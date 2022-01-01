Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coach's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

724 3rd Ave

West Point, GA 31833

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Basket
Old Ball Coach Burger
10 Piece Wing Basket

Kickoffs

Chippin Salsa

$3.49

Our Coach's spin on chunky salsa. Served with our house tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99Out of stock

A tailgate favorite! Try our cheesy buffalo chicken dip with a twist. Served with tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Crunchy on the outside, ooey gooey mozzarella cheese on the inside. Served with Marinara Sauce.

Hockey Pucks

$6.99

Fried dill pickles, served with ranch.

Corn Nuggets

$10.99

Sweet corn nuggets, served with honey mustard.

Loaded Tots

$10.59

Loaded with bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream and ranch.

Loaded Fries

$10.59

Loaded with bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream , and ranch.

SEC Rolls

$10.49

Pig Skins

$6.59

Fried mushrooms

$8.99

Coach’s Queso

$8.99Out of stock

Creamy melted cheese mixed with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and green chillies. Served with tortilla chips.

Chicken Empanadas

$9.99

Baskets

10 Piece Wing Basket

$12.99

15 Piece Wing Basket

$16.99

1 Piece Fish Basket

$8.99

2 Piece Fish Basket

$14.39

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.99

Steak Philly Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$11.99

Po’ Boys

Chicken Po’ Boy

$10.69

Fish Po’ Boy

$10.69

Burgers

Old Ball Coach Burger

$9.99

Game Captain Burger

$11.89

MVP Burger

$11.99

Coordinator Burger

$10.09

Surfer Burger

$10.89

Joe Burger

$8.99Out of stock

Double Bogey

$14.99

Dinner Tacos

Dinner Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Dinner Fish Tacos

$9.59

Dinner Steak Tacos

$10.29

Single Chicken Taco

$5.99

Single Fish Taco

$5.99

Single Steak Taco

$5.99

Mix and Match Tacos

$2.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Sidelines

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99Out of stock

6oz Coleslaw

$2.99

8oz Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Coach’s Chips

$1.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Dinner Wings

8 Wings

$8.79+

12 Wings

$11.99+

16 Wings

$15.99+

20 Wings

$19.99+

25 Wings

$24.99+

50 Wings

$48.99+

100 Wings

$88.99+

Quesadillas

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$8.59

Steak Cheese Quesadilla

$8.59

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Hotdogs

Conductor Hotdog

$7.19Out of stock

Whistleblower

$8.99Out of stock

BLT

Boss's BLT

$7.99

A warm hoagie bun with bacon, lettuce and tomato with a side of Coach's chips

Po’ Boys (Copy)

Chicken Po’ Boy

$10.69

Fish Po’ Boy

$10.69

Singles

$0.25 Extra

$0.25

$0.50 Extra

$0.50

$1.00 Extra

$1.00

1 Sliced Avocado

$2.50

1/2 Sliced Avocado

$1.25

4 Hushpuppies

$1.99

Black Cup of Gravy

$1.99

Chicken Philly ONLY

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Only

$3.99

Hamburger Patty ONLY

$4.09

Hotdog Only

$3.19Out of stock

Steak Philly ONLY

$7.99

Plain White Bread

$0.25

Toasted White Bread

$0.25

2 strips of bacon

$2.99

Single Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Single Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Cellery

$0.50

Extra Sauces- Baskets

Extra Ranch On the Side

$0.60

Extra Honey Mustard On the Side

$0.60

Extra Blue Cheese On the Side

$0.60

Extra Rooster Sauce On the Side

$0.60

Extra Avocado Ranch On the Side

$0.60

Extra Cocktail Sauce On the Side

$0.60

Extra Tartar Sauce On the Side

$0.60

Extra Jalapeno Ranch On the Side

$0.60

Extra Onion Ring Sauce On the Side

$0.60

Extra BBQ On the Side

$0.60

Extra Carribean Jerk On the Side

$0.60

Extra Coach's On the Side

$0.60

Extra Garlic Parmesan On the Side

$0.60

Extra Habanero Mango On the Side

$0.60

Extra Hot On the Side

$0.60

Extra Italian Dressing On the Side

$0.60

Extra Kickin' Bourbon On the Side

$0.60

Extra Lemon Pepper On the Side

$0.25

Extra Medium On the Side

$0.60

Extra Mild On the Side

$0.60

Extra Parmesan Herb On the Side

$0.60

Extra Red Zone On the Side

$0.85

Extra Salsa On the Side

$1.50

Extra Sour Cream On the Side

$0.60

Extra Spicy Asian On the Side

$0.60

Extra Teriyaki On the Side

$0.60

Extra Thai Sweet & Sour On the Side

$0.60

Extra Reeper Sauce On the Side

$0.60

Extra Hot Yaki On the Side

$0.60

Extra Gold Post On the Side

$0.60

Extra Blackened Ranch On the Side

$0.60

T-shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Tug's Rub

Our perfect blend of seasonings.

Tug's Rub

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Downtown West Point, Georgia, we are your ultimate sports bar and party spot for entertainment and amazing food.

Website

Location

724 3rd Ave, West Point, GA 31833

Directions

Gallery
Coach's Bar & Grill image
Coach's Bar & Grill image
Coach's Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

SIP Cafe and Wine Room2 - 708 3rd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
708 3rd Avenue West Point, GA 31833
View restaurantnext
Hog Heaven, LaGrange GA
orange starNo Reviews
2240 W Point Rd La Grange, GA 30240
View restaurantnext
Beacon Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
700 Lincoln St. LaGrange, GA 30240
View restaurantnext
219 On The Lake
orange star4.5 • 3
45 Bonnie drive Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
219 Food and Spirits
orange star5.0 • 163
5167 GA-219 Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
5161 Georgia 219 Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
Map
More near West Point
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston