Coal Town Franklin Westhaven
11 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
COAL TOWN FRANKLIN located n the heart of Westhaven Town Center is comprised of both Coal Town Public House & Coal Town Pizza. COAL TOWN PUBLIC HOUSE is a modern American Grill located. Our diverse menu comprises elevated and unique takes on American cuisine, as well as a full service bar boasting a wide array of wine, beer and craft cocktails. COAL TOWN PIZZA is a fun, fast-casual eatery serving up freshly fired pizzas, specialty salads and housemade chicken tenders.
Location
187 Front Street #103, Franklin, TN 37064
