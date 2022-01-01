Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
1251 E. Southlake Blvd.
Suite 301
Southlake, TX 76092
Popular Items
Starters
Bruschetta
Mixture of diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella on top of a toasted garlic round and topped with a balsamic drizzle
Goat Cheese Marinara
Fried Calamari
Hand battered Calamari tubes with zucchini strips and one fried jumbo shrimp. Served with a side of marinara.
Fruit, Cheese & Meat Tray
Comes with 2 premium cheeses, 2 types of crackers, red seedless grapes, apple slices, and fig preserves.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Toasted bastone bread topped with garlic butter then topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Meatball App
Three large homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Four handed breaded mozzarella sticks with prosciutto and parsley. Served with a side of marinara.
Sampler
Coal Vines Sampler comes with a quarter pound of hand battered calamari tubes, 2 home made mozzarella sticks and 3 pieces of bruschetta.
Side Ranch
Side Vodka Sauce.
Side Fettucini
Side Gluten Free Penne
Side Fruit
Side of sliced granny smith apples, strawberries, and pears.
Small Pizza Dough
Large Pizza Dough
Side Alfredo Sauce
Salads
Small Caprese Salad
Caprese Salad
Freshly sliced tomatoes with fresh basil leaves and fresh mozzarella rounds topped with fresh pepper and olive oil and balsamic glaze. This item is gluten free.
Small Caesar
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.
Large Caesar
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.
Small Spinach Salad
Spinach tossed in a house made Gorgonzola Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with candied walnuts, julienned pears, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Dressing is served on the side for al to go orders. This item is gluten free.
Large Spinach Salad
Spinach tossed in a house made Gorgonzola Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with candied walnuts, julienned pears, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Dressing is served on the side for al to go orders. This item is gluten free.
Small Mixed Greens
Mesclun mix tossed in a house made Bacon Dijon Vinaigrette and topped with bacon crumbles, cranberries, and goat cheese. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders. This item is gluten free.
Large Mixed Greens
Mesclun mix tossed in a house made Bacon Dijon Vinaigrette and topped with bacon crumbles, cranberries, and goat cheese. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders. This item is gluten free.
Small Greek Salad
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders. This item is gluten free.
Large Greek Salad
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders. This item is gluten free.
Small Special Salad
Small House Salad
Large House Salad
Pizza
Sm Bbq Chicken
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.
½ Small Bbq Chicken
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.
Sm Bolognese
14 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.
½ Small Bolognese
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.
Sm Buffalo Pie
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.
½ Small Buffalo Pie
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.
Sm Caprese
14 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.
½ Small Caprese
Half of a 14 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.
Sm Goat
The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.
½ Small Goat
The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.
Sm Jessicas
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
½ Small Jessica
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
Sm Margherita
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.
½ Small Margherita
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.
Sm Mediterranean
½ Small Meditereanean
Sm Regular
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.
½ Small Regular
Sm Sausage&Peppers
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.
½ Small Sausage & Peppers
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.
Sm Spicy Meatball
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.
½ Small Spicy Meatball
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.
Sm Vodka
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
½ Small Vodka
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
Sml White Pie
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.
½ Small White Pie
Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.
Small White Special
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.
½ Small White Special
Hal of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.
Small Dragon Special
Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.
½ Small Dragon Special
Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.
Sm Chic Marsala Pie
1/2 Sm Chic Marsala Pie
Sm Meat Lovers Pie
1/2 Sm Meat Lovers Pie
Sm Holly's Pie
1/2 Small Holly's Pie
Sm Veggie Pie
1/2 Sm Veggie Pie
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
1/2 Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
Sm Hawaiian Pie
1/2 Sm Hawaiian Pie
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pie
1/2 Sm Buffalo Chicken Pie
Sm Greek Pie
1/2 Sm Greek Pie
Sm Chicken Alfredo Pie
1/2 Sm Chicken Alfredo Pie
Sm Spicy Italian Pie
1/2 Sm Spicy Italian Pie
Large Bbq Chicken
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.
½ Large Bbq Chicken
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.
Large Bolognese
18 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.
½ Large Bolognese
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.
Large Buffalo Pie
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.
½ Large Buffalo Pie
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.
Large Caprese
18 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.
½ Large Caprese
Half of a 18 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.
Large Goat
The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.
½ Large Goat
The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.
Large Jessicas
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
½ Large Jessica
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
Large Margherita
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.
½ Large Margherita
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.
Large Mediterranean
½ Large Mediterranean
Large Regular
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.
½ Large Regular
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.
Large Sausage & Peppers
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.
½ Large Sausage & Peppers
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.
Large Spicy Meatball
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.
½ Large Spicy Meatball
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.
Large Vodka
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
½ Large Vodka
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.
Large White Pie
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.
½ Large White Pie
Half of 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.
Large White Special
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.
½ Large White Special
Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.
Large Dragon Special
Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.
½ Large Dragon Special
Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.
Large Chicken Marsala Pie
1/2 Large Chicken Marsala Pie
Large Meat Lovers Pie
1/2 Large Meat Lovers Pie
Large Holly's Pie
1/2 Large Holly's Pie
Large Veggie Pie
1/2 Large Veggie Pie
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
1/2 Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
Large Hawaiian Pie
1/2 Large Hawaiian Pie
Large Spicy Italian Pie
1/2 Large Spicy Italian Pie
Large Buffalo Chicken Pie
1/2 Large Buffalo Chicken Pie
Large Greek Pie
1/2 Large Greek Pie
Large Chicken Alfredo Pie
1/2 Large Chicken Alfredo Pie
Entrees
Baked Eggplant
Three pieces of sliced eggplant hand breaded with home made breadcrumbs and then topped with a chargrilled tomato, basil leaf, and fresh mozzarella round. Served on a bed of marinara with a side of angel hair pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Sliced chicken parmesan laid out of a hoagie bun and served with a side of French Fries.
Chicken Parmesan
Hand battered 8 oz chicken breast pan fried and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of angel pasta with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast lightly floured and sautéed in lemon butter with capers and artichokes. Served with your choice of sautéed spinach or pasta with your choice of sauce.
Manicotti
Two ricotta stuffed manicotti's baked in marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta, mixed vegetables, or sautéed spinach.
Meatball Sandwich
Sliced meatballs on a hoagie bun topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of French Fries.
Salmon Piccata
Salmon Filet lightly floured and sautéed in lemon butter with capers. Served with your choice of sautéed spinach or pasta with your choice of sauce.
Sole Piccata
Sole Filet lightly floured and sautéed in lemon butter with capers. Served with your choice of sautéed spinach or pasta with your choice of sauce.
Godfather Sandwich
Pork Tenderloin Marsala - Center cut pork chops topped with a mushroom marsala sauce served with our choice of a side
Stuffed Chicken
Chicken breast butterflied and filled with mozzarella cheese and prosciutto ten grilled and topped with a mushroom cream sauce and served with your choice of pasta or sautéed spinach. This dish is gluten free if served with the spinach.
Pasta special
Pasta
Kids
Desserts
Sides
Add Chicken
Freshly grilled 8 oz chicken breast.
Add Salmon
Freshly grilled 7 oz salmon filet.
Add Shrimp
5 Jumbo shrimp detailed and sautéed.
Side Cheese Ravioli
Side Fruit
Side of sliced granny smith apples, strawberries, and pears.
Side Honey
Side Lobster Ravioli
Side Ranch
Side Afredo Sauce
Side Fettucine
Side Vodka Sauce
Side Stuffed Chicken Sauce
Side Meat Sauce
Side Gorgonzola Dressing
Side Bacon Dijon Dressing
Side Cesar Dressing
Side Lemon Herb Dressing
Side of Pasta Bread
Blends Bottle
Cabernet Bottle
Austin Hope Cabernet
Bonanza Cabernet
Caymus
Copper Ridge Cabernet Bottle
Daou Cab Bottle
Dark Harvest Cabernet Bottle
Frank Family Cabernet
Hall Cabernet
Honig Cabernet
J Lohr Cabernet Bottle
Juggernaut Cabernet Bottle
Paso Robles by Austin Hope
Postmark Cabernet
Prisoner Cabernet
Prisoner Unshackled Cabernet
Quilt Cabernet Bottle
Silver Palm Bottle
SIMI Alexander Cabernet
Merlot Bottle
Other Reds
Pinot Noir Bottle
White Bottles
Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc
Barone Fini
Benvilio Prossecco
Cakebread Chard
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Dark Harvest White
Dr Loosen Riesling Bottle
Frank Family Chardonnay
Graffigna Pinot Grigio
Honig Sauvignon Blanc, Napa
La Crema Chard Bottle
Leyda Sauvignon Blanc
Mer Soleil Chardonnay
Paul Chevalier Champagne
Ruffino Prosecco
San Angelo Pinot Grigio
Santa Cristina Rose
Sonoma Chardonay
Studio Rose
Voga Moscato Bottle
White Haven SB
N/A Beverages
House Glasses of Wine
19 Crimes GLS
7 Moons GLS
Allan Scott GLS
Angels and Cowboys Red Blend
Austin Hope GLS
Barone Fini GLS
BOEN Pinot Noir GLS
Bonanza Glass
Canyon Road Chardonnay GLS
Caricature Red Blend GLS
Conundrum Red Blend GLS
Conundrum White GLS
Copper Ridge Cabernet GLS
DAOU CAB GLS
Dark Harvest Cab GLS
Dark Harvest Chard GLS
Decoy Merlot GLS
Dr Loosen Riesling
Graffigna Pinot Grigio GLS
Grafigna Malbec GLS
Honig Sauvignon Blanc GLS
J Lohr Cabernet GLS
Juggernaut GLS
La Crema Chard GLS
Leyda Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Mer Soleil Chard GLS
Murphy Goode Pinot Noir GLS
Padrillos Malbec GLS
Paso Robles By Austin Hope GLS
Prisoner Unshackled GLS
Quecerto GLS
Santa Cristina Rose GLS
Silver Palm Cabernet GLS
SonomaGLS
St Francis Zinfandel GLS
Studio GLS
Toscana Rosso GLS
Voga Moscato GLS
White haven SB GLS
Liquor
Amaretto Di Saronno 1.25
Anch Reyes Chile Liqueur 1.25
Apple Pucker 1.25
Baileys 1.25
Buttershots Schnapps 1.25
Cointreau 1.25
Courvoisier 1.25
Fireball 1.25
Grand Ma 1.25
Kahlua 1.25
Limoncello 1.25
Paul Masson Brandy 1.25
Peppermint Schnapps 1.25
Skrewball 1.25
Vermouth SWEET 1.25
Vermouth DRY 1.25
Watermelon 1.25
Bombay Saphire 1.25
Fords Gin 1.25
Gun Powder1.25
Hendricks Gin 1.25
SEAGRAMS HOUSE GIN 1.25
Tanqueray Gin 1.25
Benchmark Manhattan 2.0
Canadian Club Manhattan 2.0
Crown Royal Manhattan 2.0
Four Roses Manhattan 2.0
Bullet Double Rye Manhattan 2.0
Jack Daniels Honey Manhattan 2.0
Jim Beam Manhattan 2.0
Knob Creek Manhattan 2.0
Makers Mark Manhattan 2.0
Seagrams 7 Manhattan 2.0
TX Blend Manhattan 2.0
Woodford Reserve Manhattan 2.0
Exotico Reposado Margarita 1.25
Exotico Reposado Margarita 2.0
Exotico Blanco Margarita 1.25
Exotico Blanco Margarita 2.0
Casamigos Margarita 1.25
Casamigos Margarita 2.0
Patron Silver Margarita 1.25
Patron Silver Margarita 2.0
1800 Silver Margarita 1.25
1800 Silver Margarita 2.0
Seagrams House Gin Martini 2.0
Tanqueray Gin Martini 2.0
Fords Gin Martini 2.0
Gun Powder Gin Martini 2.0
Newdrop House Vodka Martini 2.0
Bombay Saphire Martini 2.0
Absolute Martini 2.0
Deep Eddy Lemon Martini 2.00
Dripping Springs 2.0
Grey Goose Martini 2.0
Kettle One Martini 2.0
Titos Martini 2.0
Espresso Martini
Chopin Vodka Martini 2.0
Absolute Mule
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Chambord Beliini
DRIPPING SPRINGS LEMONTINI
Dripping Springs Mule
FOUR ROSES OLD FASHION
Irish Coffee
ITALIAN MARGARITA
Jack Daniels Honey Mule
Jameson Irish Whiskey Mule
Keoke Coffee
Lil Lemon Chico
Long Island Tea
Mai Tai
Moscow Mule
NA Mixed Drink
Ranch Water 1800
Rat Pack Sour
Rusty Nail
Shirley
The God Father
Bacardi Rum 1.25
Captain Margan Rum 1.25
Coconut Rum 1.25
SKOL HOUSE RUM 1.25
Myers Dark Rum 1.25
CLAN MACGREGOR HOUSE SCOTCH 1.25
Dewars 12 yr 1.25
Glenlivet 12 yr 1.25
Johnnie Walker Black 1.25
Casamigos Tequila 1.25
Don Julio Reposado 1.25
EXOTICO BLANCO HOUSE 1.25
EXOTICO REPOSADO HOUSE 1.25
Patron Silver Tequila 1.25
1800 Silver 1.25
360 Double Chocolate Vodka 1.25
Absolute 1.25
Absolute Vanilla 1.25
Chopin Potato Vodka 1.25
Deep Eddy lemon 1.25
Deep Eddy Ruby Red 1.25
Dripping Springs 1.25
Grey Goose 1.25
Kettle One Vodka 1.25
NEWDROP HOUSE VODKA 1.25
Titos Vodka 1.25
BENCHMARK HOUSE 1.25
Bullet Rye Whiskey 1.25
Canadian Club 1.25
Crown Royale 1.25
Four Roses Bourbon 1.25
Gentleman Jack 1.25
High West Double Rye Whiskey 1.25
Jack Daniels Black 1.25
Jack Daniels Honey 1.25
Jameson Irish Whiskey 1.25
Jim Beam Whiskey 1.25
Knob Creek Bourbon 1.25
Makers Mark Whiskey 1.25
Seagrams 7 1.25
Texas Blend Whiskey 1.25
Woodford Rsv 1.25
Benchmark Old Fashion 2.0
Canadian Club Old Fashioned2.0
Crown Royal Old Fashion 2.0
Four Roses Old Fashion 2.0
High West Double Rye Old Fashion 2.0
Jack Daniels Honey Old Fashion 2.0
Jameon Irish Old Fashion 2.0
Jim Beam Old Fashion 2.0
Knob Creek Old Fashion 2.0
Makers Mark Old Fashion 2.0
Seagrams 7 Old Fashion 2.0
TX Blend Old Fashion 2.0
Woodford Reserve Old Fashion 2.0
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 301, Southlake, TX 76092