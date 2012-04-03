Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Coach's - Hickory

review star

No reviews yet

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD

HICKORY, NC 28602

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger
Catfish Bites

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

Catfish Bites

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.59

Coach's Nachos

$10.59

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Logan's Loaded Fries

$9.99

Philly Quesadilla

$8.99

Pub Pretzel Bites

$7.59

Sampler Platter

$11.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Traditional Wings

$9.49+

Wing Basket

$10.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.49

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

$11.49

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

$12.49

Bleu Devil Burger

$11.49

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

California Turkey Burger

$11.49

Hall of Fame Burger

$12.59

Shroom N Swiss Burger

$11.49

Tarheel Burger

$11.49

Triple B Burger

$12.59

Western Burger

$12.49

Entrees

Add 4 Bones

$4.00

Catfish Bites Basket

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.29

Fire Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$13.99

NY Strip

$17.99

Red Zone Chicken

$14.29

Ribeye

$22.99

Ribs

$16.99

SHRIMP & GRITS

$12.99

Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Sirloin Tips

$15.99

Surf &Turf

$19.99

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$5.49

Chargrilled Steak Salad

$15.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chicken Pecan Apple Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$11.59

Coach's Chili

$4.99+

Cobb Salad

$12.59

Garden Salad

$5.49

Soup of Day

$3.99+

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Salad

$12.49

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.49

Hawaiian Chicken

$10.49

Honey BBQ Chicken

$12.49

Reuben

$12.59

BYO Chicken Sand

$9.99

Pasta

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$13.59

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$13.99

New Orleans Pasta

$14.99

Phillys

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.29

Chicken Philly

$12.29

Sides

Apple Slices

$1.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Baked Beans

$2.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$2.99

Broccoli NO CHEESE

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Extra Beer Cheese

$2.00

Extra Breadstick

$0.75

Extra Roll

$0.75

French Fries

$2.99+

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Homestyle Chips

$2.99+

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & GRAVY

$2.99

Mixed Veggies

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.49+

Roasted Corn

$2.99

Side Loaded Chips

$3.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Side Loaded Tots

$3.99

SIngle Hot Dog

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Texas Toast

$0.75

Kids Meals

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Family Meal Deal

Family 12 Chicken Tenders

$30.00

Family 32 Traditional Wings

$50.00

Family Cajun Alfredo

$40.00

Family Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$40.00

Family Grilled Chicken Salad

$30.00

Soft Beverage

Bottle Water

$0.49

Cheerwine

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Water

Red Bull

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$4.99

Chocolate Overload Torte

$4.99

Large Banana Split

$10.99

Lemonade Cake

$4.99

Peanut Butter Landslide

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Reese's Pie

$4.99

Small Banana Split

$6.99

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$4.99

Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY, NC 28602

