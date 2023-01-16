Main picView gallery

Coaches Corner Bar & Grill 35 Park St

review star

No reviews yet

35 Park Street

Rangely, CO 81648

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks are a classic pub-style appetizer that pairs well with a variety of sandwiches.

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Golden Crisp button mushroom halves coated in a crispy batter.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Dill pickle chips coated in a light cornmeal breading with a hint of spice, served with a side of ranch.

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Brew City Thick-cut 5/8" onions are double dipped in big beer batter flavor for extra crunch

Cowboy Corn

$11.00

Breaded sweet corn kernels, jalapenos, cream cheese and bacon. Served with Ranch

Pretzel Bites

$8.50

These high quality pretzels are made using a 200 year old recipe from Muenster, Germany, making them true Bavarian Pretzels. Served with beer cheese sauce.

Mac n Cheese Bites

$12.00

Lightly breaded macaroni and cheese ball with a creamy blend of Four cheeses and elbow macaroni with a lightly crispy exterior.

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Zucchini Spears

$8.00

Basket Waffle Fries

$8.00

Wings

Wings

$13.50+

Boneless Wings

$13.50+

Burgers

Wild Beast Burger

$15.00

Classic Roethlis-Burger

$11.50

Whisky BBQ Burger

$12.50

Firecracker Burger

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Build Your Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Field Of Greens

Madison Square Garden Salad

$11.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Meat Lover Flatbread

$12.00

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Zuchinni Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

$7.00

KIDS Corn Dog

$6.00

KIDS Flatbread

$7.00

KIDS Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.00

Dessert

Donut Holes

$7.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.50

Sauces/Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Buffalo (Franks)

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

Sweet Red Chili

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

KIDS coke

$2.50

KIDS sprite

$2.50

KIDS diet coke

$2.50

KIDS dr. pepper

$2.50

KIDS mellow yellow

$2.50

KIDS root beer

$2.50

KIDS powerade

$2.50

KIDS lemonade

$2.50

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Pirates Booty

$9.00

The Floridian

$9.00

Watermelon Splash

$7.50

Watermelon Vodka, Lemonade, Sprite, Cranberry

Miami Dolphin

$8.00

Purple Rain

$8.00

Brunch

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Liquors/Spirits

Well (Gordons)

$4.00

Tito's

$5.00

Smirnoff - Coconut

$5.00

Smirnoff - Green Apple

$5.00

Smirnoff - Watermelon

$5.00

Smirnoff - Red, White, Berry

$5.00

Deep Eddy's

$5.00

Well (Jim Bean)

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels - Honey

$5.00

Bird Dog - Peach

$5.00

Bird Dog - Salted Caramel

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal - Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal - Vanilla

$7.00

Crown Royal - Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Well (Seagrams)

$4.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Four Roses

$5.00

Bourbon 2

$5.00

Bourbon 3

$7.00

Well (Margaritaville)

$4.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$7.00

Well (Admiral Nelson's)

$4.00

Captain Morgan (Silver)

$5.00

Captain Morgan (Original)

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Mules

Moscow Mule

$9.00

vodka, ginger beer, lime

Triple Crown Mule

$11.00

Your choice of apple, vanilla, or peach Crown whiskey, ginger beer, lime

Coconut Mule

$9.00

Malibu rum, ginger beer, lime

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Tequila, ginger beer, lime

Blue Mule

$10.00

Blueberry vodka, ginger beer, lime

Beer/Seltzers

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$5.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Topo Chico

$5.50

Truly Punch

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Breckinridge Palisade Peach

$5.50

Guinness

$6.50

BUCKET (Domestic)

$22.00

BUCKET (Craft) - no guinness

$24.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bud Light (16 oz) PINT

$5.50

Mountain Time (16 oz) PINT

$6.50Out of stock

Blue Moon (16 oz) PINT

$6.50Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger (16 oz) PINT

$7.00

Bud Light (25 oz) MUG

$8.25

Mountain Time (25 oz) MUG

$9.25Out of stock

Blue Moon (25 oz) MUG

$9.25Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger (25 oz) MUG

$9.50

Bud Light (60 oz) PITCHER

$18.00

Mountain Time (60 oz) PITCHER

$22.00Out of stock

Blue Moon (60 oz) PITCHER

$22.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger (60 oz) PITCHER

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Fun, entertaining sports bar located in Rangely, Colorado

Location

35 Park Street, Rangely, CO 81648

Directions

