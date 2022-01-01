- Home
Coach's Pub 'N' Grill
838 Reviews
$$
5356 S 13th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
ONLINE SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)
ONLINE SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)
ONLINE SOUP OF THE DAY (QUART)
SOUP & CHILI
CHILI CUP
Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.
CHILI BOWL
Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.
CHILI QUART
Seasoned ground beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers & onions.
SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Large salad with chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
BONELESS WING SALAD
Large salad with chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, croutons, choice of dressing and 4 boneless wings ( choice of breaded, grill or with sauce).
SIDE SALAD TO-GO
Chopped Romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots & choice of dressing
APPETIZERS
BROCCOLI BITES
Breaded broccoli florets with cheddar cheese served with ranch dipping sauce.
CHEESE CURDS
Breaded white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch or marinara dipping sauce.
POTSTICKERS
Spicy pork in a won-ton wrapper served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
JALAPENO POPPERS
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch or marinara dipping sauce.
MOZZ STICKS
(5) Won-ton mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
MUSHROOMS BREADED
Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce.
PEPPERJACK BITES
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes served with ranch dipping sauce.
BSKT - FRENCH FRIES
BSKT - WAFFLE FRIES
BSKT - ONION STRINGS
BSKT - ONION RINGS
BSKT -SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES
BSKT - CHIPS
BSKT -TATER TOTS
TORTILLA CHIPS & SALSA
Deep fried corn tortilla chips with your choice of homemade mild red salsa or homemade medium green salsa.
NACHOS
Choice of Ground Beef or Chicken with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos & onions. Served with our homemade mild red salsa or homemade green salsa and sour cream.
TRIPLE PLAY
(4) Boneless breaded wings, sour cream & chives fries & white cheddar cheese curds. Served with a ranch and spicy ranch dipping sauce.
COMBO BASKET
(4) Mini mozzarella sticks, mushrooms, pepper jack bites, white cheddar cheese curds and sea salt tots. Served with marinara and ranch dipping sauce.
GARLIC BREAD
(4) Pieces of seeded Italian bread with garlic butter.
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
(4) Pieces of seeded Italian breaded with garlic butter and topped with cheese. Served with side of marinara.
SIDES
FRENCH FRY-- SIDE
WAFFLE FRY-- SIDE
ONION STRING-- SIDE
ONION RING --SIDE
SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES-- SIDE
CHIPS --SIDE
TATER TOTS-- SIDE
SIDE OF MASHED & GRAVY
SIDE OF MASHED POTATO / NO GRAVY
SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES/GRAVY ON SIDE
8 OZ COLESLAW SIDE
BROASTED POTATOE-- SIDE
BREADSTICKS SIDE (3)
SANDWICHES
THE "BIG COACH"
Milwaukee area's top rated double- decker hamburger. Two 100% all beef patties (1/3 lb. before cooking), shredded iceberg lettuce, two slices of American cheese, special "BIG COACH" sauce all on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
THE "JR COACH"
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
1/3 LB BURGER
1/3 lb. burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. Double the patty for $3.50 and add bacon for $4.50
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Thin grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of mayo or side of marinara.
ITALIAN STALLION
Italian sausage patty with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions & provolone cheese served on a hoagie bun with a side of marinara.
FISH SANDWICH
Deep fried cod filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & a side of tartar. Add cheese for $1.00.
BRAT PATTY
1/3 lb. brat patty served with sauteed or raw onions & Swiss cheese. Double the patty for $3.50
REUBEN SANDWICH
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on marble rye served with s side of 1000.
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
Corned beef on rye bread
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.
BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Sauce is available on the side.
GRILLED CORDON BLEU SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese.
BREADED CORDON BLEU SANDWICH
Breaded chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese.
CHICKEN WAFFLE SANDWICH
Breaded chicken breast on a toasted waffle with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of Maple Mayo dipping sauce.
CHICKEN WRAP
Wrap includes chicken, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, bacon & cheese on a garlic herb tortilla. Choice of chicken: Grilled, Breaded, Cajun or Buffalo
STEAK WRAP
Wrap includes steak, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, bacon & cheese on a garlic herb tortilla.
B - L - T
Bacon, Lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE
Grilled ham on toasted white bread with your choice of cheese:American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Provolone and Cheddar.
GRILLED CHEESE
Choice of American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Provolone and Cheddar.
WINGS
10 TRADITIONAL WINGS W/ SAUCE
10 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
10 BROASTED WINGS **NO SAUCE**
10 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
10 NAKED WINGS **NO SAUCE**
10 wings deep fried. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
20 TRADITIONAL WINGS W/ SAUCE
20 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (2) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
20 BROASTED WINGS **NO SAUCE**
20 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
20 NAKED WINGS **NO SAUCE**
20 wings deep fried. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
40 TRADITIONAL WINGS W/ SAUCE
40 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (4) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
40 BROASTED WINGS **NO SAUCE**
40 wings lightly breaded & broasted. Choice of (4) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
40 NAKED WINGS **NO SAUCE**
40 wings deep fried. Choice of (4) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
6 BONELESS TRADITIONAL
(6) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
6 BONELESS BREADED
(6) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
6 BONELESS GRILLED
(6) boneless grilled wings. Choice of (1) dipping sauce: ranch, blue cheese or a wing sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
12 BONELESS TRADITIONAL
(12) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (2) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
12 BONELESS BREADED
(12) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
12 BONELESS GRILLED
(12) boneless grilled wings. Choice of (2) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each
24 BONELESS TRADITIONAL
(24) boneless wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (3) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
24 BONELESS BREADED
(24) boneless breaded wings. Choice of (3) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
24 BONELESS GRILLED
(24) boneless grilled wings. Choice of (3) dipping sauces: ranch, blue cheese or wing sauce(s) with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each
EXTRA SAUCES
RANCH$
BLUE CHEESE $
SPICY RANCH $
MAYO$
SISSY$
HOT$
FLAMING$
NUCLEAR$
PINEAPPLE CHILI$
TERIYAKI$
BBQ$
HONEY BBQ$
SWEET CHILI $
HONEY GARLIC$
GARLIC PARMESAN$
LARGE RED SALSA$
LARGE GREEN SALSA$
MAPLE MAYO$
TARTAR$
COCKTAIL$
EXTRA BIG BOY SAUCE On SIDE $
HOUSE BUFFALO $
SMALL SOUR CREAM $
LARGE SOUR CREAM $
BROASTED CHICKEN
4 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN DINNER
(4) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadstick and a choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
8 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET
(8) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
12 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET
(12) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
16 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN BUCKET
(16) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadsticks and choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
10" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA
12" PIZZA
12" CHEESE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese.
12" SAUSAGE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.
12" PEPPERONI
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.
12" FAVORITE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.
12" PERFECT
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.
12" ALL MEAT
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken and taco meat.
12" WORKS
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.
12" MEXICAN PIZZA
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, salsa, taco meat, jalapenos, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream.
12" COWBOY
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).
12" VEGAN
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).
16" PIZZA
16" CHEESE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese.
16" SAUSAGE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & sausage.
16" PEPPERONI
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.
16" FAVORITE
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.
16" PERFECT
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives and pepperoni.
16" ALL MEAT
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken and taco meat.
16" WORKS
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.
16" MEXICAN PIZZA
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, salsa, taco meat, jalapenos, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream.
16" COWBOY
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onions & choice of chicken or sausage (please enter meat choice in special instructions).
16" VEGAN
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & banana peppers (cheese is optional, please enter to add cheese in special instructions).
QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
STEAK QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA
12" Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
KIDS PIZZA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221