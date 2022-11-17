Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
Popular Items
SOUP & CHILI
SALAD
SIDE SALAD
Chopped Romaine with lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots and choice of dressing.
HOUSE SALAD
Large salad with chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
BONELESS WING SALAD
Large salad with chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, croutons, choice of dressing and 4 boneless wings ( choice of breaded, grill or with sauce). **NOT AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS**
APPETIZERS
BACON WRAPPED WATER CHESTNUTS
COCONUT SHRIMP
Served with Pineapple Chili.
MUSSELS W/ LEMON BUTTER & GARLIC
EGGPLANT
Served with Marinara. Not available on Fridays
PORK POTSTICKERS
Spicy pork in a won-ton wrapper with Sweet Chili dipping sauce.
PEPPERJACK BITES
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes served with ranch dipping sauce.
MUSHROOMS BREADED
Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce.
CHEESE CURDS
Breaded white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch or marinara dipping sauce.
MOZZ STICKS
(5) Won-ton mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
TRIPLE PLAY
(4) Boneless breaded wings, sour cream & chives fries & white cheddar cheese curds. Served with a ranch and spicy ranch dipping sauce.
COMBO BASKET
(4) Mini mozzarella sticks, mushrooms, pepper jack bites, white cheddar cheese curds and sea salt tots. Served with marinara and ranch dipping sauce.
BSKT - FRENCH FRIES
BSKT - ONION RINGS
BSKT -SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES
BSKT -TATER TOTS
GARLIC BREAD
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
SANDWICHES
THE "BIG COACH"
Milwaukee area's top rated double- decker hamburger. Two 100% all beef patties (1/3 lb. before cooking), shredded iceberg lettuce, two slices of American cheese, special "BIG COACH" sauce all on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
THE "JR COACH"
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
1/3 LB BURGER
1/3 lb. burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. Double the patty for $3.50 and add bacon for $4.50
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER OTL
1/3 lb. burger with Swiss cheese & mushrooms.
BRAT PATTY
1/3 lb. brat patty served with sauteed or raw onions & Swiss cheese. Double the patty for $3.50
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Thin grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of mayo or side of marinara.
ITALIAN STALLION
Italian sausage patty with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of marinara.
FISH SANDWICH
Deep fried cod filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & a side of tartar. Add cheese for $1.00.
REUBEN SANDWICH
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on marble rye served with s side of 1000.
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
Corned beef on rye bread
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Sauce is available on the side.
WINGS
10 TRADITIONAL WINGS
10 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
10 BROASTED WINGS
10 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
10 NAKED WINGS
10 wings deep fried. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
6 BONELESS TRADITIONAL
(6) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
6 BONELESS BREADED
(6) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
12 BONELESS TRADITIONAL
(12) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (2) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
12 BONELESS BREADED
(12) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
24 BONELESS TRADITIONAL
(24) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (3) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
24 BONELESS BREADED
(24) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (3) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
BROASTED CHICKEN
4 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN DINNER
(4) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadstick and a choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
8 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET
(8) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
12 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET
(12) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
16 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET
(16) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
12" PIZZA
12" CHEESE
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese.
12" SAUSAGE
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.
12" PEPPERONI
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.
12" FAVORITE
Thin crust or, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.
12" PERFECT
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.
12" MEAT LOVER'S
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni & canadian bacon.
12" COWBOY
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).
12" VEGAN
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).
12" HAWAIIAN
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with canadian bacon & pineapple
16" PIZZA
16" CHEESE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese.
16" SAUSAGE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.
16" PEPPERONI
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.
16" FAVORITE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.
16" PERFECT
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.
16" MEAT LOVER'S
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni & canadian bacon.
16" COWBOY
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).
16" VEGAN
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).
16" HAWAIIAN
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with canadian bacon & pineapple
SIDES
QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
STEAK QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
ALL STAR SPECIALS
CHURCHILL MEDALLIONS
(3) Filet cut medallions cooked to your choice of temperature and seared with mushrooms & onions. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
PAN SEARED SALMON
Pan seared over butter, garlic & lemon, topped with sesame seeds. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
CLASSIC LASAGNA
served with garlic bread and side salad.
CREAMY PASTA ALFREDO
Penne pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and side salad.
BAKED MOSTOCCIOLI
Penne pasta with marinara and Mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and side salad.
FISH FRY
BEER BATTERED COD
(3) pcs. of beer battered cod & choice of side
LIGHTLY BREADED COD
(3) pcs. of lightly breaded cod & choice of side.
PERCH PLATTER
Lake Perch fillets deep fried & choice of side.
BLUE GILL PLATTER
Blue gill fillets deep fried & choice of side.
SHRIMP PLATTER
(8) Lightly breaded or beer battered shrimp & choice of side.
FISHERMAN'S PLATTER
A selection of our favorites: 3 perch, 3 blue gill, 2 shrimp & 1 cod & choice of side.
POORMAN'S LOBSTER
8oz. Cod fillet baked till flaky & choice of side.
EXTRAS
EXTRA BEER BATTERED COD
EXTRA LIGHTLY BREADED COD
EXTRA BEER BATTERED SHRIMP
EXTRA LIGHTLY BREADED SHRIMP
SIDE POTATO PANCAKES
EXTRA PERCH
EXTRA BLUE GILL
EXTRA POORMAN'S
EXTRA 2oz TARTAR
EXTRA 4 oz COLESLAW
EXTRA 8oz COLESLAW
EXTRA 8 OZ TARTAR
EXTRA SIDE BREAD (3)
BUCKETS
8 PC BUCKET LIGHTLY BREADED COD
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
12 PC BUCKET LIGHTLY BREADED
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
16 PC BUCKET LIGHTLY BREADED
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
8 PC BUCKET BEER BATTERED COD
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
12 PC BUCKETBEER BATTERED COD
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
16 PC BUCKET BEER BATTERED COD
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
EXTRA SAUCES
RANCH$
BLUE CHEESE $
SPICY RANCH $
MAYO$
SISSY$
HOT$
FLAMING$
NUCLEAR$
PINEAPPLE CHILI$
TERIYAKI$
BBQ$
HONEY BBQ$
SWEET CHILI $
HONEY GARLIC$
GARLIC PARMESAN$
SALSA$
TARTAR$
COCKTAIL$
EXTRA BIG BOY SAUCE On SIDE $
HOUSE BUFFALO $
SOUR CREAM $
MARINARA$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Keeping the Wisconsin supper club tradition alive... one old fashioned at a time!
