butter, COACHES House made HOTS and Black Olives

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Fruit Punch

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Rootbeer

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Water

Milk

$2.79

Milkshakes

Banana Milkshake

$5.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Cupcake Milkshake

$5.99

Nutter Butter Milkshake

$5.99

Oreo Milkshake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

$6.99

Rootbeer Float

$3.49

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$5.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.50

Onion Tanglers

$3.69

Pita

$1.00

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$4.19

Side Fries

$3.19

Side Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.69

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Our signature veggie patty pan seared, with lettuce, tomato, onion and peppercornaioli. Wrappedinawarmflourtortilla.

Burger Wrap

$11.99

Our award winning burger grilled, with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Thousand Island dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. bREAkfASt WRAP ............................................9.99 Fluffy scrambled eggs with tater tots, bacon and American cheese wrappedinawarmflourtortilla.AddCoachesHouseMadeHotsfor1.00 GyRo WRAP .........................................................9.99 Grilled sliced gyro meat with tomato, cucumbers, red onion and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. SoUthWEStERn chickEn WRAP ....................9.99 Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
BEST BURGER BAR-NONE!

Website

Location

4834 Everhard Rd., Canton, OH 44718

Directions

Coaches Burger Bar Canton image
Coaches Burger Bar Canton image
Coaches Burger Bar Canton image

