American

Coach's Lake Denoon

review star

No reviews yet

W198S10857 Racine Ave

Muskego, WI 53150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

8 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET
MOZZ STICKS
12" CHEESE

SOUP & CHILI

SOUP - CUP

$4.50

Ask for Soup of The Day

SOUP - BOWL

$6.50

Ask for Soup of The Day

CHILI CUP

$5.00

Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.

CHILI BOWL

$7.00

Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.

SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Chopped Romaine with lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots and choice of dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$9.50

Large salad with chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.

BONELESS WING SALAD

$13.00

Large salad with chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, croutons, choice of dressing and 4 boneless wings ( choice of breaded, grill or with sauce). **NOT AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS**

APPETIZERS

BACON WRAPPED WATER CHESTNUTS

$12.50

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.50

Served with Pineapple Chili.

MUSSELS W/ LEMON BUTTER & GARLIC

$15.50

EGGPLANT

$7.50+

Served with Marinara. Not available on Fridays

PORK POTSTICKERS

$9.50

Spicy pork in a won-ton wrapper with Sweet Chili dipping sauce.

PEPPERJACK BITES

$9.50

Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes served with ranch dipping sauce.

MUSHROOMS BREADED

$9.50

Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce.

CHEESE CURDS

$9.50

Breaded white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch or marinara dipping sauce.

MOZZ STICKS

$9.50

(5) Won-ton mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

TRIPLE PLAY

$12.50

(4) Boneless breaded wings, sour cream & chives fries & white cheddar cheese curds. Served with a ranch and spicy ranch dipping sauce.

COMBO BASKET

$12.50

(4) Mini mozzarella sticks, mushrooms, pepper jack bites, white cheddar cheese curds and sea salt tots. Served with marinara and ranch dipping sauce.

BSKT - FRENCH FRIES

$8.50

BSKT - ONION RINGS

$8.50

BSKT -SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES

$8.50

BSKT -TATER TOTS

$8.50

GARLIC BREAD

$6.50

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$8.50

SANDWICHES

THE "BIG COACH"

$9.50

Milwaukee area's top rated double- decker hamburger. Two 100% all beef patties (1/3 lb. before cooking), shredded iceberg lettuce, two slices of American cheese, special "BIG COACH" sauce all on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.

THE "JR COACH"

$7.50

(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.

1/3 LB BURGER

$10.00

1/3 lb. burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. Double the patty for $3.50 and add bacon for $4.50

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER OTL

$10.00

1/3 lb. burger with Swiss cheese & mushrooms.

BRAT PATTY

$10.00

1/3 lb. brat patty served with sauteed or raw onions & Swiss cheese. Double the patty for $3.50

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

Thin grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of mayo or side of marinara.

ITALIAN STALLION

$12.00

Italian sausage patty with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of marinara.

FISH SANDWICH

$10.00

Deep fried cod filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & a side of tartar. Add cheese for $1.00.

REUBEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on marble rye served with s side of 1000.

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$11.00

Corned beef on rye bread

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Sauce is available on the side.

WINGS

***Boneless Wings Not Available on Fridays**

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$16.50

10 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

10 BROASTED WINGS

$16.50

10 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

10 NAKED WINGS

$16.50

10 wings deep fried. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

6 BONELESS TRADITIONAL

$11.00

(6) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

6 BONELESS BREADED

$11.00

(6) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

12 BONELESS TRADITIONAL

$16.00

(12) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (2) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

12 BONELESS BREADED

$16.00

(12) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

24 BONELESS TRADITIONAL

$25.00

(24) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (3) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

24 BONELESS BREADED

$25.00

(24) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (3) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

BROASTED CHICKEN

4 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN DINNER

$13.50

(4) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadstick and a choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

8 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET

$21.00

(8) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

12 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET

$25.00

(12) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

16 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET

$31.00

(16) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

12" PIZZA

12" CHEESE

$14.00

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese.

12" SAUSAGE

$17.00

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.

12" PEPPERONI

$17.00

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.

12" FAVORITE

$17.00

Thin crust or, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.

12" PERFECT

$20.00

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.

12" MEAT LOVER'S

$20.00

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni & canadian bacon.

12" COWBOY

$19.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).

12" VEGAN

$18.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).

12" HAWAIIAN

$18.50

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with canadian bacon & pineapple

16" PIZZA

16" CHEESE

$18.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese.

16" SAUSAGE

$20.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.

16" PEPPERONI

$20.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.

16" FAVORITE

$20.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.

16" PERFECT

$24.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.

16" MEAT LOVER'S

$22.00

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni & canadian bacon.

16" COWBOY

$21.50

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).

16" VEGAN

$21.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).

16" HAWAIIAN

$22.50

Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with canadian bacon & pineapple

SIDES

FRENCH FRY-- SIDE

$4.50

SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES-- SIDE

$4.50

ONION RING --SIDE

$4.50

TATER TOTS-- SIDE

$4.50

BROASTED POTATOE-- SIDE

$4.50

SIDE OF MASHED & GRAVY

$4.50

SIDE OF MASHED POTATO / NO GRAVY

$4.50

++SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES/GRAVY ON SIDE++

$4.50

8 OZ COLESLAW SIDE

$4.50

BREADSTICKS SIDE (3)

$4.50

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$11.50

12" Flour tortilla filled with cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.50

12" Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$13.50

12" Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA

$13.50

12" Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

ALL STAR SPECIALS

CHURCHILL MEDALLIONS

$22.50

(3) Filet cut medallions cooked to your choice of temperature and seared with mushrooms & onions. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

PAN SEARED SALMON

$18.50

Pan seared over butter, garlic & lemon, topped with sesame seeds. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

CLASSIC LASAGNA

$15.50

served with garlic bread and side salad.

CREAMY PASTA ALFREDO

$15.50

Penne pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and side salad.

BAKED MOSTOCCIOLI

$12.50

Penne pasta with marinara and Mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and side salad.

FISH FRY

FRIDAY'S ONLY

BEER BATTERED COD

$14.00

(3) pcs. of beer battered cod & choice of side

LIGHTLY BREADED COD

$14.00

(3) pcs. of lightly breaded cod & choice of side.

PERCH PLATTER

$16.50

Lake Perch fillets deep fried & choice of side.

BLUE GILL PLATTER

$16.50

Blue gill fillets deep fried & choice of side.

SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.50

(8) Lightly breaded or beer battered shrimp & choice of side.

FISHERMAN'S PLATTER

$16.50

A selection of our favorites: 3 perch, 3 blue gill, 2 shrimp & 1 cod & choice of side.

POORMAN'S LOBSTER

$13.50

8oz. Cod fillet baked till flaky & choice of side.

SOUPS/ SIDE SALAD

CLAM CUP

$3.50

CLAM BOWL

$5.50

CAJUN CUP

$3.50

CAJUN BOWL

$5.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA BEER BATTERED COD

$2.25

EXTRA LIGHTLY BREADED COD

$2.25

EXTRA BEER BATTERED SHRIMP

$1.50

EXTRA LIGHTLY BREADED SHRIMP

$1.50

SIDE POTATO PANCAKES

$4.50

EXTRA PERCH

$1.50

EXTRA BLUE GILL

$1.50

EXTRA POORMAN'S

$8.50

EXTRA 2oz TARTAR

$0.25

EXTRA 4 oz COLESLAW

$0.75

EXTRA 8oz COLESLAW

$4.50

EXTRA 8 OZ TARTAR

$4.50

EXTRA SIDE BREAD (3)

$1.75

BUCKETS

8 PC BUCKET LIGHTLY BREADED COD

$23.50

Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

12 PC BUCKET LIGHTLY BREADED

$28.50

Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

16 PC BUCKET LIGHTLY BREADED

$33.50

Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

8 PC BUCKET BEER BATTERED COD

$23.50

Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

12 PC BUCKETBEER BATTERED COD

$28.50

Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

16 PC BUCKET BEER BATTERED COD

$33.50

Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

EXTRA SAUCES

RANCH$

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE $

$0.75

SPICY RANCH $

$0.25

MAYO$

$0.25

SISSY$

$0.75

HOT$

$0.75

FLAMING$

$0.75

NUCLEAR$

$0.75

PINEAPPLE CHILI$

$0.75

TERIYAKI$

$0.75

BBQ$

$0.75

HONEY BBQ$

$0.75

SWEET CHILI $

$0.75

HONEY GARLIC$

$0.75

GARLIC PARMESAN$

$0.75

SALSA$

$0.75

TARTAR$

$0.25

COCKTAIL$

$0.25

EXTRA BIG BOY SAUCE On SIDE $

$0.75

HOUSE BUFFALO $

$0.75

SOUR CREAM $

$0.50

MARINARA$

$0.75

KIDS ENTREES

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.50

Served with French Fries and Ranch dressing.

KIDS MAC & CHEESE BITES

$7.50

Served with French Fries.

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.50

Small Plain Hamburger served with French Fries.

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

Small plain Cheeseburger served with French Fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Keeping the Wisconsin supper club tradition alive... one old fashioned at a time!

Website

Location

W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego, WI 53150

Directions

