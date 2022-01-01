Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Coaches Corner

review star

No reviews yet

4926 Port Royal Rd Ste D&E

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Warm Ups

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Southern favorite served with bacon and sriracha

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Another favorite, freshly cooked pickles and battered in house

Pine Tar Bacon

Pine Tar Bacon

$8.00

Freshly cooked bacon with some extra pinetar aka sprinkled with cayenne and brown sugar served with maple syrup

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Served with beer cheese dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Fresh made and cooked in house chicken breast in buffalo sauce, cream cheese, and mixed shredded cheese served with tortilla chips

Loaded Bases Tots

Loaded Bases Tots

$10.00

Tater tots loading the bases with fresh made Coaches Chili, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Loaded Bases Fries

Loaded Bases Fries

$9.00

French fries cut in house loaded with fresh Coaches chili, shredded cheese, bacon and sour cream topped with either buffalo sauce or garlic parm

Loaded Bases Nachos

$10.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with Coaches chili, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream

Music City Okra

Music City Okra

$7.00

Okra done the 615 way sprinkled with Nashville Hot seasoning

The Sampler

$19.99

Choose any 3 apps

Tailgating

All American Burger

All American Burger

$13.00

Fresh beef from Newcomb Family Farms hand patted in house, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles covered in American cheese cooked to order served with choice of side

The Lineman

The Lineman

$14.00

Two hand patted in house Newcomb Family Farm beef patties topped with double cheese, double bacon, grilled onions and bbq sauce

X's & O's Burger

X's & O's Burger

$14.00

Hand patted in house fresh Newcomb Family Farm beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, and a side of maple syrup served on two glazed donuts

Bo Jackson Burger / Chicken Sandwich

Bo Jackson Burger / Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Newcomb Family Farm beef patty on Texas Toast with honey mustard and cheddar cheese bottom and topped with grilled onions and buffalo sauce *Can also be served with chicken breast grilled or fried

Prime Time Burger / Chicken Sandwich

Prime Time Burger / Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh hand patted in house Newcomb Family Farm beef patty served on Texas Toast with avocado, grilled pineapple and topped with provolone cheese, bacon and A1 *can be served with grilled or fried chicken breast

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Fresh hand patted in house Newcomb Family Farm beef patty with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms

Catch of the Day

Catch of the Day

$14.00

Grilled or blackened fish topped with lettuce, tomato, and house remoulade

Double Play Chicken Sandwich

Double Play Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried fresh chicken breast tossed in choice of Coaches signature sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

The Hot Streak

The Hot Streak

$13.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville Hot wet and dry seasoning topped with pickles

Big John Stud

Big John Stud

$10.00

Thick cut bologna seasoned with black cracked pepper and topped with American cheese, mayo and Texas Pete sauce served on Texas Toast

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Fresh grilled or fried chicken breast wrapped up with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Sauteed mixed veggies and choice of dressing or Coaches signature sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fresh grilled or fried chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce wrapped up

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and grilled chicken breast with caesar dressing

Varsity Dog

Varsity Dog

$7.00

Black Angus all beef hot dog served on a potato bun

Charlie Hustle Dog

Charlie Hustle Dog

$11.00

Black Angus all beef hot dog topped with Coaches chili, beer cheese, grilled onions & jalepenos, and sour cream served on a potato bun

Designated Batter

Designated Batter

$9.00

Black Angus all beef hot dog dipped in hushpuppy batter and fried

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fresh chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk, breaded and fried up crispy *served with side of choice **choose a Coaches Signature sauce of choice

The Answer AI Philly Cheesesteak

The Answer AI Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Newcomb Family Farm steak cooked with grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese

The Port Royale with Cheese

The Port Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Newcomb Family Farm beef with bacon, beer cheese, Capt Morgan spiced rum bbq on a pretzel bun

Safe at the Plate Sliders

Safe at the Plate Sliders

$10.00

Newcomb Family Farm beef sliders with onion straw, thousand island dressing, cheese on slider rolls

Farm League

Coaches House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, served with diced egg and croutons, served with choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, tomato, shredded cheese, blue cheese crumbles, egg, croutons, and bacon

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, corn bean salsa, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Spring mix layered with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil topped with extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Veggie Skewers

$9.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, grilled pineapple, and teriyaki sauce

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caesar salad with options to add grilled chicken or salmon

Minor Leagues

Cheeseburger

$6.00

served with side and drink

Corn Dog

$6.00

served with side and drink

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

served with side and drink

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served with side and drink

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

served with side and drink

Off Season

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

Three deep fried Oreos drizzled in Hershey's chocolate sauce and topped with vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Root beer and vanilla ice cream together in a glass

Ice Cream Chocolate Chip Sandwich

Ice Cream Chocolate Chip Sandwich

$5.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies with a big ol scoop of vanilla ice cream in the middle drizzled with Hershey's chocolate sauce

Dessert of the Week

$5.00

TBD

BALCO Brownie

BALCO Brownie

$5.00

Thick, rich fudgey brownie ala mode with Oreo cookie crumbles, powdered sugar and ice cream

Fresh Off the Bench

Hand cut in house Fries

$3.00

Hand cut in house fresh Idaho potatoes fried sprinkled with garlic salt or Lawry's seasoning

Tater Tots

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fresh made in house cole slaw

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Oranges

$3.00

Coaches House salad

$5.00

Coaches Caesar Salad

$5.00

Coaches Chili

$5.00

Made in house

Music City Okra

$4.00

Lunch Specials

$8 All American Burger

$8.00

served with side and drink

$8 Double Play Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

served with side and drink

$8 Varsity Dog

$8.00

served with side and drink

Refreshments

Coke

$3.00

free refills

Sprite

$3.00

free refills

Diet Coke

$3.00

free refills

Dr Pepper

$3.00

free refills

Lemonade

$3.00

free refills

Root Beer

$3.00

free refills

Fanta Orange

$3.00

free refills

Sweet Tea

$3.00

free refills

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

free refills

Front Office

Tip Drill Steak Tips

Tip Drill Steak Tips

$15.00

Newcomb Family Farm steak tips cooked to order and served with a side of choice

The Hat Trick

The Hat Trick

$15.00

Catfish filets cooked in Coaches special corn meal blend served with side and cole slaw

Soups

Loaded Potato cup

$5.00

Loaded Potato bowl

$7.00

Who Dat Gumbo cup

$5.00

Who Dat Gumbo bowl

$7.00

Tomato Basil cup

$5.00

Tomato Basil Bowl

$7.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$10.00

Pickers

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family friendly sports themed restaurant serving fresh cooked to order American food and have an incredible bar selection for our adult patrons.

Location

4926 Port Royal Rd Ste D&E, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Directions

Gallery
COACH'S CORNER SPORTS GRI image
COACH'S CORNER SPORTS GRI image
COACH'S CORNER SPORTS GRI image

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 120
4910 Main St #206 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Mojo's Tacos - Thompson Station
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201 Thompsons Staion, TN 37179
View restaurantnext
Corner Pub Franklin
orange star4.5 • 400
1916 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Tuck's Place Sports Grille
orange star4.3 • 278
102 Depot Street Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
414 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
orange star4.0 • 1,278
1143 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spring Hill

Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 120
4910 Main St #206 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Spring Hill
orange star4.3 • 94
4816 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring Hill
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston