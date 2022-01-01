Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Coach's Pub 'N' Grill

838 Reviews

$$

5356 S 13th St

Milwaukee, WI 53221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS W/ SAUCE
MOZZ STICKS
8 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET

CURBSIDE

=====CURBSIDE=====

ONLINE SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

CUP OF SOUP

$3.50

Call to ask what soup we are serving. Please specify soup choice in special instructions.

ONLINE SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.50

Call to ask what soup we are serving. Please specify soup choice in special instructions.

ONLINE SOUP OF THE DAY (QUART)

QUART OF SOUP

$9.50

Call to ask what soup we are serving. Please specify soup choice in special instructions.

SOUP & CHILI

CHILI CUP

$4.50

Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.

CHILI BOWL

$6.00

Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.

CHILI QUART

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Large salad with chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.

BONELESS WING SALAD

$11.50

Large salad with chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, croutons, choice of dressing and 4 boneless wings ( choice of breaded, grill or with sauce).

SIDE SALAD TO-GO

$4.00

Chopped Romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots & choice of dressing

APPETIZERS

BROCCOLI BITES

$9.00

Breaded broccoli florets with cheddar cheese served with ranch dipping sauce.

CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

Breaded white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch or marinara dipping sauce.

POTSTICKERS

$9.00

Spicy pork in a won-ton wrapper served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch or marinara dipping sauce.

MOZZ STICKS

$9.00

(5) Won-ton mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

MUSHROOMS BREADED

$9.00

Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce.

PEPPERJACK BITES

$9.00

Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes served with ranch dipping sauce.

BSKT - FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

BSKT - WAFFLE FRIES

$8.00

BSKT - ONION STRINGS

$8.00

BSKT - ONION RINGS

$8.00

BSKT -SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES

$8.00

BSKT - CHIPS

$8.00

BSKT -TATER TOTS

$8.00

TORTILLA CHIPS & SALSA

$5.50

Deep fried corn tortilla chips with your choice of homemade mild red salsa or homemade medium green salsa.

NACHOS

$11.00

Choice of Ground Beef or Chicken with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos & onions. Served with our homemade mild red salsa or homemade green salsa and sour cream.

TRIPLE PLAY

$12.00

(4) Boneless breaded wings, sour cream & chives fries & white cheddar cheese curds. Served with a ranch and spicy ranch dipping sauce.

COMBO BASKET

$12.00

(4) Mini mozzarella sticks, mushrooms, pepper jack bites, white cheddar cheese curds and sea salt tots. Served with marinara and ranch dipping sauce.

GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

(4) Pieces of seeded Italian bread with garlic butter.

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

(4) Pieces of seeded Italian breaded with garlic butter and topped with cheese. Served with side of marinara.

SIDES

FRENCH FRY-- SIDE

$4.50

WAFFLE FRY-- SIDE

$4.50

ONION STRING-- SIDE

$4.50

ONION RING --SIDE

$4.50

SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES-- SIDE

$4.50

CHIPS --SIDE

$4.50

TATER TOTS-- SIDE

$4.50

SIDE OF MASHED & GRAVY

$4.50

SIDE OF MASHED POTATO / NO GRAVY

$4.50

SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES/GRAVY ON SIDE

$4.50

8 OZ COLESLAW SIDE

$4.50

BROASTED POTATOE-- SIDE

$4.50

BREADSTICKS SIDE (3)

$4.50

SANDWICHES

THE "BIG COACH"

$9.00

Milwaukee area's top rated double- decker hamburger. Two 100% all beef patties (1/3 lb. before cooking), shredded iceberg lettuce, two slices of American cheese, special "BIG COACH" sauce all on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.

THE "JR COACH"

$7.00

(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.

1/3 LB BURGER

$9.00

1/3 lb. burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. Double the patty for $3.50 and add bacon for $4.50

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

Thin grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of mayo or side of marinara.

ITALIAN STALLION

$11.00

Italian sausage patty with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of marinara.

FISH SANDWICH

$12.50

Deep fried cod filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & a side of tartar. Add cheese for $1.00.

BRAT PATTY

$9.00

1/3 lb. brat patty served with sauteed or raw onions & Swiss cheese. Double the patty for $3.50

REUBEN SANDWICH

$11.50

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on marble rye served with s side of 1000.

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$10.50

Corned beef on rye bread

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Sauce is available on the side.

GRILLED CORDON BLEU SANDWICH

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese.

BREADED CORDON BLEU SANDWICH

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese.

CHICKEN WAFFLE SANDWICH

$11.50

Breaded chicken breast on a toasted waffle with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of Maple Mayo dipping sauce.

CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

Wrap includes chicken, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, bacon & cheese on a garlic herb tortilla. Choice of chicken: Grilled, Breaded, Cajun or Buffalo

STEAK WRAP

$11.00

Wrap includes steak, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, bacon & cheese on a garlic herb tortilla.

B - L - T

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$9.50

Grilled ham on toasted white bread with your choice of cheese:American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Provolone and Cheddar.

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

Choice of American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Provolone and Cheddar.

WINGS

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS W/ SAUCE

$12.50

10 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

10 BROASTED WINGS **NO SAUCE**

$12.50

10 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

10 NAKED WINGS **NO SAUCE**

$12.50

10 wings deep fried. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

20 TRADITIONAL WINGS W/ SAUCE

$22.50

20 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (2) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

20 BROASTED WINGS **NO SAUCE**

$22.50

20 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

20 NAKED WINGS **NO SAUCE**

$22.50

20 wings deep fried. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

40 TRADITIONAL WINGS W/ SAUCE

$39.50

40 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (4) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

40 BROASTED WINGS **NO SAUCE**

$39.50

40 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (4) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

40 NAKED WINGS **NO SAUCE**

$39.50

40 wings deep fried. Choice of (4) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

6 BONELESS TRADITIONAL

$10.45

(6) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

6 BONELESS BREADED

$10.45

(6) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

6 BONELESS GRILLED

$10.45

(6) boneless grilled wings. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

12 BONELESS TRADITIONAL

$15.45

(12) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (2) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

12 BONELESS BREADED

$15.45

(12) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

12 BONELESS GRILLED

$15.45

(12) boneless grilled wings. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each

24 BONELESS TRADITIONAL

$24.45

(24) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (3) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

24 BONELESS BREADED

$24.45

(24) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (3) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.

24 BONELESS GRILLED

$24.45

(24) boneless grilled wings. Choice of (3) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each

EXTRA SAUCES

RANCH$

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE $

$0.75

SPICY RANCH $

$0.25

MAYO$

$0.25

SISSY$

$0.75

HOT$

$0.75

FLAMING$

$0.75

NUCLEAR$

$0.75

PINEAPPLE CHILI$

$0.75

TERIYAKI$

$0.75

BBQ$

$0.75

HONEY BBQ$

$0.75

SWEET CHILI $

$0.75

HONEY GARLIC$

$0.75

GARLIC PARMESAN$

$0.75

LARGE RED SALSA$

$0.75

LARGE GREEN SALSA$

$0.75

MAPLE MAYO$

$0.75

TARTAR$

$0.25

COCKTAIL$

$0.25

EXTRA BIG BOY SAUCE On SIDE $

$0.75

HOUSE BUFFALO $

$0.75

SMALL SOUR CREAM $

$0.25

LARGE SOUR CREAM $

$0.75

BROASTED CHICKEN

4 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN DINNER

$12.00

(4) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadstick and a choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

8 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET

$19.50

(8) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

12 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET

$23.50

(12) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

16 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET

$29.50

(16) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).

10" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

10" Cheese Pizza with Gluten Free Pizza Crust. Add toppings to create your pizza.

10" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

ADD TOPPINGS FOR $1.50/ BACON $3.75

12" PIZZA

12" CHEESE

$13.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese.

12" SAUSAGE

$16.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.

12" PEPPERONI

$16.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.

12" FAVORITE

$16.50

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.

12" PERFECT

$20.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.

12" ALL MEAT

$23.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken and taco meat.

12" WORKS

$24.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

12" MEXICAN PIZZA

$18.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, salsa, taco meat, jalapenos, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream.

12" COWBOY

$18.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).

12" VEGAN

$18.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).

16" PIZZA

16" CHEESE

$17.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese.

16" SAUSAGE

$19.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.

16" PEPPERONI

$19.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.

16" FAVORITE

$20.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.

16" PERFECT

$24.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.

16" ALL MEAT

$27.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken and taco meat.

16" WORKS

$28.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

16" MEXICAN PIZZA

$21.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, salsa, taco meat, jalapenos, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream.

16" COWBOY

$21.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).

16" VEGAN

$21.00

Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA

$12.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.

KIDS PIZZA

KIDS SMILE PEPP PIZZA

$6.50

10" Cheese & pepperoni pizza served on a flour tortilla with choice of side.

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.50

10" Cheese pizza served on a flour tortilla with choice of side.

KIDS ENTREES

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.50

(3) Boneless, breaded wings with choice of side and served with ranch.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221

Directions

Gallery
Coach's Pub N Grill image
Coach's Pub N Grill image
Coach's Pub N Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sorella
orange star4.7 • 359
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Goodkind
orange star4.5 • 587
2457 S. Wentworth Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Cactus Club
orange starNo Reviews
2496 S Wentworth Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
orange starNo Reviews
630 S. Fifth St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
National Pizza Pub & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
5501 W National Ave West Milwaukee, WI 53214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston