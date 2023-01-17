Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coach Scott - The Healthy Chef

review star

No reviews yet

1040 Pennsylvania Ave

Trenton, NJ 08638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Big Green Gulp
New Jersey Chowda
Spinach and Microgreen Salad

Soups by The Coach

Autumn in a Cup

Autumn in a Cup

$5.95+

Take the chill off. Sweet potato, onion, garlic, potato, lentils and a rich blend of herbs and spices.

New Jersey Chowda

New Jersey Chowda

$6.95+

Not Boston or Manhattan - Jersey's own. Rich mixture of veggies, spices, herbs and fish.

Salad Reimagined

Cornucopia Salad

Cornucopia Salad

$11.75+

A mix of leafy greens and our microgreens with seasonal veggies, orange slices, beans, black olives, and a sprinkling of raw pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

Spinach and Microgreen Salad

Spinach and Microgreen Salad

$10.95+

Combination of spinach and microgreens with avocado, tomato, raw sunflower and pumpkin seeds, olives, and orange slices.

Wacky for Wakame (Seaweed)

Wacky for Wakame (Seaweed)

$10.95+

Combination of seaweed, spinach and microgreens with avocado, tomato, raw sunflower and pumpkin seeds, olives, and orange slices, served with the Coach's Asian Dressing (on the side, of course). Pictured with optional Shrimp.

Sandwiches to LIVE for!

The BEST Chicken Sandwich - EVER!

The BEST Chicken Sandwich - EVER!

$10.95

Free range, organic fed chicken breasts with no antibiotics. Topped with Microgreens, tomato, and a dollup of vegan mayo, served on a fresh homemade whole wheat roll. Incredible! Home made seed crackers and pickles are included.

Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon Salad Sandwich

Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Incredibly delicious blast of micronutrients and heart healthy omegas 3's. The coaches own blend of "yoganaise" (0% fat yogurt and vegan mayo) with microgreens and a smear of Cummus. Served on Homemade whole wheat roll. Crazy Good! Home made seed crackers and pickles are included.

Kiss My Haas & Smother Me in Shrimp!

Kiss My Haas & Smother Me in Shrimp!

$12.95

A layering of sliced avocado, shrimp salad, tomato and microgreens on a homemade whole wheat roll. Home made seed crackers and pickles are included.

Wild caught Shrimp salad sandwich

Wild caught Shrimp salad sandwich

$10.50

Shrimp with "Yogannaise" and flavors from the Chesapeake! All on a homemade whole wheat roll, sliced tomato and a blend of microgreens. Home made seed crackers and pickles are included.

A Veggie Sandwich like no other!

A Veggie Sandwich like no other!

$8.95

Our propritary blend of cummus, hummus, and tomato with a rich blend of microgreens on a homemade whole wheat roll. If you want this to be Vegan, please add the sprouted grain bread option (o charge) option. Home made seed crackers and pickles are included.

3 PM pick me up snacks

Cummus, Hummus and Seed Crackers

Cummus, Hummus and Seed Crackers

$4.95

Cummus (The Coach's blend of Carrot Hummus), Hummus, with the Coach's homemade All Seed Crackers. Incredibly delicious and healthy!

Amazing Homemade Rolls

Amazing Homemade Rolls

$1.50

One of the Coach's homemade rolls with his own blend of spices in EVOO dipping sauce. Great anytime, or with soup or a salad.

Coach's Bag O' Chips

Coach's Bag O' Chips

$1.95

The Coach takes flax, sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, and chia seeds and ads his own blend of spices and herbs and bakes them low and slow. Healthy and delicious!

Dessert can be healthy "ish"

Sweet Potato Brownies

Sweet Potato Brownies

$2.75+

Roasted mashed sweet potatoes, Peanut butter (100% peanuts), 100% Cocoa powder, sugar, dash of cayenne

Get Smashed with a Blondie

Get Smashed with a Blondie

$2.95

Roasted sweet potatoes with the Coach's mix of peanut butter (100% peanuts), a bit of sugar and vanilla. Bakes to gooey deliciousness!

Smoothies by our Smoothista

Chocolate " non milk" shake (Copy)

Chocolate " non milk" shake (Copy)

$5.95+

Decadent and healthy can go together. Banana, 100% Cocao powder, peanut butter (100% peanuts), unsweetened vanilla almond milk, chia, flax and a dash of maple syrup.

The Big Green Gulp

The Big Green Gulp

$5.95+

Banana, baby spinach, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, water, dash of maple syrup, chia and flax. Velvety smooth and delicious.

Coaching/Cooking Training Services

Coach Scott is a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach. If you are looking to lose weight, lower cholesterol, build your immune system, or just learn to eat healthier. Four (4) sessions over four weeks.
Coaching services

Coaching services

$395.00
Cooking Lessons

Cooking Lessons

Coach Scott is available to teach you techniques to take your cooking to a healthier level for you and your family. These techniques have been developed over years of expereince cooking both profesionally and personally.

All hours
Sunday9:15 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:15 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:15 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:15 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:15 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:15 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:15 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nourishing, nutritious and delicious meals for you and your family.

Location

1040 Pennsylvania Ave, Trenton, NJ 08638

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CRAVE Nature's Eatery - 1891 Brunswick Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1891 Brunswick Pike Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
View restaurantnext
Guatepan Bakery - 1147 Hamilton Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1147 Hamilton Avenue Trenton, NJ 08629
View restaurantnext
Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton
orange starNo Reviews
25 South Warren Street Trenton, NJ 08608
View restaurantnext
1911 Smoke House Group - 11 W Front St
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Front St Trenton, NJ 08608
View restaurantnext
Ila Mae's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
313 Market Street Trenton, NJ 08611
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino
orange star4.4 • 1,015
293 Ashmore Ave Trenton, NJ 08611
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Trenton

Kuo Social
orange star4.4 • 1,207
2360 NJ-33 Robbinsville, NJ 08691
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino
orange star4.4 • 1,015
293 Ashmore Ave Trenton, NJ 08611
View restaurantnext
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
orange star4.4 • 959
2275 Kuser Rd Hamilton, NJ 08690
View restaurantnext
El Chapin - Broad Street
orange star4.4 • 793
1206 S Broad St Trenton, NJ 08610
View restaurantnext
Diamond's
orange star4.5 • 388
69 Route 156 Hamilton, NJ 08620
View restaurantnext
El Chapin - Lamberton Street
orange star4.3 • 115
802 Lamberton St Trenton, NJ 08611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Trenton
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Bordentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Pennington
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Princeton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Princeton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston