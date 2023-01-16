Coaches Corner Bar & Grill 35 Park St
35 Park Street
Rangely, CO 81648
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks are a classic pub-style appetizer that pairs well with a variety of sandwiches.
Breaded Mushrooms
Golden Crisp button mushroom halves coated in a crispy batter.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips coated in a light cornmeal breading with a hint of spice, served with a side of ranch.
Chicken Strips
Onion Rings
Brew City Thick-cut 5/8" onions are double dipped in big beer batter flavor for extra crunch
Cowboy Corn
Breaded sweet corn kernels, jalapenos, cream cheese and bacon. Served with Ranch
Pretzel Bites
These high quality pretzels are made using a 200 year old recipe from Muenster, Germany, making them true Bavarian Pretzels. Served with beer cheese sauce.
Mac n Cheese Bites
Lightly breaded macaroni and cheese ball with a creamy blend of Four cheeses and elbow macaroni with a lightly crispy exterior.
Cheese Curds
Zucchini Spears
Basket Waffle Fries
Burgers
Flatbreads
Sauces/Dressings
Non-Alcoholic
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Mellow Yellow
Root Beer
Blue Powerade
Lemonade
Coke Zero
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Coffee
Cranberry
KIDS coke
KIDS sprite
KIDS diet coke
KIDS dr. pepper
KIDS mellow yellow
KIDS root beer
KIDS powerade
KIDS lemonade
Cocktails
Liquors/Spirits
Well (Gordons)
Tito's
Smirnoff - Coconut
Smirnoff - Green Apple
Smirnoff - Watermelon
Smirnoff - Red, White, Berry
Deep Eddy's
Well (Jim Bean)
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels - Honey
Bird Dog - Peach
Bird Dog - Salted Caramel
Jameson
Screwball
Pendleton
Makers Mark
Crown Royal
Crown Royal - Peach
Crown Royal - Vanilla
Crown Royal - Apple
Fireball
Black Velvet
Well (Seagrams)
Beefeater
Well Bourbon
Four Roses
Bourbon 2
Bourbon 3
Well (Margaritaville)
Hornitos
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Well (Admiral Nelson's)
Captain Morgan (Silver)
Captain Morgan (Original)
Malibu
Jagermeister
Mules
Beer/Seltzers
Coors Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Sam Adams Winter Lager
Corona
Corona Light
Topo Chico
Truly Punch
White Claw
Coors Banquet
Breckinridge Palisade Peach
Guinness
BUCKET (Domestic)
BUCKET (Craft) - no guinness
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light (16 oz) PINT
Mountain Time (16 oz) PINT
Blue Moon (16 oz) PINT
Voodoo Ranger (16 oz) PINT
Bud Light (25 oz) MUG
Mountain Time (25 oz) MUG
Blue Moon (25 oz) MUG
Voodoo Ranger (25 oz) MUG
Bud Light (60 oz) PITCHER
Mountain Time (60 oz) PITCHER
Blue Moon (60 oz) PITCHER
Voodoo Ranger (60 oz) PITCHER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Fun, entertaining sports bar located in Rangely, Colorado
35 Park Street, Rangely, CO 81648