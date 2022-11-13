Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coach's BBQ MG

53 Reviews

$

925 W McGregor Dr

McGregor, TX 76657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

RIBS
THE HOBO BOWL

Coach's Plates

ONE MEAT (1/4lb) SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

ONE MEAT (1/4lb) SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

$12.95

Choose one of our smoked meats and two of our scratch sides

TWO MEATS (1/2lb) SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

TWO MEATS (1/2lb) SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

$14.95

Choose two of our smoked meats and two of our scratch sides

THREE MEATS (3/4lb) SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

THREE MEATS (3/4lb) SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

$18.75

Choose three of our smoked meats and two of our scratch sides

RIB COMBO 1/4 RACK

RIB COMBO 1/4 RACK

$17.95

1/4 rack ribs (3 ribs) and 1 smoked meat, two of our scratch sides

RIB PLATE Half Rack

RIB PLATE Half Rack

$21.95

1/2 Rack Ribs with 2 of our scratch sides

RIB PLATE FULL RACK

RIB PLATE FULL RACK

$39.95

Full Rack Ribs with 2 of our scratch sides

Coach's JV Sampler Tray

Coach's JV Sampler Tray

$59.95

(feeds 1-2) 1/4 pound sampling of all meats and 2 double-portion sides

VARSITY Sampler Tray

VARSITY Sampler Tray

$109.95

(feeds 3-5) 1/2 pound sampling of all meats and 4 double portion sides

Smoked Meats

SLICED LEAN BRISKET

$6.25+

SLICED MOIST BRISKET

$6.25+

PULLED PORK

$3.75+

RIBS

$4.75+

SAUSAGE

$4.15+

JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE

$4.15+

TURKEY BREAST

$4.15+

CHOPPED BRISKET

$6.25+

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.15+

Appetizers

BIG BOY FRIES

$8.95

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.99

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$4.99

SMOKIN' QUESADILLAS

$10.95

Your choice of BRISKET, CHICKEN, or VOODOO (Brisket & Jalapeno Sausage)

BANG BANG

$13.95

Cheddar, jalapenos, mojo sauce, sour cream, pico, guac, plus your choice of BRISKET, CHICKEN, or PULLED PORK

CHICKEN QUESO NACHOS

$12.95

PIG on PIG NACHOS

$13.95

FRIED PICKLES

$5.95

JALAPENO TIPS

$5.95

TRAILER PORK NACHOS

$12.95

Sandwiches

A SANDWICH

$8.75+

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

LUCY'S PULLED PORK

$10.50

THE 254 SMOKED CHICKEN

$10.50

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.50

The HOLY Cow

$10.50

TBA

$10.50

THE LEGEND

$12.95

COACH'S STACK

$11.95

REDNECK DIP

$11.95

JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE WRAP

$4.25

REGULAR SAUSAGE WRAP

$4.25

Burgers

CHEESEBURGER

$10.95

PATTY MELT BURGER

$10.95

PIT BOSS BURGER

$13.95

Quarterback BLITZ

$18.95

Secret Plays

WHITE TRASH BURRITO

$11.95

THE HOBO BOWL

$12.95

BRISKET TACO

$10.95

SMOKED CHICKEN TACO

$9.95

LICKIN PIG TACO

$10.95

COACH'S GUT

$11.95+

REALLY GOOD TACO

$9.95

Salads

CROOKED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

CHOP CLUB SALAD

$10.95

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

SISSY SALAD

$3.95

Spuds

REAL DEAL

$10.95

THE SINGLE

$6.99

Pulled Pokey

$10.95

Sides

Potato Salad- Mustard

$2.75+

Coleslaw

$2.75+

Campfire Beans

$2.75+

Mac & Cheese

$2.75+

Green Beans

$2.75+

Fried Okra

$2.75+

Fries

$2.75+

O-Rings

$2.75+

Tator Tots

$2.75+

Caesar Salad

$2.75+

House Salad

$2.75+

BBQ Beans

$2.75+

Chips

$2.75+

Queso

$2.75+

BBQ Sauce

$2.75+

Fried Jalapeno Tips

$2.75+

Desserts

BANANA PUDDING

$3.50

PEACH COBBLER

$3.50+

EXTRA/ADD

Dressing

$0.75

Grilled Cheese and Side

Grilled Cheese w/ 1 side

$5.00

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich and Side

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich w/ 1 side

$5.00

Brisket Sandwich and Side

Brisket Sandwich w/ 1 side

$5.00

Single Taco and Side

Single Taco w/ 1 side

$5.00

JR. Cheese Burger

JR Burger w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Nacho

Chicken Kids Nacho

$5.00

Brisket Kids Nacho

$5.00

Sausage Kids Nacho

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

925 W McGregor Dr, McGregor, TX 76657

Directions

Gallery
Coach's BBQ MG image
Coach's BBQ MG image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brown House Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,033
9110 Jordan Ln, Suite 400 Woodway, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Sugar Spice 907 N Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX 76643
orange starNo Reviews
907 North Hewitt Drive Hewitt, TX 76643
View restaurantnext
Nightlight Donuts & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6512 Woodway Dr Ste 100 Waco, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Di Campli's Italian Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 127
6500 Woodway Dr Waco, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Sunday's Caribbean Oasis Sports Bar & Grill - China Spring
orange starNo Reviews
13960 China Spring Highway China Spring, TX 76633
View restaurantnext
La Fiesta
orange star4.3 • 1,892
3815 FRANKLIN Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Map
More near McGregor
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waco
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston