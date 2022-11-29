A map showing the location of Coaches Burger Bar - St. Clairsville 103 St. Clairsville View gallery

Coaches Burger Bar - St. Clairsville 103 St. Clairsville

review star

No reviews yet

67800 MALL RING RD #695

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH 43950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Batter Up Pretzels

$9.99

Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.99

Crispy fried tender breaded shrimp tossed in honey hot sauce and drizzled with boom boom sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.39

Tender shredded chicken blended in a smoked cheddar and cream cheese sauce. Served with our homemade tortilla chips.

Coaches Pickle Chips

$9.19

Half pound of fresh hot and crunchy house breaded pickle chips. Served with ranch.

Hot Chips w/ French onion dip

$7.99

Onion Tanglers

$8.99

Thin sliced Vidalia onions lightly battered and fried. Served with our zesty ranch sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.39

A house favorite! Slow roasted pulled pork topped with our bbq sauce, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, and melted cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream.

Touchdown Tenders

$9.99

Four breaded crispy fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce.

Loaded Buffalo Fries

$9.99

One pound of our signature fries topped with bacon, mozzarella, ranch and buffalo drizzle.

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Blackened shredded chicken topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our signature Jamaican wing sauce.

Quesadillas

$10.99

Blackened chicken with shredded cheddar jack cheese, house made pico, served with a side of sour cream

Coaches Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

One pound of our signature fries drenched in our chili and cheese sauces, and garnished with green onions. Served with house ranch

Coaches House Made Hots

$6.99

Our house hot peppers served with warm, fresh pita.

Salads

Small Coaches House Salad

$6.29

Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.

Large Coaches House Salad

$9.79

Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

$14.19

Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00

Coaches Burger Salad

$13.89

Mixed salad greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, and hard cooked egg. Topped with chopped burger, melted cheddar cheese and our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressing.

Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.29

Crisp romaine blend, blackened grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black beans, corn, sliced tortilla strips, with Southwestern Ranch dressing.

Stacy's Salad

$12.99

Crsip romaine blend, candied pecans, feta cheese, blackened grilled chicken breast and warm pita. Served with White Balsamic dressing topped with cranberries.

Wings

5 Wings

$8.49

10 Wings

$14.99

15 Wings

$19.99

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

15 Boneless Wings

$16.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$14.25

Grilled then topped with American cheese, onion, pickles and thousand island dressing. Served on our traditional bun.

Bacon Shroom Burger

$15.25

Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, seared mushrooms, and herb aioli over bacon. Served on our traditional bun.

Big Texan Burger

$15.25

Grilled, then topped with American, bacon, our BBQ sauce and pilled with onion tanglers. Served on our traditional bun.

Build Your Own

$13.49

Cheeseburger

$13.25

Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

Cleveland Burger

$16.25

Grilled, then topped with grilled kielbasa, our signature fresh fries, slaw & our BBQ sauce. Served on our traditional bun.

Coaches 1LBER Burger

$22.25

Two Coaches patties layered in a 3 part bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone and cheddar cheeses with 2 layers of bacon finished with chipotle aioli.

Hamburger

$10.99

Grilled and served on our traditional bun.

Patty Melt

$14.25

Grilled then topped with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions. Served on texas toast.

Peppercorn Burger

$14.25

Pan seared in a blend of black and white paper. topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & finished with a sweet pepper corn aioli. Served on our traditional bun.

Pittsburger Burger

$15.25

Grilled, then topped with provolone cheese, our signature fresh cut fries & slaw. Served on our traditional bun.

Porky Burger

$16.25

Grilled then topped with our BBQ Pulled Pork, coleslaw and smoked cheddar cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

The Bleu Burger

$15.25

Grilled then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, onion tanglers, and Southwest ranch dressing. Served on our traditional bun.

Turkey Burger

$14.25

Hand pressed ground Turkey topped with roasted green peppers, and sweet grilled onions. Topped with melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and spicy Dijon mustard. Served on our wheat bun.

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Our own veggie patty, pan seared and served on our traditional bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with peppercorn aioli.

Bourbon Burger

$15.99

The Bourbon Burger is topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon, crispy onion tanglers and finished with spicy bourbon sauce.

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.25

Grilled and smothered in Coaches flavorful chili sauce and creamy cheese. Served on our traditional bun.

The Gobbler

$13.99

Turkey Burger, Stuffing, Gravy, Cranberry Glaze, Sweet Potato Fries.

Sideline Fire Burger

$15.25

Grilled, then topped with pepper jack cheese, house made hots and covered in our fire sauce. Served on our traditional bun.

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$3.75

Coaches House Made Donut Holes

$4.99

1 Dozen light and fluffy donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla icing for dipping.

Skillet Cookie

$9.99

Shareable warm chocolate chip cookie with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Kid's

Kid's Boneless

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Mac'n Cheese

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Corndogs

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with fries.

Pizzas

PIZZA Buffalo Chicken

$16.25

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce. Served With Ranch Dressing.

PIZZA Cheese

$12.25

PIZZA Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.25

Grilled chicken breasts, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and cheese.

PIZZA Meat Deluxe

$15.25

Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

PIZZA Original Veggie

$14.25

Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Sliced Tomato

PIZZA Pepperoni

$13.25

Cheese and Pepperoni

PIZZA Pepperoni & Sausage

$14.25

Cheese, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage

PIZZA White Hot

$14.25

Cheese, garlic butter, Coaches house made hots and black olives.

PIZZA Sausage and Hot Pepper

$14.25

Italian sausage, Coaches house made hots and cheese

NA Beverages

Milk

$3.79

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Coffee

$3.79

Decaf

$3.79

Diet Pepsi

$3.79

Dr. Pepper

$3.79

Fruit Punch

$3.79Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.79

Lemonade

$3.79

Mountain Dew

$3.79

Pepsi

$3.79

Rootbeer

$3.79

Soda Water

$3.79

Sprite

$3.79

Sweet Tea

$3.79

Unsweet Tea

$3.79

Water

Milkshakes

Banana Milkshake

$6.25

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.25

Cupcake Milkshake

$6.25

Nutter Butter Milkshake

$6.25

Oreo Milkshake

$6.25

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.25

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$6.25

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.25

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.25

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

$7.25

Sides

Side Fries

$4.50

Sm Onion Tanglers

$4.00

Sm Sweet Fries

$4.99

Sm Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.50

Sm Hot Chips

$4.00

Sm Loaded Fries

$3.99

Sm Pickle Chips

$4.99

Pita

$1.00

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Our signature veggie patty pan seared, with lettuce, tomato, onion and peppercorn aioli. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Burger Wrap

$12.99

Our award winning burger grilled, with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Thousand Island dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

67800 MALL RING RD #695, ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH 43950

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wen Wu Buffet - 107 Plaza Dr ste q
orange starNo Reviews
107 Plaza Dr ste q Saint Clairsville, OH 43950
View restaurantnext
Sarah's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
2122 Main St. Wheeling, WV 26003
View restaurantnext
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
300 Wharton Circle Triadelphia, WV 26059
View restaurantnext
Fairyland drive-in - 59345 Somerton Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
59345 Somerton Highway Barnesville, OH 43713
View restaurantnext
Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs Grille - 380 Three Springs Drive
orange starNo Reviews
380 Three Springs Drive Weirton, WV 26062
View restaurantnext
Garden Grill Steakhouse
orange star3.9 • 249
303 Three Springs Dr Weirton, WV 26062
View restaurantnext
Map
More near ST. CLAIRSVILLE
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston