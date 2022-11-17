Coal Fire Frederick imageView gallery
Pizza

Coal Fire Frederick

3,111 Reviews

$$

7820 Wormans Mill Rd

Frederick, MD 21701

16" Pizza
12" Pizza
16" Margherita Pizza

- Pizza

12" Pizza

$13.45
12" Bianco Speciale Pizza

$17.95

Our White pizza with sprinkled Parmesan over sliced fresh tomatoes, sautéed spinach and oregano.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.45

Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

12" Ricotta Infused White Pizza

$15.45

Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.45

Olive oil, coal oven roasted chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl.

16" Pizza

$16.95
16 "Bianco Speciale Pizza

$22.95

Our White pizza with sprinkled Parmesan over sliced fresh tomatoes, sautéed spinach and oregano.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

16" Ricotta Infused White Pizza

$18.95

Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Olive oil, coal oven roasted chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl.

12" Margherita Pizza

$15.45

Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.

12" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza

$16.95

Signature sauce topped with thinly sliced aged prosciutto complemented by oven roasted onions.

12" Ring of Fire Pizza

$16.95

Banana peppers and hot Italian sausage complemented by our spicy sauce.

12" Old White Pizza

$14.95

Sprinkled with Romano cheese and oregano, all on top of garlic-infused olive oil brushed dough.

12" Green Thumb

$17.45

Classic sauce, freshly chopped mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.95

Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.

16" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza

$21.95

Signature sauce topped with thinly sliced aged prosciutto complemented by oven roasted onions.

16" Ring of Fire Pizza

$21.95

Banana peppers and hot Italian sausage complemented by our spicy sauce.

16" Old White Pizza

$17.95

Sprinkled with Romano cheese and oregano, all on top of garlic-infused olive oil brushed dough.

16" Green Thumb

$21.95

Classic sauce, freshly chopped mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.

12" 3 Meat Pizza

$18.95

Signature sauce, pepperoni, hot Italian sausage and crumbled meatball.

12" Crab Pizza

$20.95
12" Lasagna

$17.95

9 " Cauliflower Pizza

$12.95

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95
16" 3 Meat Pizza

$24.95

Signature sauce, pepperoni, hot Italian sausage and crumbled meatball.

16" Crab Pizza

$26.95
16" Lasagna

$22.95

9" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95
Take Home Pizza Kit

$10.00

Gluten Free Crab Pizza

$18.95

Cauliflower Crab Pizza

$18.95

- Wings

- 8 Coal Fire Classic Wings

$11.95

Smothered in caramelized onions and spices

- 16 Coal Fire Classic Wings

$22.95

Smothered in caramelized onions and spices

- Buffalo Wings

$10.95

- Apps & Share Plates

- Crispy Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95
- Hand Cut Fries

$7.95

Twice-fried Idaho potatoes

- Baked Crabby Mac

$15.95

A creamy blend of sharp cheddar and penne mixed with lump crab meat then baked with a Parmesan crumb crust.

- Shrimp on a Shingle

$12.95
- Bruschetta

$7.95

Diced tomatoes and fresh basil marinated in a white balsamic vinegar, served on a toasted Italian bread topped with goat cheese.

- Homemade Onion Rings

$8.95

Seasoned with our chef's original blend of spices and served with horseradish magic sauce.

- Pepper Calamari

$12.95

Lightly breaded and flash fried, tossed with a pepper medley and a sweet zestful sauce.

- Mac NO Crab

$8.95
- Four Little Crab Cakes

$15.95

With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.

- Caprese

$9.95

Homemade mozzarella sitting atop thickly sliced beefsteak tomatoes with roasted red peppers and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

- Cannoli

$4.95

- Salads

- House Salad

$7.95

- Traditional Caesar Salad

$9.95
- The Coal Fire Salad

$10.95
- Field Greens

$9.95
- Greek Salad

$9.95

- Side House Salad

$4.95

- Side Caesar Salad

$5.95
- Grilled Caesar

$9.95
- Iceberg Wedge

$10.95

- Coalbys

- Ribeye Cheesesteak

$14.95
- Italian Coldcut

$11.95
- Double Creekstone Burger

$13.95
- Meatball Coalby

$11.95
- Spring Chicken

$11.95
- Chicken Parmesan

$11.95
- Eggplant Parmesan

$11.95

- Pasta

- Creole Pasta

$17.95

Spiced chicken and Andouille sausage in a Louisiana cream sauce over penne.

- Pesto Pasta

$13.95

The perfect blend of basil, pine nuts and Romano cheese served with spaghetti.

- Crab & Shrimp Penne

$23.95

Tossed in a light seafood cream sauce dusted with fresh Parmesan.

- Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.95
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.95

Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served with spaghetti.

- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$13.95

Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served with spaghetti.

- Bolognese Pasta

$15.95

Local butcher ground beef meat sauce with a swirl of cream served over spaghetti.

Large Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Build your own Pasta

$11.95

- Kids Menu

Spaghetti w/Butter

$4.95

Spaghetti w/Marinara

$4.95

Spaghetti w/Alfredo Sauce

$4.95

Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Penne w/Butter

$4.95

Penne w/Marinara

$4.95

Penne w/Alfredo Sauce

$4.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$4.95

- Sides $

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side House Dressing

$1.00

Side Greek Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Side Raspberry Vin Dressing

$1.00

Side Of Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Side Brisket Sauce

$1.00

Side Blasamic Glaze

$1.00

Side Signature Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Side Classic Sauce

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Side Blackened Chicken

$5.95

Side Marinated Chicken

$5.95

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

Side Blackened Shrimp

$5.95

Side 2 Meatballs

$4.50

Side Ribeye Meat

$9.95

Side Coldcut Meat

$6.95

Side Chicken Parm

$6.95

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.45

Side Eggplant Parm

$5.95

Side Applewood Bacon

$4.95

Side Crabmeat

$6.95

Side Fresh Parm

$1.00

Side Goat Cheese

$1.00

Side Mozzarella Cheese

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$1.50

Side 4 Pcs of Bread

$1.50

Side Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Large Ranch (12oz)

$6.00

Large Bleu Cheese (12oz)

$6.00

Large House Dressing (12oz)

$7.00

Large Greek Dressing (12oz)

$6.00

Large Caesar Dressing (12oz)

$6.00

Large Honey Mustard (12oz)

$6.00

Large Raspberry Vin (12oz)

$7.00

Large Brisket Sauce (12oz)

$6.00

Side Of Anchovies

$2.00

Side Of Banana Peppers

$1.50

Side Of Black Olives

$1.50

Side Of Chopped Basil

$1.50

Side Of Crumbled Meatballs

$2.00

Side Of Chicken Topping

$2.00

Side Of Green Peppers

$1.50

Side Of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Of Katamala Olives

$1.50

Side Of Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Of Proscitto

$2.00

Side Pepperoni

$1.50

Side Roasted Onions

$1.50

Side Of Ricotta

$1.50

Side Of Roasted Red Peppers

$1.50

Side Of Red Onion

$1.50

Side Of Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Of Spinach

$1.50

Side Of Sweet Peppers

$1.50

Side Of Sausage

$2.00

Side Coalby Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Coalby Fries

$1.50

Side Cherry Tomatoes

Side 2 Pcs Of Bread

$1.00

LARGE signature Sauce

$7.00

Side Of Wing Bread

$1.00

Side Pickles

Crouton

Side Of Cherry Peppers

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Coal Fire Frederick image

