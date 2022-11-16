Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coach's Bar & Grill

199 Reviews

$$

2528 West Glenlord Rd

Stevensville, MI 49127

Order Again

Popular Items

Thundersticks
Classic Beef Nacho
Uncle John's Wings

16oz Pints To Go

16oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

Hard Cider 5.0% ABV

16oz Austin Bros. Alpena Amber

$7.00

Amber Ale 5.5% ABV

16oz Austin Bros. Milk Route Stout

$7.00

Milk Stout 5.4% ABV

16oz Bell's Hopslam

$9.75

Imperial IPA 10.0% ABV

16oz Bell's Quite Brite

$7.00

Belgian-Inspired Wheat Ale 5.0% ABV

16oz Bell's Two Hearted

$6.50

American IPA 7.0% ABV

16oz Black Rock Grand Rabbits

$7.00

Cream Ale 5.5% ABV

16oz Blake's Triple Jam

$7.50

Triple Berry Hard Cider 6.5% ABV

16oz Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.50

American Porter 5.4% ABV

16oz Cigar City Guayabera

$7.50

Citra-hopped American Pale Ale 5.5% ABV

16oz Grand Armory White Chocolate Blonde

$7.00

Blonde Ale 5.0% ABV

16oz Greenbush Star Chicken Shotgun

$7.00

American IPA 6.8% ABV

16oz Lagunitas IPA

$6.75

American IPA 6.2% ABV

16oz Old Nation Low Orbit

$7.75

Session New England IPA 4.5% ABV

16oz Old Nation M-43

$8.25

New England IPA 6.8% ABV

16oz Round Barn Kolsch

$6.50

Kolsch 5.2% ABV

16oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

Hazy IPA 6.7% ABV

16oz The Livery 17th Anniversary

$7.75

White Grape Brut IPA 7.2% ABV

16oz Waypost Pepper Porter

$11.00

American Porter 5.8% ABV

Specialty Journeyman Cocktails

Cucumber Cooler

Cucumber Cooler

$9.75

Journeyman Bilberry Black Hearts Gin, lime, cucumber, tonic

Featherbone Manhattan

Featherbone Manhattan

$10.50

Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon, bitters, sweet vermouth, cherry garnish

Last Feather Lemonade

Last Feather Lemonade

$10.50

Journeyman Last Feather Rye Whiskey, lemon, bitters, simple syrup and lemonade

Red Arrow Mule

Red Arrow Mule

$10.00

Journeyman Red Arrow Vodka, lime, ginger beer

Road's End Rum Punch

Road's End Rum Punch

$10.00Out of stock

Journeyman Road's End Rum, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, amaretto, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, orange juice & a splash of grenadine

WR Old Fashion

WR Old Fashion

$9.75

Journeyman W.R. White Whiskey, orange, cherry, sugar, bitters, soda

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.75

Southern Comfort, amaretto, sloe gin & orange juice

Amaretto Sour

$4.75

Amaretto & sour mix

Amaretto Stone Sour

$5.25

Amaretto, sour mix & orange juice

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Bacardi Light Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine & Malibu Coconut Rum

Bay Breeze

$4.50

Vodka, pineapple juice & cranberry juice

Black Russian

$7.25

Kahlua & vodka on the rocks

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Classic Bloody Mary made with Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

Blue Motorcycle

$8.25

Gin, tequila, light rum, blue curacao, sour mix & a splash of Sprite

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum & ginger beer

Drunken Peach Tea

$5.75

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, peach schnapps & lemonade

Electric Lemonade

$8.25

Absolut Citron Vodka, blue curacao, sour mix & Sprite

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Peach schnapps & orange juice

Grateful Dead

$9.00

Vodka, light rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of Chambord

Hairy Navel

$5.75

Vodka, peach schnapps & orange juice

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.50

Vodka, orange juice & a splash of Galliano

Hurricane

$8.00

Bacardi Light Rum, Gosling's Black Seal Rum, lime juice, grenadine, and pineapple & orange juice

Kentucky Mule

$9.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon, lime & ginger beer

Long Beach

$8.50

Vodka, light rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of cranberry juice

Long Island

$8.50

Vodka, light rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of Coke

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.25

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, triple sec, sour mix & a splash of Sprite

Mai Tai

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple & orange juice and a splash of grenadine

Old Fashion

$7.25

Whiskey, orange, cherry, bitters, sugar and a splash of soda on the rocks

Rob Roy

$6.25

Scotch, sweet vermouth and a cherry garnish on the rocks

Rum Runner

$8.75

Bacardi Light Rum, Gosling's Black Seal Rum, banana liqueur, blackberry brandy, grenadine, orange juice & sour mix

Sea Breeze

$4.75

Vodka, grapefruit & cranberry juice

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry and orange juice

Sloe Gin Fizz

$5.50

Sloe gin, sour mix & soda

Sloe Comfortable Screw

$6.00

Southern Comfort, sloe gin and orange juice

Sloe Screw

$5.50

Sloe gin & orange juice

Strawberry Bull

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla vodka, strawberry puree, Red Bull & a splash of Sprite

Tito's Strawberry Bull

$8.25

Tito's, strawberry puree, Red Bull and a splash of Sprite

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tequila, orange juice & a splash of grenadine

Tom Collins

$5.00

Gin, sour mix & soda

Vodka Collins

$5.00

Vodka, sour mix & soda

Margaritas

1800 Rocks Margarita

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Rocks Margarita

$9.00

Patron Silver Rocks Margarita

$12.75

House Rocks Margarita

$6.75

Martinis

Apple-tini

$7.75

Apple Pucker, Vodka

Chambord Martini

$10.50

Belvedere Vodka, peach schnapps, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice

Chocolate Martini

$9.25

Bailey's Irish Cream, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, creme de cocoa

Classic Cosmo

$7.75

Vodka, lime juice, triple sec, cranberry juice, lemon twist

Classic Manhattan

$7.75

Bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters

Classic Martini

$7.75

Vodka, dry vermouth

Classic Side Car

$7.75

Christian Bros. Brandy, triple sec, sour

Classic Vodka Gimlet

$7.75

Vodka, lime juice

French Martini

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.25

Absolut Citron, lemon, sugar

Melon Martini

$9.00

Midori Melon Liqueur, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, sour

Muffet McGraw

$9.00

Kinky Pink Liqueur, Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, grenadine

Peach-tini

$9.25

Absolut Apeach Vodka, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, sour

Salted Caramel Martini

$9.00

Rum Chata, Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, dash salt

Features & Specials

Steelhead Rollers are back! Find Smokehouse Jambalaya & Smokehouse Platters here - Baby Back Ribs available for a limited time!
Smoked Steelhead Rollers

Smoked Steelhead Rollers

$19.00

Smoked Steelhead trout atop crisp romaine leaves, topped with parmesan cheese and served with a side of teriyaki glaze

Smoked Steelhead Dinner

Smoked Steelhead Dinner

$21.00

A savory smoked Steelhead fillet served with wild rice and fresh veggies

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Cinnamon cheesecake crowned with peaches and a shortbread crunch topping, baked in a graham cracker crust

Colossal NY Cheesecake

Colossal NY Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Premium New York-style cheesecake

4-Layer Red Velvet Cake

$10.50

Appetizers

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Coach's homemade spinach and artichoke dip served with house-fried pita chips. V

Thundersticks

Thundersticks

$15.50

Shredded chicken, jalapenos and mixed cheese rolled into a flour tortilla and fried to perfection, served with a side of sour cream or ranch dressing. S

Lombardi Cheese Curds

$12.50

Hand-breaded golden fried Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds, served with your choice of ranch or marinara for dipping. S, V

Baja Chicken Rollers

$18.00Out of stock

Unfortunately, due to kitchen restraints, we are no longer able to offer this item for carry-out. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Championship Rings

$10.75

A heaping basket of beer-battered onion rings served with a side of zesty ranch

Smoked Steelhead Rollers

Smoked Steelhead Rollers

$19.00

Smoked Steelhead trout atop crisp romaine leaves, topped with parmesan cheese and served with a side of teriyaki glaze

Smoked Pork Nacho

Smoked Pork Nacho

$16.50

Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, over a half pound of cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, drizzled with Coach's BBQ sauce

Classic Beef Nacho

Classic Beef Nacho

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, layered with cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Substitute Shredded Chicken +1. Please note that our ground beef is NOT gluten friendly.

Uncle John's Wings

Uncle John's Wings

$16.00

Our signature wings! Ten jumbo wings are flash fried, then grilled and brushed with our secret marinade - they're sure to be the most flavorful wings you've ever had. GF

Coach's Traditional Wings

$15.00

Ten traditional wings served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. GF

Coach's Boneless Wings

$13.00

Ten boneless wings served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Fresh tortilla chips with your choice of salsa. V, GF

Salads

All carry-out salads come standard with dressing on the side.
SW Michigan Salad

SW Michigan Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, homemade corn salsa, avocado, tomato, & shredded cheese, all topped with crispy tortilla strips & served with a side of zesty ranch. S, GF

Ty Cobb

$14.50

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato & hard-boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing on the side GF

Coach U Chef Salad

$15.00

A delicious medley of chopped ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & tomato, finished off with croutons, and served with your choice of dressing on the side

Coach's Caesar

$12.50

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons all tossed with parmesan-peppercorn dressing. V

Side Salad

$5.00

Side salad topped with shredded cheese & croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side V

Side Caesar

$5.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons all tossed with parmesan-peppercorn dressing. V

Chili & Soup

Smoked Brisket Chili

$6.00+

Cup served with crackers on the side. Bowl served with cornbread on the side. Brisket Chili alone is gluten friendly.

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Cup served with crackers on the side. Bowl served with crackers & cornbread on the side.

Smokehouse Platters

Smokehouse Platter

Smokehouse Platter

All platters come with your choice of two sides

Coach's Signature Entrees

Black Bean & Rice Burrito & Veggie Quesadilla are back!

Smokehouse Sampler

$20.00

Over one pound of food for the hungriest appetites! Tender beef brisket, hand-pulled pork and our famous Uncle John's wings served with cornbread and plenty of BBQ sauce

Smokehouse Jambalaya

Smokehouse Jambalaya

$18.00

Creole the Coach's way: smoked sausage, smoked chicken and grilled shrimp with stewed tomatoes, rice, peppers and onions, served with a side of cornbread

American Kobe Sirloin

American Kobe Sirloin

$26.00

A beautifully marbled 10oz American Kobe Sirloin, grilled to your liking and topped with our homemade garlic-herb butter, served with roasted red skin potatoes, fresh veggies, a side salad and a dinner roll

Smoked Steelhead Dinner

Smoked Steelhead Dinner

$21.00

A savory smoked Steelhead fillet served with wild rice and fresh veggies

New England Fish & Chips

New England Fish & Chips

$17.00

Hand-breaded Atlantic cod golden fried, served with homemade tartar sauce and your choice of fries or coleslaw (premium side substitutes available). S

LaSorda Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with penne noodles and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with a side salad and dinner roll

Big House Mac & Cheese

Big House Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Homemade with five cheese, baked to bubbly perfection and served with a side salad and dinner roll V

Coach's Key Players

Half Pound Beef Burrito

$15.00

A giant burrito stuffed with seasoned ground beef, topped with mild burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with salsa and sour cream. Substitute Shredded Chicken +1.

Black Bean & Rice Burrito

Black Bean & Rice Burrito

$14.50

A burrito stuffed with our homemade black beans and Spanish rice topped with more black beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. V

Chicken Club Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon and shredded cheese in a grilled flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. S

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Black beans, Spanish rice, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers all stuffed in a jalapeno-cheddar tortilla full of cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. V

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Blackened shrimp served in white corn tortillas and topped with crunchy cabbage & homemade corn salsa, served with a side of chips, sour cream and salsa

Sweet Lou’s Chicken Strips

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with straight-cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Hand-Crafted Burgers

Burgers!

Bo Schemburger

$15.00

Classy yet hard-nosed. Bacon, sliced avocado and bleu cheese crumbles

Buddha Burger

Buddha Burger

$14.50

Back-to-Back State Champion! American cheese, diced onion, shredded lettuce, pickles and 1000 Island dressing atop a juicy burger

Charlie Weis

Charlie Weis

$16.50

Just a sloppy mess! Smoked pulled pork and bacon stacked atop a juicy patty with cheddar cheese, a beer-battered onion ring and BBQ sauce

Olive Izzo Burger

Olive Izzo Burger

$14.50

Sliced green olives and homemade olive mayo topped off with lettuce and tomato

Build One For The Gipper (Build A Burger)

$13.75

Customize your own hand-pattied burger

All-Star Sandwiches

Kyry Pretzel Club

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato on a soft pretzel bun

John Wooden

$14.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce and tomato rolled into a flour wrap and served with a side of ranch

Buffalo Soldier

$15.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, bacon, fries, lettuce and tomato, all rolled into a flour wrap, served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Rockne Irish Reuben

$16.00

Our slow-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese stacked on toasted marble rye and topped with Thousand Island dressing

The Lancer

$15.00

Grilled chicken and smoked ham, topped with melted Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple on a toasted brioche bun. S

The Bear

$17.00

Smoked beef brisket, grilled onions and cheddar cheese all on toasted marble rye, served with your choice of BBQ sauce. S

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Slow-smoked beef brisket on a brioche bun, served with your choice of BBQ sauce

Hand-Pulled Pork Sandwich

Hand-Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Slow-smoked pulled pork on a soft pretzel bun, served with your choice of BBQ sauce

Kid's Menu

All kids meals come with a side of fries. Carrots & celery may be substituted at no charge.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.75

Kids Burger

$7.50

Desserts

4-Layer Red Velvet Cake

$10.50
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Cinnamon cheesecake crowned with peaches and a shortbread crunch topping, baked in a graham cracker crust

Colossal NY Cheesecake

Colossal NY Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Premium New York-style cheesecake

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Light, but buttery, vanilla-flecked cake with waves of caramel, and a layer of salted caramel crunch

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla cheesecake baked on a graham cracker crust, topped with carrot cake & cream cheese icing

4-Layer Carrot Cake

4-Layer Carrot Cake

$9.50

Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache

Peanut Butter Reese's Pie

Peanut Butter Reese's Pie

$8.00

Creamy peanut butter mousse in a chocolate crust, topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

A la Carte Sides

Side Regular Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Side Black Beans

$4.50

Side Spanish Rice

$4.50

Side Wild Rice

$4.50

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Carrots

$1.75

Side Celery

$1.75

Side Carrots & Celery

$1.75

Side Apple Sauce

$3.50

Side Cornbread

$1.50

Side Dinner Roll

$1.50

Side Pretzel Bun

$1.75

Side Brioche Bun

$1.75

Side Gluten Free Bun

$3.50

Sauces & Extras

Small Side Sauce

$0.60

Large Side Sauce

$0.85

Side Sour Cream

$0.60

Side Mayo

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.60

Side Chunky Salsa

$0.85

Side Mild Salsa

$0.85

Small Guacamole

$3.00

Large Guacamole

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Tonic

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Water

Powerade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Colada

$4.50

Red

BTL 14 Hands Merlot

$24.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Alta Vista Vive Malbec

$27.00

BTL Bonanza Cabernet

$27.00

BTL Cline Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL D'Arrigo Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Domaine Berrien Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Murphy Goode Cabernet

$27.00

BTL Tabor Hill Red Demi

$24.00

White

BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL 14 Hands Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Chateau Grand Traverse Select Harvest Riesling

$27.00

BTL Chateau Grand Traverse Select Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Domaine Berrien Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Gravity Pinot Gris

$24.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Leelanau Tall Ship Moscato

$24.00

BTL Silver Beach Sauterne

$24.00

BTL Round Barn Vineyard Tears

$24.00

BTL Tabor Hill Demi Sec

$24.00

Blush

BTL Campuget Rose

$27.00

BTL Tabor Hill Cabernet Franc Rose

$24.00

BTL 2121 Blush

$27.00

Bottled Beer

Each menu item is for a single bottle only - please select the quantity you would like! You will be required to verify your age with a valid picture ID upon pick up.

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light

$2.00

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$4.25Out of stock

Budweiser

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Guinness

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

O'Douls

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Here at Coach's, all of our smoker recipes and techniques have been developed with patience and experience gained from hard-learned lessons and many years of backyard research. In addition to our delicious barbecue, we offer a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinners so everyone can find something they enjoy! S - Signature Item V - Vegetarian GF - Gluten Friendly

Website

Location

2528 West Glenlord Rd, Stevensville, MI 49127

Directions

