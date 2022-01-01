Coach's Corner Sports Pub

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Coach's Classic
Buffalo Wrap
Breaded Pickle Spears

Sodas/Juices

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Dew

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Diet 7-Up

$3.00

Diet Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Wing Starters

Coachs Jumbo Wings - 6

$9.99

Jumbo traditional wings, tossed in choice of sauce, with ranch or bleu cheese

Coachs Jumbo Wings - 12

$17.99

Jumbo traditional wings, tossed in choice of sauce, with ranch or bleu cheese

Coachs Jumbo Wings - 18

$24.99

Jumbo traditional wings, tossed in choice of sauce, with ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast chunks, tossed in choice of sauce, with ranch or bleu cheese

Cauliflower

$11.99

Breaded Cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Starters

Chips and Dip

$9.95

Tortilla chips served with salsa and queso

White Cheddar Curds

$9.95

Lighly breaded, served with ranch

Loaded Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips, melted shredded cheese, drizzled queso, choice of beef, chicken, or portobello mushroom. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, corn salsa, jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$10.99

Two soft pretzels, served with queso or sweet and spicy mustard

Breaded Pickle Spears

$9.99

Breded dill pickles. Served with Cajun ranch

Spicy Brussels

$8.95

Roasted and tossed in Korean BBQ sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Served with naan bread and tortilla chips.

Portobello Muschroom Fries

$9.99

Breaded portobello mushroom pieces. Served with ranch.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Beer battered onion rings. Served with ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Served with chips and veggies

Chili Cheese Dip

$9.95

Tortilla chips served with chili cheese queso.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Six lighly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Dilla

$14.99

Large torilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, bleu cheese, shredded carrots, onions and red peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa.

C.B.B.R Dilla

$14.99

Large torilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, cheese, homemade bacon crubles, tomato tossed in BBQ sauce. Served with ranch.

The Philly Dilla

$14.99

Large torilla stuffed with grilled steak, sauteed onions, muschrooms. Served with ranch.

Walking Taco Dilla

$14.99

Large torilla stuffed with your choice of taco beef or chicken, tomato, sauteed onions, lettuce, doritos, jalpeno. Served with fuego sauce.

Pulled Pork Dilla

$14.99

Large tortilla stuffed with homemade pulled pork, melted cheese, black bean and corn salsa, and BBQ sauce

The Classic Dilla

$13.99

Large tortilla stuffed with taco beef or chicken, cheese, jalapeno, onion, peppers, adn tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Loaded Fries/Tots (Serves 3-4)

Chili Cheese Fries/Tots

$14.99

Choice of fries or tots, covered with melted cheese, bacon, and jalapenos. Served with ranch or sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Fries/Tots

$14.99

Your choice of tots or fries, melted cheese, grilled chicken, bleu cheese tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with celery and carrots.

C.B.B.R. Fries/Tots

$14.99

Your choice of tots or fries with grilled chicken, cheese, homemade bacon crubles, tomato tossed in BBQ sauce. Served with ranch.

Iowan Fries/Tots

$14.99

Your choice of tots or fries, pulled pork, cheese, jalpenos, black bean and corn salsa, tossed in BBQ sauce.

Cajun Fries/Tots

$14.99

Your choice of tots or fries, grilled chicken, diced pepper, onion, cheese tossed in cajun ranch, served with ranch.

Classic Fries/Tots

$14.99

Burgers & Chicken

Coach's Classic

Coach's Classic

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoe, onion, pickle on a toasted house roll

Hayden Fry

$12.99

Cheedar, bacon, fried egg, on a toasted marble rye

Brands Takedown

$12.99

Bacon, cheedar, BBQ sauce, onion rings on a toasted house roll

Ferentz Championship

$12.99

American, swiss, lettuce, tomato, ranch, 1000 island on toasted sourdough

Cajun

$12.99

Pepper jack on a toasted house roll, side of cajun mayo

Bacon Cheese

$12.99

Bacon, choice of cheese on a toasted house roll

Portobello

$12.99

Portobello mushroom, swiss on toasted house roll

Melts

C.B.B.R. Melt

$12.50

Served on soughdough, sliced chicken, american and swiss cheese, homemade bacon crubles, ranch, bbq, lettuce, and onion

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$12.50

Served on soughdough, sliced chick, swiss and bleu cheese, and red onion. Tossed in buffalo sauce.

Cajun Chicken Melt

$12.50

Served on soughdough, grilled chicken, sauteed pepers, onions, and tomaotes. topped with peper jack cheese, jalapenos and cajun mayo.

Patty Melt

$12.50

Swiss, sauteed onions on toasted marble rye

Fran Melt

$10.99

Served on pretzel roll, turkey, ham, cheddar and swiss, topped with honey mayo.

The Huddle

$10.99

Served on honey wheat, turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar, topped wtih honey mayo

Chopped Cheese

$12.50

Chopped burger, American cheese, pickles, mayo, sauteed onions, served on toasted sourdough

Sandwiches

Coach's Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Choice of grilled or breaded fresk pork loin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted house roll

Cajun Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

Cajun rubbedf pork loin, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted house roll, side of Cajun mayo

Rick Heller Philly Dip

$12.99

Grilled chicken, onion, red peppers, portobello, swiss, ceddar, toasted hoagie, side of au jus

BLT

$10.99

bacon, lettus, tomato, toasted sourdough, side of mayo

Reuben/Rachel

$12.99

Choice of sliced corned beef or turkey, swiss, kraut, toasted marble rye, 1000 island

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Melted pepperjack, swiss, american, cheddar, bacon, tomato on toasted sourdough

The Coach's Club Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked ham and turkey, swiss, cheedar on toasted honey wheat, side of honey mayo

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

crisp romaine, parmesan, croutons, mushroom, tossed in Ceasar dressing

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lettuce blend, tomato, onion, carrots, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.

The Coach's Club Wrap

$13.99

Fresh lettuce blend, tomatoes, onion, carrots, cheese, bacon crumbles, hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, crouton, choice of dress.

Taco Wrap

$13.99

Choice of seasoned chicken or beef, homemade tortilla chips, lettuce blend, tomatoes, cheese, corn salsa, jalapeno, salsa, choice of dressing.

Lisa Bluder Wrap

$13.99

Fresh lettuce blend, cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes, choice of dressing.

Chicken Pasta Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, rotini noodles, cheese, all tossed in ranch a top fresh lettuce blend.

Buffalo Wrap

$13.99

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, fresh lettuce blend, celery, tomato, onion, carrots, shredded cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of dressing.

Black and Bleu Wrap

$15.99

Soups/Salads

Cup Chili

$4.50

Bowl Chili

$6.50

Chili & Salad

$8.99

Half Dinner Salad

$5.99

Fresh Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Croutons. Choice Of Dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp romaine, parmesan, croutons, mushroom, tossed in Caesar dressing

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.50

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Full Dinner Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine, parmesan, croutons, mushroom, tossed in Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lettuce blend, tomato, onion, carrots, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing

Club Salad

$12.99

Fresh lettuce blend, tomato, onion, carrots, cheese, hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, bacon, crouton, choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$12.99

Choice of seasoned chicken or beef, homemade tortrilla chips, lettuce blend, tomatoe, cheese, corn salsa, jalapeno, salsa, choice of dressing

Lisa Bluder Speical

$12.99

Fresh lettuce blend, cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, peppers, and tomatoes, choice of dressing

Chicken Pasta Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, rotini noodles, cheese, all tossed in ranch a top fresh lettuce blend.

Buffalo Salad

$12.99

Choice of grilled or crispty chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, fresh lettuce blend, celery, tomatoe, onion, carrots, shredded cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of dressing

Black & Bleu Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, tender sliced steak, grilled onions and portobello, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing

Fish

Shrimp

$12.99Out of stock

Large basket of breaded shrimp. With your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce

Battered Cod

$11.99

Four lighly breaded pieces of cod filet. With your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Beer battered onion rings. half the size of the starter

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Chips

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50

Kids Tenders (2) & Fries

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese & Toast Bread

$7.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

French

$0.75

Balsamic Vinegarette

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Fat Free Ranch

$0.75

Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Fuego Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mayo

$0.75

Cajun Mayo

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Super Hot

$0.75

Garlic Jalapeno

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Hot Honey BBQ

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Honey Chipolte

$0.75

Maple Hot

$0.75

Korean Bang Bang

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Queso

$4.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add Beef Patty

$5.00

Add Taco Beef

$4.00

Add Taco Chicken

$4.00

Cheese on FF

$2.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled Peppers

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Fried Egg

$0.50

Boiled Egg

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

American

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Bleu Crumbles

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coach's Corner has a great sports bar atmosphere with large televisions so you never miss an important game. We are an awesome place to meet up with friends, especially before and after Iowa sporting events. We offer daily specials on both food and drinks throughout the week. Our staff is friendly and once you visit, you are treated as part of our family. Watching the game at home and want to carry out our burgers, pizza or wings? Get 10% off your first online food order and earn $5 off for every $100 spent online. thanks!

Website

Location

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City, IA 52246

Directions

