Coaches BBQ

634 South Vecino Drive

Covina, CA 91723

Sandwich Combos

A variety of our mouth watering BBQ sandwiches are perfect for all BBQ lovers.
USDA Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich W/ Fries Combo

$20.00

Pitmasters Special Smoked Low & Slow! USDA Prime Beef Brisket sandwich topped with BBQ Slaw and drizzled with our very own award winning BBQ sauce.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich W/ Fries Combo

$20.00

Pitmasters Special Smoked Low & Slow! BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich topped with BBQ Slaw and drizzled with our very own award winning BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich W/ Fries Combo

$20.00Out of stock

Pitmasters Special Smoked Low & Slow! BBQ Chicken sandwich topped with BBQ Slaw and drizzled with our very own award winning BBQ sauce.

Tri-Tip Sandwich W/ Fries Combo

$20.00

Pitmasters Special Smoked Low & Slow! Tri-Tip sandwich topped with BBQ Slaw and drizzled with our very own award winning BBQ sauce.

Loaded Fries / Hand Tossed Fries

Fully Loaded with freedom and Low and Slow BBQ smoked meats and with Smooked Cheddar, Cowboy Beans, BBQ Sauce, USDA Prime Brisket, Tri-Tip, BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken. It will definitely cure your BBQ taste Buds.
Brisket Loaded Freedom Fries 🇺🇸

$18.50

Fully Loaded with freedom and Low and Slow BBQ smoked meats and with Smooked Cheddar, Cowboy Beans, BBQ Sauce, USDA Prime Brisket,

Tri-Tip Loaded Freedom Fries 🇺🇸

$18.50

Fully Loaded with freedom and Low and Slow BBQ smoked meats and with Smooked Cheddar, Cowboy Beans, BBQ Sauce, USDA Prime Tri-Tip. and topped with coleslaw and spicy jalapeños. A Perfect Combination.

BBQ Pulled Pork Freedom Fries 🇺🇸

$18.50

Fully Loaded with freedom and Low and Slow BBQ smoked meats and with Smooked Cheddar, Cowboy Beans, BBQ Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, coleslaw and spicy jalapeños. A perfect combination.

Coaches Seasoned Fries

$10.00

Perfectly Seasoned fries with our secret seasoning.Regular seasoned fries.

Coaches Cheese Fries

$12.00

Perfectly Seasoned fries with our delicious smoked cheddar to top it off.

Tacos & Burritos

Bunker Buster Burrito

$16.50Out of stock

stuffed with a simple, super tasty seasoned beef brisket, Fries and other fillings of choice

BBQ Brisket Tacos (2/$10)

$10.00

BBQ drenched Beef Brisket tacos with a cabbage slaw on top.

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos (2/$10)

$10.00

BBQ drenched pulled pork tacos with a cabbage slaw on top.

Sides

Smookie Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Creamy Cheddar cheese, elbow pasta, and a mix of herbs make this Macaroni and Cheese stand out above all others.

Creamy Mac salad

$5.00Out of stock

This macaroni salad is a classic side dish for good reason.

Southern Potato Salad

$5.00

A classic Southern Potato Salad, just like Grandma used to make.

BBQ Cowboy Beans

$5.00

Tender and creamy beans infused with a deep, complex barbecue flavor.

Coaches BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Extra Award Winning Sauce BBQ sauce

Beef Link

Texas Beef Link W/ Fries

$12.00

A perfect seasoning blend gives these links ultimate flavor.

Ribs

St Louis Pork Spare Ribs W/ Fries

$15.00Out of stock

The Best Hickory Smoked Pork Spare Ribs Ever.

Brisket (A La Carte)

Brisket (A La Carte) 8oz

$18.50Out of stock

USDA Prime Beef Brisket Chopped and Diced

Drinks

Drinks

$2.00

Choice of cold beverages

Merchandise

Coach's Cap

$19.97

Honorary Black Hoodie

$24.97
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Coaches Pit BBQ is here to satisfy your all your barbecue needs. Always USDA Prime Beef and perfectly smoked using real Post Oak Wood straight from Central Texas.

634 South Vecino Drive, Covina, CA 91723

Directions

