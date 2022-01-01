Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coal Fire Ellicott City

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12

Ellicott City, MD 21043

Order Again

Salads

Field Greens

Field Greens

$8.95

Fresh field greens, goat cheese, roasted beets, toasted pecans, sliced red grapes with a raspberry vinaigrette (ToGo dressings always on the side).

Grilled Caeser

Grilled Caeser

$7.95

Tall fresh stalk of romaine, grilled then topped with shaved Parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing. This warm salad is a must try! (ToGo dressings always on the side).

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce mixed with radicchio, celery, cucumbers, **black olives and tomatoes topped with a light vinaigrette (ToGo dressings always on the side). **Olives may contain pits.

The Coal Fire Salad

The Coal Fire Salad

$9.95

Thick cut brown sugar applewood bacon, pecans, cherry tomatoes and crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a zesty honey mustard vinaigrette (ToGo dressings always on the side).

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.95

Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, **kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with a creamy Greek dressing (ToGo dressings always on the side) **Olives may contain pits.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.95

Our homemade mozzarella sitting atop thickly sliced beefsteak tomatoes with roasted red peppers and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Side House Salad

$3.95

(ToGo dressings always on the side)

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

(ToGo dressings always on the side)

Traditional Caesar Salad

$6.95

(ToGo dressings always on the side)

Extras

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.95

Twice fried Idaho potatoes cut by hand. Splash some vinegar on these spuds.

Homemade Onion Rings

Homemade Onion Rings

$6.95

Flash fried onions, lightly seasoned with our Chef’s original blend and served with a rich & tangy dipping sauce.

Sweet & Hot Pepper Calamari

Sweet & Hot Pepper Calamari

$8.95

Tender calamari lightly breaded and flash fried, mixed with a pepper medley and tossed in our sweet zestful sauce (Spicy)

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.95

Diced tomatoes and fresh basil marinated in a white balsamic vinegar, served in toasted Italian bread topped with goat cheese.

Baked Crabby Mac

Baked Crabby Mac

$13.95

A creamy blend of sharp cheddar and penne mixed with lump crab meat then baked with a parmesan crumb crust. Melts in your mouth...

Four Cheese Prosciutto Bites

Four Cheese Prosciutto Bites

$6.95

A mixture of our homemade mozzarella cheese, our ricotta infusion and prosciutto tossed in parmesan bread crumbs and fried for a flavorful bite that is hard to forget.

Crab Bites

Crab Bites

$13.95

Coalby's (Subs)

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$9.95

Slow roasted pulled brisket topped with BBQ sauce and cole slaw on a toasted brioche bun. Try this Coal Fire favorite.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$11.95

Fresh from the local butcher, juicy ribeye thinly cut and grilled with roasted onions then topped with melted provolone.

Italian Coldcut

Italian Coldcut

$8.95

Italian meats and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled with Italian dressing (Also Available Heated).

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$11.95

½ lb. of blackened shrimp in a pepper medley topped with tomatoes and coleslaw, finished with a spread of our aioli.

Double CF Burger

Double CF Burger

$11.45

2 patties served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and "secret" sauce.

Cheddar Cheese Steak

Cheddar Cheese Steak

$8.95

Sliced top round grilled with peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with melted cheddar.

Homemade Meatball

Homemade Meatball

$7.95

Our homemade meatballs topped with our tomato sauce and melted provolone.

Grilled Marinated Chicken

Grilled Marinated Chicken

$7.95

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with lettuce, tomato and roasted onions.

Coal Oven Roasted Vegetable

Coal Oven Roasted Vegetable

$7.95

Fresh vegetables roasted in our coal oven, topped with goat cheese and splashed with white balsamic vinegar.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$8.95

Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.95

Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served on a brioche bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich
$15.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95

Pasta and Platters

Chicken Florentine Pasta

Chicken Florentine Pasta

$14.95

Coal oven roasted red peppers and fresh spinach in a creamy Alfredo sauce, served with penne.

Creole Pasta

Creole Pasta

$15.95

Spiced chicken & Andouille sausage in a Louisiana cream sauce over penne.

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$12.95

The perfect blend of basil, pine nuts and Romano cheese served with angel hair.

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$19.95

Always popular crab and shrimp tossed in a light seafood cream sauce sprinkled with fresh parmesan served over penne.

Angel Hair and Meatballs

Angel Hair and Meatballs

$12.95

Our delicious homemade meatballs with our tomato sauce over angel hair.

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$16.75

Large shrimp sautéed in a tangy sauce of garlic, tomatoes, white wine and spices tossed with angel hair.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.95

Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served with angel hair.

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$13.95

Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served with angel hair.

Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$13.95

Do yourself a favor and try this savory meat sauce served over angel hair.

Crab Cake Platter One Cake
$15.95

Crab Cake Platter One Cake

$15.95
Crab Cake Platter Two Cakes
$27.95

Crab Cake Platter Two Cakes

$27.95

Wings

Our traditional wings baked in our Coal Fire oven tossed with red onions and a blend of our spicy sauce & barbecue sauce, served over oven baked fresh dough.
8 Traditional Oven Baked Wings

8 Traditional Oven Baked Wings

$8.45

Deliciously seasoned wings baked in our Coal Fire oven, smothered with roasted onions and served with oven baked fresh dough.

16 Traditional Oven Baked Wings

16 Traditional Oven Baked Wings

$15.95

Deliciously seasoned wings baked in our Coal Fire oven, smothered with roasted onions and served with oven baked fresh dough.

8 Sweet & Spicy Oven Baked Wings
$8.45

8 Sweet & Spicy Oven Baked Wings

$8.45
16 Sweet & Spicy Oven Baked Wings

16 Sweet & Spicy Oven Baked Wings

$15.95

Our traditional wings baked in our Coal Fire oven tossed with red onions and a blend of our spicy sauce & barbecue sauce, served over oven baked fresh dough.

Pizza

12" PIZZA

$10.95

16" PIZZA

$13.95
12 "Bianco Speciale Pizza

12 "Bianco Speciale Pizza

$14.95

Our white pizza with sprinkled parmesan over sliced fresh tomatoes.

16 "Bianco Speciale Pizza

16 "Bianco Speciale Pizza

$18.95

Our white pizza with sprinkled parmesan over sliced fresh tomatoes.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Olive oil, cheddar cheese, blackened chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a bbq drizzle.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Olive oil, cheddar cheese, blackened chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a bbq drizzle.

12" Ricotta Infusion Pizza

12" Ricotta Infusion Pizza

$12.95

Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.

16" Ricotta Infusion Pizza

16" Ricotta Infusion Pizza

$15.95

Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Olive oil, oven roasted buffalo chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl. 12”

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Olive oil, oven roasted buffalo chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl. 12”

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$12.95

Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with our classic sauce, and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with our classic sauce, and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.

12" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza

12" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza

$14.45

Our signature sauce topped with thinly sliced aged prosciutto complemented by our oven roasted onions.

16" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza

16" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza

$18.95

Our signature sauce topped with thinly sliced aged prosciutto complemented by our oven roasted onions.

12" Ring of Fire Pizza

12" Ring of Fire Pizza

$14.45

Zesty banana peppers & Italian sausage complemented by our spicy sauce, provides an explosive flavor.

16" Ring of Fire Pizza

16" Ring of Fire Pizza

$18.95

Zesty banana peppers & Italian sausage complemented by our spicy sauce, provides an explosive flavor.

12" White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$12.95

Sprinkled with Romano cheese and oregano, all on top of our garlic-infused olive oil brushed dough.

16" White Pizza

16" White Pizza

$15.95

Sprinkled with Romano cheese and oregano, all on top of our garlic-infused olive oil brushed dough.

10" Gluten Free PIZZA

$11.95

Coal Fire is not a certified Gluten Free environment, the chance of any cross contamination due to airborne flour does exist.

Take Home Pizza Kit
$10.00

Take Home Pizza Kit

$10.00

Dessert

Cannolis (each)
$3.95

Cannolis (each)

$3.95

Beer Six Packs ToGo

Budweiser

Budweiser

$12.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$12.00
Bud Light Lime
$12.00

Bud Light Lime

$12.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$12.00
Michelob Ultra
$12.00

Michelob Ultra

$12.00
Miller Light

Miller Light

$12.00
Natty Boh

Natty Boh

$12.00
Corona

Corona

$15.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$15.00
Guinness Draft
$20.00

Guinness Draft

$20.00
Guinness Blonde
$20.00

Guinness Blonde

$20.00
Heineken

Heineken

$15.00
Newcastle

Newcastle

$15.00
Peroni

Peroni

$15.00
Abita Purple Haze
$15.00

Abita Purple Haze

$15.00
Brooklyn Lager
$18.00

Brooklyn Lager

$18.00
Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head

$20.00
Dogfish Head SeaQuench
$20.00

Dogfish Head SeaQuench

$20.00
Fat Tire Amber Ale
$18.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$18.00
Flying Dog Rading Bitch
$18.00

Flying Dog Rading Bitch

$18.00
Goose Island 312 Wheat
$15.00

Goose Island 312 Wheat

$15.00
Jail Break Feed the Monkey

Jail Break Feed the Monkey

$18.00Out of stock
Loose Cannon IPA
$18.00

Loose Cannon IPA

$18.00
Oak Barrel Stout
$18.00

Oak Barrel Stout

$18.00
Rogue Dead Guy Ale
$20.00

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$20.00
Sam Adams Lager
$15.00

Sam Adams Lager

$15.00
Sam Adams Seasonal
$15.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$15.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$12.00
Leinenkugel Shandy
$15.00

Leinenkugel Shandy

$15.00
Sweet Water 420
$17.00

Sweet Water 420

$17.00
O'Doul's Amber N/A
$10.00

O'Doul's Amber N/A

$10.00
Sierra

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$15.00Out of stock

Wine Bottles ToGo

Pinot Noir, Hobnob, France

Pinot Noir, Hobnob, France

$15.00
Malbec,Terrazas, Argentina

Malbec,Terrazas, Argentina

$15.00
Red Blend, Menage a Trois, CA

Red Blend, Menage a Trois, CA

$16.00
Merlot, BV Coastal, CA

Merlot, BV Coastal, CA

$15.00
Zinfandel, Rosenblum Vitner's Cuvee, CA

Zinfandel, Rosenblum Vitner's Cuvee, CA

$16.00
Shiraz, Rosemount, Australia

Shiraz, Rosemount, Australia

$16.00
Chianti, Gabbiano, Italy

Chianti, Gabbiano, Italy

$14.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Terrazas

Cabernet Sauvignon, Terrazas

$15.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, BV Coastal, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, BV Coastal, CA

$15.00
Rose, Smoke Tree, CA

Rose, Smoke Tree, CA

$17.00
Moscato, Seven Daughters, CA

Moscato, Seven Daughters, CA

$15.00
Riesling, J. Lohr, CA

Riesling, J. Lohr, CA

$14.00
Pinot Grigio, Stellina

Pinot Grigio, Stellina

$14.00
Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani, Italy

Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani, Italy

$14.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Cape Mentelle, Australia

Sauvignon Blanc, Cape Mentelle, Australia

$16.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Uppercut, CA

Sauvignon Blanc, Uppercut, CA

$16.00
Chardonnay, Terrazas, Argentina

Chardonnay, Terrazas, Argentina

$14.00
Chardonnay, William Hill, CA

Chardonnay, William Hill, CA

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Coal Fire was created in an attempt to perfect the most popular food in America...PIZZA. Our commitment to our artisan style pizza is exhibited by the freshness of our ingredients and the attention to detail taken during the preparation & cooking process. Our homemade dough is aged and hand tossed, we've created three original sauces, made daily, to please any palate, our fresh mozzarella is handmade in house daily and our Pizzaiolo brings everything together in the 900 degree coal oven.

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Coal Fire Ellicott City image
Coal Fire Ellicott City image

