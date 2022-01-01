Coaches Burger Bar imageView gallery

Coaches Burger Bar Closed Boardman

714 Boardman Canfield Rd

Boardman, OH 44512

Order Again

COACHES 6 Pack

6 Cheeseburgers & 6 Small Fresh Cut Fries for $24 Don't forget to build all 6 of your burgers just the way you like them.

Burger #1

$4.00

Burger #2

$4.00

Burger #3

$4.00

Burger #4

$4.00

Burger #5

$4.00

Burger #6

$4.00

6 Small Fresh Cut Fries

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.19

Cheeseburger

$6.19

BaconCheeseburger

$7.19

Big Texan Burger

$7.99

American Cheese Bacon BBQ Sauce Onion Tanglers

Cleveland Burger

$7.99

Kielbasa Fresh Cut Fries BBQ Sauce Slaw

Pittsburger

$6.99

Provolone Cheese Fresh Cut Fries Slaw

Fire Burger

$6.59

Pepper Jack Cheese Hot Peppers Hot Sauce

Porky Burger

$7.99

American Cheese BBQ Pulled Pork Slaw

Burger & Greens

$6.99

Provolone Cheese COACHES Famous Italian Greens

Peppercorn Burger

$6.99

Sauteed Mushrooms Provolone Cheese Onion Peppercorn Aioli

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Provolone Cheese Lettuce Tomato Red Onion Peppercorn Aioli

Veggie Burger

$6.49

Provolone Cheese Lettuce Tomato Red Onion Peppercorn Aioli

Meatless Madness

$7.99Out of stock

Gyro Burger

$7.99Out of stock

Salads

Small Coaches House Salad

$4.99

Fresh greens Tomato Cucumber Olives Red Onions Cooked Egg Mozzarella Cheese Fresh Pita Bread

Large Coaches House Salad

$7.99

Fresh Greens Tomato Red Onions Cucumbers Black Olives Cooked Egg Mozzarella Cheese Fresh Pita Bread

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Fresh Greens Tomato Cucumber Black Olives Red Onions Cooked Egg Mozzarella Cheese Fresh Cut Fries Fresh Pita Bread

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Fresh Greens Tomato Red Onion Cucumber Black Olives Cooked Egg Mozzarella Cheese Fresh Cut Fries Fresh Pita Bread

Coaches Burger Salad

$10.99

Fresh Greens COACHES cheeseburger Bacon Tomato Red Onions Cooked Egg Fresh Cut Fries

Sandwiches

Big Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Onion Tanglers Slaw

Little Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

BBQ Pulled Pork on a Traditional Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Marinated Grilled Chicken Provolone Cheese Bacon Lettuce Tomato Red Onion

Chicken & Greens Sandwich

$7.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken COACHES Famous Italian Greens Provolone Cheese

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Tomato Red Onion Ranch Dressing

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

American cheese on a buttery toasted bun

Sides

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69

Medium Sweet Potato Fries

$4.69

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.69

Small Onion Tanglers

$2.69

Medium Onion Tanglers

$3.69

Large Onion Tanglers

$4.69

Small Signature Fresh Cut Fries

$2.19

Medium Signature Fresh Cut Fries

$3.19

Large Signature Fresh Cut Fries

$4.19

Side Of Coleslaw

$2.50

Coaches Greens

$6.99

Coaches Hot Peppers

$6.99

Coaches Hot Peppers Qt.

$9.79

Pita

$1.00

Wings

8 Wings

$7.99

16 Wings

$15.79

24 Wings

$23.59

Beverages

Regular Drink

$2.29

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Vanilla Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Strawberry Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Salted Caramel Pretzel Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Peanut Butter Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Oreo Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Banana Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Cotton Candy Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Ginger Snap Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Extra Flavoring

$0.75

Red Velvet

$3.99

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$3.99

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Jamaican Gold

$0.50

Fire Sauce

$0.50

Cinnamon Butter

$0.50

Peppercorn Aioli

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kid Hamburger

$4.99

Served with fries and a drink

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.99

Served with fries and a drink

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries and a drink

Kid Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Served with fries and a drink

Kid 4 Boneless Wings

$4.99

Served with fries and a drink

50 Wing Special

50 Wings, bone in or boneless, please only split in 2 sauces.

50 Bone In Wings

$45.00

50 Boneless Wings

$45.00

25 Cheeseburger Sliders

25 Cheeseburger Sliders. Please limit cheese to one selection per 25 sliders.

25 Cheeseburger Sliders

$37.50

25 Pulled Pork Sliders

25 Pulled Pork Sliders topped with our house made coleslaw.

25 Pulled Pork Sliders

$37.50

Garden Salad (1/2 Pan)

Garden Salad

$19.99

Garden Salad made to serve 10-12 people. Please limit dressing choice to 2 per salad. Extra dressing available for an additional charge.

COACHES Famous Greens (1/2 Pan)

COACHES Famous Greens

$35.99

Cole Slaw (Quart)

Cole Slaw Quart

$9.99

A Quart of of House Made Cole Slaw made to feed 10-12 people.

JoJo Fries

JoJo Fries

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

714 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512

Coaches Burger Bar image

