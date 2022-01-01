Coach's Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of Downtown West Point, Georgia, we are your ultimate sports bar and party spot for entertainment and amazing food.
724 3rd Ave, West Point, GA 31833
