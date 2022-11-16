- Home
Coach's Bar & Grill
199 Reviews
$$
2528 West Glenlord Rd
Stevensville, MI 49127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
16oz Pints To Go
16oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Hard Cider 5.0% ABV
16oz Austin Bros. Alpena Amber
Amber Ale 5.5% ABV
16oz Austin Bros. Milk Route Stout
Milk Stout 5.4% ABV
16oz Bell's Hopslam
Imperial IPA 10.0% ABV
16oz Bell's Quite Brite
Belgian-Inspired Wheat Ale 5.0% ABV
16oz Bell's Two Hearted
American IPA 7.0% ABV
16oz Black Rock Grand Rabbits
Cream Ale 5.5% ABV
16oz Blake's Triple Jam
Triple Berry Hard Cider 6.5% ABV
16oz Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
American Porter 5.4% ABV
16oz Cigar City Guayabera
Citra-hopped American Pale Ale 5.5% ABV
16oz Grand Armory White Chocolate Blonde
Blonde Ale 5.0% ABV
16oz Greenbush Star Chicken Shotgun
American IPA 6.8% ABV
16oz Lagunitas IPA
American IPA 6.2% ABV
16oz Old Nation Low Orbit
Session New England IPA 4.5% ABV
16oz Old Nation M-43
New England IPA 6.8% ABV
16oz Round Barn Kolsch
Kolsch 5.2% ABV
16oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Hazy IPA 6.7% ABV
16oz The Livery 17th Anniversary
White Grape Brut IPA 7.2% ABV
16oz Waypost Pepper Porter
American Porter 5.8% ABV
Specialty Journeyman Cocktails
Cucumber Cooler
Journeyman Bilberry Black Hearts Gin, lime, cucumber, tonic
Featherbone Manhattan
Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon, bitters, sweet vermouth, cherry garnish
Last Feather Lemonade
Journeyman Last Feather Rye Whiskey, lemon, bitters, simple syrup and lemonade
Red Arrow Mule
Journeyman Red Arrow Vodka, lime, ginger beer
Road's End Rum Punch
Journeyman Road's End Rum, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, amaretto, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, orange juice & a splash of grenadine
WR Old Fashion
Journeyman W.R. White Whiskey, orange, cherry, sugar, bitters, soda
Classic Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Southern Comfort, amaretto, sloe gin & orange juice
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto & sour mix
Amaretto Stone Sour
Amaretto, sour mix & orange juice
Bahama Mama
Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Bacardi Light Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine & Malibu Coconut Rum
Bay Breeze
Vodka, pineapple juice & cranberry juice
Black Russian
Kahlua & vodka on the rocks
Bloody Mary
Classic Bloody Mary made with Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
Blue Motorcycle
Gin, tequila, light rum, blue curacao, sour mix & a splash of Sprite
Dark & Stormy
Gosling's Black Seal Rum & ginger beer
Drunken Peach Tea
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, peach schnapps & lemonade
Electric Lemonade
Absolut Citron Vodka, blue curacao, sour mix & Sprite
Fuzzy Navel
Peach schnapps & orange juice
Grateful Dead
Vodka, light rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of Chambord
Hairy Navel
Vodka, peach schnapps & orange juice
Harvey Wallbanger
Vodka, orange juice & a splash of Galliano
Hurricane
Bacardi Light Rum, Gosling's Black Seal Rum, lime juice, grenadine, and pineapple & orange juice
Kentucky Mule
Bulleit Bourbon, lime & ginger beer
Long Beach
Vodka, light rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of cranberry juice
Long Island
Vodka, light rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of Coke
Lynchburg Lemonade
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of Sprite
Mai Tai
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple & orange juice and a splash of grenadine
Old Fashion
Whiskey, orange, cherry, bitters, sugar and a splash of soda on the rocks
Rob Roy
Scotch, sweet vermouth and a cherry garnish on the rocks
Rum Runner
Bacardi Light Rum, Gosling's Black Seal Rum, banana liqueur, blackberry brandy, grenadine, orange juice & sour mix
Sea Breeze
Vodka, grapefruit & cranberry juice
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry and orange juice
Sloe Gin Fizz
Sloe gin, sour mix & soda
Sloe Comfortable Screw
Southern Comfort, sloe gin and orange juice
Sloe Screw
Sloe gin & orange juice
Strawberry Bull
Smirnoff Vanilla vodka, strawberry puree, Red Bull & a splash of Sprite
Tito's Strawberry Bull
Tito's, strawberry puree, Red Bull and a splash of Sprite
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange juice & a splash of grenadine
Tom Collins
Gin, sour mix & soda
Vodka Collins
Vodka, sour mix & soda
Margaritas
Martinis
Apple-tini
Apple Pucker, Vodka
Chambord Martini
Belvedere Vodka, peach schnapps, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice
Chocolate Martini
Bailey's Irish Cream, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, creme de cocoa
Classic Cosmo
Vodka, lime juice, triple sec, cranberry juice, lemon twist
Classic Manhattan
Bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters
Classic Martini
Vodka, dry vermouth
Classic Side Car
Christian Bros. Brandy, triple sec, sour
Classic Vodka Gimlet
Vodka, lime juice
French Martini
Grey Goose Vodka, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice
Lemon Drop Martini
Absolut Citron, lemon, sugar
Melon Martini
Midori Melon Liqueur, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, sour
Muffet McGraw
Kinky Pink Liqueur, Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, grenadine
Peach-tini
Absolut Apeach Vodka, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, sour
Salted Caramel Martini
Rum Chata, Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, dash salt
Features & Specials
Smoked Steelhead Rollers
Smoked Steelhead Dinner
A savory smoked Steelhead fillet served with wild rice and fresh veggies
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
Colossal NY Cheesecake
4-Layer Red Velvet Cake
Appetizers
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Coach's homemade spinach and artichoke dip served with house-fried pita chips. V
Thundersticks
Shredded chicken, jalapenos and mixed cheese rolled into a flour tortilla and fried to perfection, served with a side of sour cream or ranch dressing. S
Lombardi Cheese Curds
Hand-breaded golden fried Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds, served with your choice of ranch or marinara for dipping. S, V
Baja Chicken Rollers
Unfortunately, due to kitchen restraints, we are no longer able to offer this item for carry-out. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Championship Rings
A heaping basket of beer-battered onion rings served with a side of zesty ranch
Smoked Steelhead Rollers
Smoked Pork Nacho
Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, over a half pound of cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, drizzled with Coach's BBQ sauce
Classic Beef Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, layered with cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Substitute Shredded Chicken +1. Please note that our ground beef is NOT gluten friendly.
Uncle John's Wings
Our signature wings! Ten jumbo wings are flash fried, then grilled and brushed with our secret marinade - they're sure to be the most flavorful wings you've ever had. GF
Coach's Traditional Wings
Ten traditional wings served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. GF
Coach's Boneless Wings
Ten boneless wings served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh tortilla chips with your choice of salsa. V, GF
Salads
SW Michigan Salad
Grilled chicken, homemade corn salsa, avocado, tomato, & shredded cheese, all topped with crispy tortilla strips & served with a side of zesty ranch. S, GF
Ty Cobb
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato & hard-boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing on the side GF
Coach U Chef Salad
A delicious medley of chopped ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & tomato, finished off with croutons, and served with your choice of dressing on the side
Coach's Caesar
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons all tossed with parmesan-peppercorn dressing. V
Side Salad
Side salad topped with shredded cheese & croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side V
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons all tossed with parmesan-peppercorn dressing. V
Chili & Soup
Smokehouse Platters
Coach's Signature Entrees
Smokehouse Sampler
Over one pound of food for the hungriest appetites! Tender beef brisket, hand-pulled pork and our famous Uncle John's wings served with cornbread and plenty of BBQ sauce
Smokehouse Jambalaya
Creole the Coach's way: smoked sausage, smoked chicken and grilled shrimp with stewed tomatoes, rice, peppers and onions, served with a side of cornbread
American Kobe Sirloin
A beautifully marbled 10oz American Kobe Sirloin, grilled to your liking and topped with our homemade garlic-herb butter, served with roasted red skin potatoes, fresh veggies, a side salad and a dinner roll
Smoked Steelhead Dinner
A savory smoked Steelhead fillet served with wild rice and fresh veggies
New England Fish & Chips
Hand-breaded Atlantic cod golden fried, served with homemade tartar sauce and your choice of fries or coleslaw (premium side substitutes available). S
LaSorda Alfredo Pasta
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with penne noodles and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with a side salad and dinner roll
Big House Mac & Cheese
Homemade with five cheese, baked to bubbly perfection and served with a side salad and dinner roll V
Coach's Key Players
Half Pound Beef Burrito
A giant burrito stuffed with seasoned ground beef, topped with mild burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with salsa and sour cream. Substitute Shredded Chicken +1.
Black Bean & Rice Burrito
A burrito stuffed with our homemade black beans and Spanish rice topped with more black beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. V
Chicken Club Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, bacon and shredded cheese in a grilled flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. S
Veggie Quesadilla
Black beans, Spanish rice, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers all stuffed in a jalapeno-cheddar tortilla full of cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. V
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp served in white corn tortillas and topped with crunchy cabbage & homemade corn salsa, served with a side of chips, sour cream and salsa
Sweet Lou’s Chicken Strips
Crispy chicken tenders served with straight-cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Hand-Crafted Burgers
Bo Schemburger
Classy yet hard-nosed. Bacon, sliced avocado and bleu cheese crumbles
Buddha Burger
Back-to-Back State Champion! American cheese, diced onion, shredded lettuce, pickles and 1000 Island dressing atop a juicy burger
Charlie Weis
Just a sloppy mess! Smoked pulled pork and bacon stacked atop a juicy patty with cheddar cheese, a beer-battered onion ring and BBQ sauce
Olive Izzo Burger
Sliced green olives and homemade olive mayo topped off with lettuce and tomato
Build One For The Gipper (Build A Burger)
Customize your own hand-pattied burger
All-Star Sandwiches
Kyry Pretzel Club
Smoked turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato on a soft pretzel bun
John Wooden
Grilled chicken, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce and tomato rolled into a flour wrap and served with a side of ranch
Buffalo Soldier
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, bacon, fries, lettuce and tomato, all rolled into a flour wrap, served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Rockne Irish Reuben
Our slow-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese stacked on toasted marble rye and topped with Thousand Island dressing
The Lancer
Grilled chicken and smoked ham, topped with melted Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple on a toasted brioche bun. S
The Bear
Smoked beef brisket, grilled onions and cheddar cheese all on toasted marble rye, served with your choice of BBQ sauce. S
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Slow-smoked beef brisket on a brioche bun, served with your choice of BBQ sauce
Hand-Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked pulled pork on a soft pretzel bun, served with your choice of BBQ sauce
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
Colossal NY Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake
Light, but buttery, vanilla-flecked cake with waves of caramel, and a layer of salted caramel crunch
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake baked on a graham cracker crust, topped with carrot cake & cream cheese icing
4-Layer Carrot Cake
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache
Peanut Butter Reese's Pie
Creamy peanut butter mousse in a chocolate crust, topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
A la Carte Sides
Side Regular Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Coleslaw
Side Roasted Red Skin Potatoes
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Black Beans
Side Spanish Rice
Side Wild Rice
Side Veggies
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Carrots & Celery
Side Apple Sauce
Side Cornbread
Side Dinner Roll
Side Pretzel Bun
Side Brioche Bun
Side Gluten Free Bun
Sauces & Extras
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Orange Soda
Mello Yellow
Root Beer
Tonic
Soda Water
Water
Powerade
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Colada
Red
White
BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
BTL 14 Hands Chardonnay
BTL Chateau Grand Traverse Select Harvest Riesling
BTL Chateau Grand Traverse Select Pinot Grigio
BTL Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Domaine Berrien Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Gravity Pinot Gris
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Leelanau Tall Ship Moscato
BTL Silver Beach Sauterne
BTL Round Barn Vineyard Tears
BTL Tabor Hill Demi Sec
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Here at Coach's, all of our smoker recipes and techniques have been developed with patience and experience gained from hard-learned lessons and many years of backyard research. In addition to our delicious barbecue, we offer a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinners so everyone can find something they enjoy! S - Signature Item V - Vegetarian GF - Gluten Friendly
2528 West Glenlord Rd, Stevensville, MI 49127