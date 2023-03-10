Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coach's Canteen 710 Hopewell Drive

review star

No reviews yet

710 hopewell DR suit 112

Wando, SC 29492

Popular Items

Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger
3 Tender Basket
All American Burger

Food

Burgers/Dogs

12 Inch Dog

$5.45

6 Inch Dog

$3.95

All American Burger

$8.25

Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger

$8.25

Chili Burger

$8.25

Coach's Burger

$8.95

Dbl Cheeseburger

$7.25

Iron Horse Burger

$7.50

Kid's Burger

$4.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

MVP Burger

$8.50

Patty Melt

$8.25

Smashburger

$8.75

Beyond Burger

$13.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.50

Cheesesteak

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Sandwhich

$8.95

Beyond Burger

$13.95

Chicken

3 Tender Basket

$8.95

5 Tender Basket

$10.95

6 Nugget Basket

$8.50

10 Nugget Basket

$10.95

3 Tenders

$5.25

6 Nuggets

$4.50

10 Nuggets

$8.95

6 WINGS

$8.45

12 WINGS

$15.95

Sides

Small Fry

$2.75+

Large Fry

$4.50+

Small Onion Rings

$3.25

Large Onion Rings

$5.45

Loaded Fries

$4.65+

Mozz Sticks

$6.25

House Salad

$5.25

Breakfast

Grand Slam

$8.95

Hat Trick

$8.50

Taylor Pork Roll

$8.50

BEC Sandwich

$6.35

EC Sandwich

$5.25

SEC Sandwhich

$6.50

Touchdown

$10.99

Side Pancakes

Hashbrown

$1.69

NA Beverage

NA Beverage

Small Soda

$1.99

Large Soda

$2.49

16 oz Coffee

$1.69

20 oz Coffee

$1.89

Water

Water Cup

$0.45

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$3.95+

Chocolate

$3.95+

Twist

$3.95+

Free Kiddie Cup

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$4.50+

Chocolate Shake

$4.50+

Cookies and Cream Shake

$4.50+

Strawberry Shake

$4.50+

Thin Mint Shake

$4.50+

Root Beer Float Shake

$4.50+

Beer/Wine

Domestic

$3.00

PBR

$2.75

Ultra

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Craft

$7.00

Wine

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Black Widow

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

710 hopewell DR suit 112, Wando, SC 29492

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

