Coaches BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coaches Pit BBQ is here to satisfy your all your barbecue needs. Always USDA Prime Beef and perfectly smoked using real Post Oak Wood straight from Central Texas.
Location
634 South Vecino Drive, Covina, CA 91723
