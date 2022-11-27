Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coach's Corner Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8118 W 143rd St

Orland Park, IL 60462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appitizers😁

Quesadillas

$5.99

Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes. on the side sour cream and pico de gallo

Bar Chips🫓

$3.99

freshly sliced & fried to order, seasoned & served with our spicy ranch

BLT chips

$4.49

fried pepperoni chips, with ranch tomato dressing

Bosco Sticks

$6.49

3 breaded sticks filled with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Buttered Popcorn🍿

$3.49

Cheese Bread

$4.49

Chips and Guacamole

$5.99

Freshly made when ordered

Chips and Pico De Gallo

$3.99

Fried Pickle Chips🥒

$4.99

hand breaded served with spicy ranch

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Jalapeno Rings

$4.99

served with nacho cheese

Fried mushrooms🍄

$5.99

served with Ranch

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Grand Slam Combo Platter

$12.99

Includes: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, zucchini sticks, & fried mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce, ranch, and spicy ranch

Homemade Onion rings

$5.49

hand breaded served with spicy ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

6 cheddar filled peppers, served with ranch

Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

$6.49

3 mini sliders, served with a pickle

Mini Tacos

$4.99

9 pieces served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.49

6 crispy cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

Nacho Supreme

$8.99

Lettuce, diced tomatoes, chili, homemade salsa, nacho cheese & sour cream

Nachos With Cheese

$4.99

Pizza Bread

$4.99

Pizza Puff

$3.49

Potato Skins

$5.99

3 large potato skins loaded with crispy bacon and cheese with a side of sour cream

Soft Pretzel Sticks🥨

$5.99

3 or 6 sticks, lightly brushed with melted butter, served with nacho cheese or creamy mustard

Tomato Bread

$4.99

Zucchini Sticks

$5.49

served with ranch

Funnel Cake

$3.99

TOGO

WINGS 🍗

5 Wings with Fries

$6.99

Jumbo or Boneless wings, tossed in BBQ, Mild, Medium, or Hot sauce

10 Wings

$13.99

Jumbo or Boneless wings, tossed in BBQ, Mild, Medium, or Hot sauce

20 Wings

$24.99

Jumbo or Boneless wings, tossed in BBQ, Mild, Medium, or Hot sauce

50 Wings

$49.99

Jumbo or Boneless wings, tossed in BBQ, Mild, Medium, or Hot sauce

100 Wings

$89.99

Jumbo or Boneless wings, tossed in BBQ, Mild, Medium, or Hot sauce

TOGO

Mexican Tacos and Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheese

Huge Burrito with Fries

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheese

Single Taco

$3.49

lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheese

Two Tacos

$7.49

lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheese

Three Tacos

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheese

Three Grilled Shrimp tacos

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheese

Three Grilled Tilapia Tacos

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheese

TOGO

Soups, Chili & Salads

cup of soup

$2.99

6oz

Bowl of soup

$4.49

32 oz soup to go

$8.49

32oz

Chili

$4.99

10oz

Caesar Salad

$6.99

lettuce, croutons, tossed in home Caeser dressing

Chopped Salad

$8.99

lettuce, ditalini pasta, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red cabbage, gorgonzola cheese & green onion

Greek Salad

$7.99

lettuce, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese, house greek dressing

Taco Salad

$7.49

lettuces, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, cheese & sour cream

Tossed Side Salad

$3.49

lettuce topped with sliced tomatoes

TOGO

Burgers, Brats, Wraps, & Sandwiches

1/2 Pound Burger with Fries

$9.99

100% USDA certified Angus beef, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Lord Stanley Burger

$12.49

100% USDA certified Angus beef, served on a pretzel roll with pepper jack or American cheese; Our homemade onion ring, lettuce, pickles, and mayo mustard

Bullseye Bacon Burger

$12.49

100% USDA certified Angus beef, served on a bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and Bacon

Chicken Parmesan with Fries

$9.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce served with french bread

California Grilled Chicken Wrap with Fries

$9.99

Lettuce, Sliced Avocado, and pico de gall

Meatball w/ Fries

$8.99

with marinara sauce & giardinierna

Ribeye Steak Sandwich with Fries

$9.99

Juicy grilled ribeye steak topped with caramelized onions on toasted garlic bread

Italian Beef with Fries

$8.49

Tender thinly sliced Italian beef simmered in seasoned Au jus on fresh french bread

Brat with Fries

$7.49

Grilled brat with Grilled Onions

Italian Sausage Pattie with Fries

$8.49

Homemade hot or mild Italian sausage with marinara, onions, pickles,

Pulled Pork with Fries

$7.49

With a side of coleslaw

Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$9.49

Plain or dipped in sauce; bbq, mild, medium, or hot with lettuce, tomato on french bread

Grilled Chicken Fajita wrap

$9.99

Fresh bell pepper, sliced onion, and pico de gallo

Breakfast

$6.00

Steak Fajita Wrap

$9.99

TOGO

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$5.49

served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

served with fries

Kids Hot Dog

$4.49

served with fries

Kids Jumbo Wings (2 pc)

$3.99

served with fries

Kids Pizza Puff

$5.49

served with fries

TOGO

Fried Chicken

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.99

served with fries and choice of sauce

Four Piece Dinner (Leg, thigh, wing, breast)

$8.99

served with fries, coleslaw, and bread

Three Piece Dinner (leg, thigh, and wing)

$6.49

served with fries, coleslaw, and bread

Two Piece Dinner (Leg and thigh)

$5.49

served with fries, coleslaw, and bread

TOGO

Pizza🍕

Individual Cheese Pizza

$4.49

Individual Mild Sausage Pizza

$5.49

Individual Hot Sausage Pizza

$5.49

Individual Pepperoni Pizza

$5.49

your choice of sausage, pepperoni, or cheese

14" Cheese

$12.49

14" Hot Sausage Pizza

$13.99

14" Mild Sausage Pizza

$13.99

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

TOGO

Shrimp and Fish

Fish and Chips

$6.99

served with fries, coleslaw, and bread

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

served with fries, coleslaw, and bread

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

served with fries, coleslaw, and bread

Grilled Tilapia with Steamed Broccoli

$10.99

served with broccoli, coleslaw, and bread

TOGO

sides of sauces

balsamic vinaigrette cup

$0.50

bbq sauce side

$0.50

blu cheese cup

$0.50

French dressing cup

$0.50

garlic dressing cup

$0.50

honey mustard cup

$0.50

hot sauce side

$0.50

medium sauce side

$0.50

mild sauce side

$0.50

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.50

ranch cup

$0.50

side of marinara

$0.50

side of Pico de gallo

$0.50

side of sour cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

water

7 up

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kitty Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

orange Juice

$2.50

Pitcher of soda

$8.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Becks N/A

Becks N/A

$3.25

O Douls

$3.25

Seltzers

High noon

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Nutrls

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Truly

$6.00

Seltzer Bucket

$22.00

Crown royal cans

$6.00

Freshie

$5.00

Jameson Cans

$6.00

Orange can

$5.00

Ranch water

$6.00

Shots

Apple Pie

$3.00

Baby Guinness

$4.50

Cookie bomb 🍪

$6.00

Green tea shot

$5.00

Irish car bomb 💣

$5.50

Jager bomb

$5.50

Lemon drop

$4.50

Liquid cocaine

$4.50

Royal Vegas bomb

$7.00

Slipper nippy

$4.50

Vegas bomb

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We appreciate your business! Thank you for choosing us! Follow us on social media for updates and promotions!

Website

Location

8118 W 143rd St, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Tap - Orland Park IL
orange star4.4 • 402
14225 95th Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
15646 South La Grange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Incredible Burger - Orland Square
orange starNo Reviews
288 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
31 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orland Park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Orland Park IL
orange star4.4 • 402
14225 95th Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland - Orland Park
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orland Park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston