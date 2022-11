The Smitty! in Memory of Coach Mike Smith

$13.99

Introducing The Smitty! In memory of the legendary Coach Mike Smith. It combines two of his favorite things. It's a Whiskey Burger. Coach's family always teased him because he cut his burgers in half. And that's exactly how we serve it! Half pound of Michigan ground beef, char-grilled topped with Proper Twelve sautéed onions, melted provolone, and bbq sauce. On a toasted ciabatta bun.