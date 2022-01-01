Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Coal Town Franklin Westhaven

11 Reviews

187 Front Street #103

Franklin, TN 37064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your own
5pc Tenders
10" Personal Cheese Pizza

Daily Specials

Pizza of the Month- Sausage, Fennel and Gorgonzola with hot honey

$22.00

House made sausage, Fennel, Gorgonzola cheese, red sauce, mozzarella & hot-honey

10" Pizza of the Month- Sausage, Fennel and Gorgonzola with Hot Honey

$12.00

House made sausage, Fennel, Gorgonzola cheese, red sauce, mozzarella & hot-honey

NFL FOOTBALL FAN FEAST $35

$35.00

1- 1 ITEM PIZZA 8- PIECE CHICKEN WINGS 1 CHEESE BREAD **NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS APPLY**

10 Inch Personal Pizzas

10" Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.50

red sauce, mozzarella

10 " Build Your Own

$8.50

10" personal-sized pizza with red sauce, mozzarella

10" Double Pepperoni

$12.00

red sauce, mozzarella, housemade ricotta, double pepperoni

10" Four Cheese

$12.00

red sauce, housemade ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, herbs

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, green onion

10" Hawaiian

$12.00

red sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, grilled pineapple

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

white sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, crispy chicken, green onion, pickled celery, frank's red hot

10" Margherita

$12.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil

10" White Pizza

$13.00

garlic white sauce, pecorino romano, prosciutto, arugula, olive oil

10" Garden

$13.00

broccoli pistou, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pecorino romano, balsamic glaze

10" Smashed Potato

$13.00

garlic ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, smashed potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, thyme, green onion

10" Supreme

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olive, green bell pepper, mushroom

10" Pizza of the Month- Sausage, Fennel and Gorgonzola with Hot Honey

$12.00

House made sausage, Fennel, Gorgonzola cheese, red sauce, mozzarella & hot-honey

14 Inch Pizzas

Build your own

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Double Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella, housemade ricotta, double pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, green onion

Smashed Potato Pizza

$22.00

garlic ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, smashed potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, thyme, green onion

4 Cheese Pizza

$20.00

red sauce, housemade ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, herbs

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, grilled pineapple

Garden Pizza

$22.00

broccoli pistou, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pecorino romano, balsamic glaze

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pecorino romano

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

white sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, crispy chicken, green onion, pickled celery, frank's red hot

Supreme Pizza

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olive, green bell peppers, mushroom

White Pizza

$22.00

garlic white sauce, pecorino romano, prosciutto, arugula, olive oil

Pizza of the Month- Sausage, Fennel and Gorgonzola with hot honey

$22.00

House made sausage, Fennel, Gorgonzola cheese, red sauce, mozzarella & hot-honey

Salads

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, pecorino romano, croutons, house caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, pecorino romano, croutons, house caesar dressing

Italian Salad

$15.00

salami, prosciutto, provolone, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, campari tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, roasted red peppers, itialian bread crumbs, fried capers oregano vinaigrette

CT Caprese

$14.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, basil oil, salt.cracked pepper

Chicken

3pc Tenders

$7.00

3 house-made tenders

5pc Tenders

$10.00

5 house-made tenders

CT Smoked Wings (8 Wings)

$15.00

Hickory smoked wings

Coal Town Classics

Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh housemade pizza dough, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce

Pesto Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Served with marinara sauce

CT Fries

$5.00

side order of steak fries with choice of one dipping sauce

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.50

Ketchup

Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Pesto Sauce

$2.00

Secret C Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Truffle Butter

$2.00

Alabama White Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Smore's Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

10" housemade dough, Nutella, chocolate, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker crumbles

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Housemade chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sprinkles

N/A Beverages

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

fresh brewed • 20oz.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

our special coal town recipe • 20oz.

Fountain Pepsi (20 oz)

$3.00

Fountain Diet Pepsi (20 oz)

$3.00

Fountain Dr. Pepper (20 Oz)

$3.00

Fountain Diet Dr Pepper (20 Oz)

$3.00

Fountain Mountain Dew (20 Oz)

$3.00

Fountain Mug Root Beer (20 Oz)

$3.00

Gatorade Lime

$3.00

Fountain Lemonade (20 oz)

$3.00

Bottled Craft Soda

$3.50

Bang Energy Can

$5.00

Jones Soda

$4.00

Natures Best Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.50

Gatorade Btl

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier

$3.50

Voss Bottled Water

$3.50

voss • 16.9oz.

Starbucks Cold Brew Bottle

$4.00

Starbucks

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

COAL TOWN FRANKLIN located n the heart of Westhaven Town Center is comprised of both Coal Town Public House & Coal Town Pizza. COAL TOWN PUBLIC HOUSE is a modern American Grill located. Our diverse menu comprises elevated and unique takes on American cuisine, as well as a full service bar boasting a wide array of wine, beer and craft cocktails. COAL TOWN PIZZA is a fun, fast-casual eatery serving up freshly fired pizzas, specialty salads and housemade chicken tenders.

Website

Location

187 Front Street #103, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

Gallery
Coal Town Franklin image
Coal Town Franklin image
Coal Town Franklin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Franklin Sliders Company
orange starNo Reviews
158 Front St suite 110 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
O Be Joyful - Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
414 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
orange star4.0 • 1,278
1143 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Corner Pub Franklin
orange star4.5 • 400
1916 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Nashville Pizza Co - Grassland
orange starNo Reviews
2176 Hillsboro Rd 2176 Hillsboro Rd, TN 3706902215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Franklin

Wild Ginger Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,293
101 Market Exchange Ct Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Hogwood BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,300
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Franklin
orange star4.2 • 1,295
231 Public Square #100 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
orange star4.0 • 1,278
1143 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
orange star4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
orange star4.3 • 719
230 Franklin Road #11Y Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Franklin
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston