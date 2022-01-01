A map showing the location of Coach's Smoke - Waco (New)View gallery

Coach's Smoke - Waco (New)

review star

No reviews yet

330 AUSTIN AVE

WACO, TX 76701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers and Sandwichs

BBQ Sandwich

$7.95

Cheddar Burger

$10.95

Coach's Cure

$11.95

Pitboss

$12.75

Frank's Bleu Cheese & Bacon

$10.95

Bubba Burger

$12.75

All American Burger

$10.95

Patty Melt

$9.95

The Big Boss

$14.95

Coach's Stack

$12.75

The Legend

$12.75

Lucy's Pork Sand

$10.95

Redneck

$12.95

254

$11.95

TBA GC

$11.95

Holy Cow GC

$11.95

Big Mac Grill Cheese

$11.95

Big Pig GC

$11.95

Bird GC

$11.95

Coach's Fila

$5.00

Angry Bird

$5.00

Coach's Picks

Hobo Bowl

$12.95

White Trash Burrito

$11.95

Brisket Tacos Dinner

$10.95

Chicken Tacos Dinner

$10.95

The Wacoan Tacos Dinner

$10.95

Licken Pig Tacos Dinner

$10.95

Single Taco

$3.95

Brisket Chili

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Cobbler

$4.95

Rootbeer Float

$5.25

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Whole Cobbler

$35.00

Brownie

$2.00

Fried Icecream

$4.00

Potatoes

Real Deal

$12.95

The Single

$8.99

Chicken Cheese Potato

$11.25

Salads

Gringo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chop Club

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Sissy Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Sides

1 Single Grill Cheese

$3.00

Campfire Beans

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Mac & Chz

$3.50

Mustard Potato Salad

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Quart

$7.99

Slaw

$3.50

Small Side Fries

$3.50

Small Side Tots

$3.95

toast bread

$1.00

Tortillas (2)

$1.00

1/2 Pan Side

$21.95

Small Side Fried Jalapeno Tips

$2.25

Fruit Platter

$40.00

Veggie Platter

$40.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Taco

$3.00

Combo Taco & Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Chili

$6.00

Starters

Boneless Wings

$9.95

6 Crazy Wings

$10.95Out of stock

10 Crazy Wings

$14.95Out of stock

Basket Of Fries

$5.99

Basket Of Onion Rings

$5.99

Smokin Quesadillas

$10.95

Big Boy Fries

$10.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Jalapeno Tips

$8.95

BBQ Skins

$10.25

Fried Cheese Bites

$9.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Chips and Queso

$8.95

5 Tradional

$7.95Out of stock

10 Tradional

$14.95Out of stock

Bang Bang Nachos

$13.95

Pig Nachos

$13.95

Kids Menu

Jr Burger

$7.95

Jr Tenders

$7.95

Jr Grill Cheese

$7.95

KIDS MAC&CHEESE

$6.95

Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Add Queso

Lg Queso

$4.99

Sm Queso

$2.99

Shredded cheese

Small Shredded cheese

$1.00

Bacon

1 side Bacon

$1.00

Avocado

Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Scoop Guac

$1.75

Egg

Scramble

$1.25

Boil egg

$1.25

Entrees

1 Meat

$13.95

2 Meat

$15.95

3 Meat

$19.95

Rib Combo

$18.95

Half Rack Ribs

$18.95

Full Rack Ribs

$29.95

JV Sampler

$55.95

Varsity Sampler

$99.00

Potato Bar

$8.95

3 Meat Buffet

$12.95

Meat by Weight

Moist Sliced Brisket

Lean Sliced Brisket

Chopped Brisket

Smoked Turkey

Out of stock

Pulled Pork

Regular Sausage

Jalapeno Sausage

Chicken

1\2 Rack Ribs

$18.95

Brisket Lbs Catering

$12.98

Sausage Lbs Catering

$9.98

Quart Of Beans

$7.00

Full Rack

$37.90

Whole brisket

Whole Brisket

$140.00

Beer

Bud Light 12 oz

$4.00

Coors Light 12 oz

$4.00

Dos XX Equis 12 oz

$4.00

Modelo 12oz

$4.00

Miller Lite 12 oz

$4.00

Ultra 12 oz

$4.00

Yuengling 12 oz

$4.00

12 Oz Shiner

$4.00

Bud Light 18 oz

$4.75

Coors Light 18 oz

$4.75

Dos XX Equis 18 oz

$4.75

Modelo 18oz

$4.75

Miller Lite 18 oz

$4.75

Shiner 18 oz

$4.75

Yuengling 18 oz

$4.75

PB&J

$5.00

Mic Ultra 18oz.

$4.25

Alico Lager

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00Out of stock

Bucket Domestic

$17.00

Bucket Import

$19.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Guiness Draught Stout

$4.50Out of stock

Heineken 0.0 alcohol free

$4.00

Heiniken

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Lone Star Light

$3.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Shiner Blonde

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Yuengling Traditional

$4.00Out of stock

Busch Light

$2.00

Bud 32 oz

$6.00

Coors 32 oz

$6.00

Dos XX 32 oz

$7.00

Miller 32 oz

$6.00

Shiner 32 oz

$6.25

Ultra 32 oz

$6.00

Yuengling 32 oz

$6.00

Modelo 32 Oz

$7.00

Bud Light Michelada

$5.00

Budweiser Michelada

$5.00

Corona Extra Michelada

$5.50

Corona familiar Michelada

$5.50

Corona Light Michelada

$5.50Out of stock

Corona Premier Michelada

$5.50

Dos Equis Michelada

$5.50

Modelo Michelada

$5.50

Pacifico Michelada

$5.50

NA Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Un- Sweet Tea

$2.95

Half and Half

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Red Flash

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Gallon Tea

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Wine

Caberne

$6.00

Merlot

$5.75

Pinot Noir

$5.00Out of stock

Moscato

$4.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$5.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$5.50

Astronomy Club

astro Margarita

Astro Beer

Coach's Shirt

Shirt

$16.00

Crop Top

$20.00

Employee Shirts

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 AUSTIN AVE, WACO, TX 76701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pignetti's Italian - Waco - 401 South 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
401 South 3rd Street Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
orange starNo Reviews
220 S 3rd Street Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Save Point Sandwich Shop - Nexus
orange starNo Reviews
600 Columbus Ave Suite #102 Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Stone Hearth Indian Cafe - 506 Austin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
506 Austin Ave Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Stay Classy Waco - 723 Austin Ave Unit 1
orange starNo Reviews
723 Austin Ave Unit 1 Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX - 215 S. University Parks Dr
orange starNo Reviews
215 S. University Parks Dr Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WACO

Fuego Tortilla Grill - Waco
orange star4.5 • 6,217
1524 Interstate 35 S Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
La Fiesta
orange star4.3 • 1,892
3815 FRANKLIN Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Cafe Homestead
orange star4.8 • 1,282
608 Dry Creek Road Waco, TX 76705
View restaurantnext
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
orange star4.3 • 1,161
929 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Guess Family Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 811
2803 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WACO
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston