Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coach's - Statesville

review star

No reviews yet

1531 CINEMA DR SUITE A

STATESVILLE, NC 28625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wing Basket
All American Burger
Traditional Wings

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

Catfish Bites

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.59

Coach's Nachos

$10.59

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Logan's Loaded Fries

$9.99

Philly Quesadilla

$8.99

Pub Pretzel Bites

$7.59

Sampler Platter

$11.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Traditional Wings

$9.49+

Wing Basket

$10.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.49

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

$11.49

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

$12.49

Bleu Devil Burger

$11.49

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

California Turkey Burger

$11.49

Hall of Fame Burger

$12.59

Shroom N Swiss Burger

$11.49

Tarheel Burger

$11.49

Triple B Burger

$12.59

Western Burger

$12.49

Entrees

Add 4 Bones

$4.00Out of stock

Catfish Bites Basket

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.29

Fire Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$13.99

NY Strip

$15.99Out of stock

Red Zone Chicken

$14.29

Ribeye

$22.99

Ribs

$16.99

SHRIMP & GRITS

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Sirloin Tips

$15.99

Surf &Turf

$19.99

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$5.49

Chargrilled Steak Salad

$15.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chicken Pecan Apple Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$11.59

Coach's Chili

$4.99+

Cobb Salad

$12.59

Garden Salad

$5.49

Soup of Day

$3.99+

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Salad

$12.49Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.49

Hawaiian Chicken

$10.49

Honey BBQ Chicken

$12.49

Reuben

$12.59

BYO Chicken Sand

$9.99

Pasta

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$13.59

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$13.99

New Orleans Pasta

$14.99

Phillys

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.29

Chicken Philly

$12.29

Sides

Apple Slices

$1.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Baked Beans

$2.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$2.99

Broccoli NO CHEESE

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Extra Beer Cheese

$2.00

Extra Breadstick

$0.75

Extra Roll

$0.75

French Fries

$2.99+

Fruit Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Homestyle Chips

$2.99+

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & GRAVY

$2.99

Mixed Veggies

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.49+

Roasted Corn

$2.99

Side Loaded Chips

$3.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Side Loaded Tots

$3.99

SIngle Hot Dog

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Texas Toast

$0.75

Kids Meals

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Family Meal Deal

Family 12 Chicken Tenders

$30.00

Family 32 Traditional Wings

$50.00

Family Cajun Alfredo

$40.00

Family Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$40.00

Family Grilled Chicken Salad

$30.00

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$4.99

Chocolate Overload Torte

$4.99

Large Banana Split

$10.99Out of stock

Lemonade Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Landslide

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Reese's Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Small Banana Split

$6.99Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1531 CINEMA DR SUITE A, STATESVILLE, NC 28625

Directions

Gallery
Coach's - Statesville image
Coach's - Statesville image

Similar restaurants in your area

GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center
orange starNo Reviews
232 Signal Hill Drive Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #07 Statesville
orange star4.4 • 197
155 Northcross Lane Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurantnext
Waterside Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 19
7774 Hudson Chapel Rd Catabwa, NC 28609
View restaurantnext
Meadow's Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Big Al's Pub & Grubberia
orange starNo Reviews
516-F River Hwy Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Cantina 1511- Mooresville - 120-D Marketplace Ave
orange starNo Reviews
120-D Marketplace Ave Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in STATESVILLE

Katana Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 958
132 beechnut lane Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #07 Statesville
orange star4.4 • 197
155 Northcross Lane Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near STATESVILLE
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston