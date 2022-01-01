Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

Popular Items

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball
Sole Piccata
Fried Calamari

Starters

Bruschetta

$10.00

Mixture of diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella on top of a toasted garlic round and topped with a balsamic drizzle

Goat Cheese Marinara

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Hand battered Calamari tubes with zucchini strips and one fried jumbo shrimp. Served with a side of marinara.

Fruit, Cheese & Meat Tray

$15.00

Comes with 2 premium cheeses, 2 types of crackers, red seedless grapes, apple slices, and fig preserves.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Toasted bastone bread topped with garlic butter then topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Meatball App

$11.00

Three large homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Four handed breaded mozzarella sticks with prosciutto and parsley. Served with a side of marinara.

Sampler

$15.00

Coal Vines Sampler comes with a quarter pound of hand battered calamari tubes, 2 home made mozzarella sticks and 3 pieces of bruschetta.

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Vodka Sauce.

$2.00

Side Fettucini

$5.00

Side Gluten Free Penne

$8.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side of sliced granny smith apples, strawberries, and pears.

Small Pizza Dough

$3.00

Large Pizza Dough

$5.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Salads

Small Caprese Salad

$7.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Freshly sliced tomatoes with fresh basil leaves and fresh mozzarella rounds topped with fresh pepper and olive oil and balsamic glaze. This item is gluten free.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine hearts tossed in a house made Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.

Large Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts tossed in a house made Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.

Small Spinach Salad

$6.00

Spinach tossed in a house made Gorgonzola Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with candied walnuts, julienned pears, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Dressing is served on the side for al to go orders. This item is gluten free.

Large Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach tossed in a house made Gorgonzola Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with candied walnuts, julienned pears, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Dressing is served on the side for al to go orders. This item is gluten free.

Small Mixed Greens

$6.00

Mesclun mix tossed in a house made Bacon Dijon Vinaigrette and topped with bacon crumbles, cranberries, and goat cheese. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders. This item is gluten free.

Large Mixed Greens

$12.00

Mesclun mix tossed in a house made Bacon Dijon Vinaigrette and topped with bacon crumbles, cranberries, and goat cheese. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders. This item is gluten free.

Small Greek Salad

$6.00

Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders. This item is gluten free.

Large Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders. This item is gluten free.

Small Special Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Pizza

Sm Bbq Chicken

$22.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.

½ Small Bbq Chicken

$11.00

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.

Sm Bolognese

$23.00

14 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.

½ Small Bolognese

$11.50

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.

Sm Buffalo Pie

$22.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.

½ Small Buffalo Pie

$11.00

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.

Sm Caprese

$23.00

14 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.

½ Small Caprese

$11.50

Half of a 14 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.

Sm Goat

$23.00

The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.

½ Small Goat

$11.50

The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.

Sm Jessicas

$23.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

½ Small Jessica

$11.50

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

Sm Margherita

$22.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.

½ Small Margherita

$11.00

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.

Sm Mediterranean

$23.00

½ Small Meditereanean

$11.50

Sm Regular

$18.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.

½ Small Regular

$9.00

Sm Sausage&Peppers

$22.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.

½ Small Sausage & Peppers

$11.00

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.

Sm Spicy Meatball

$23.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.

½ Small Spicy Meatball

$11.50

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.

Sm Vodka

$23.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

½ Small Vodka

$11.50

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

Sml White Pie

$21.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.

½ Small White Pie

$10.50

Half of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.

Small White Special

$22.00

14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.

½ Small White Special

$11.00

Hal of a 14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.

Small Dragon Special

$24.00

Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.

½ Small Dragon Special

$12.00

Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.

Sm Chic Marsala Pie

$23.00

1/2 Sm Chic Marsala Pie

$11.50

Sm Meat Lovers Pie

$23.00

1/2 Sm Meat Lovers Pie

$11.50

Sm Holly's Pie

$23.00

1/2 Small Holly's Pie

$11.50

Sm Veggie Pie

$21.00

1/2 Sm Veggie Pie

$10.50

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$22.00

1/2 Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$11.00

Sm Hawaiian Pie

$23.00

1/2 Sm Hawaiian Pie

$11.50

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pie

$22.00

1/2 Sm Buffalo Chicken Pie

$11.00

Sm Greek Pie

$22.00

1/2 Sm Greek Pie

$11.00

Sm Chicken Alfredo Pie

$22.00

1/2 Sm Chicken Alfredo Pie

$11.00

Sm Spicy Italian Pie

$23.00

1/2 Sm Spicy Italian Pie

$11.50

Large Bbq Chicken

$24.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.

½ Large Bbq Chicken

$12.00

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, as well as barbeque sauce, julienned yellow onions, chicken, and bacon crumbles.

Large Bolognese

$25.00

18 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.

½ Large Bolognese

$12.50

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust tossed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, as well as pizza sauce, Bolognese mix (ground beef, ground pork, mortadella ham, carrots, onion, celery, fresh garlic) and béchamel sauce.

Large Buffalo Pie

$24.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.

½ Large Buffalo Pie

$12.00

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.

Large Caprese

$25.00

18 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.

½ Large Caprese

$12.50

Half of a 18 inch had tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, julienned basil and balsamic glaze.

Large Goat

$25.00

The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.

½ Large Goat

$12.50

The Goat Cheese special is a pizza made of mozzarella, fresh garlic, prosciutto, goat cheese and topped with fresh arugula.

Large Jessicas

$25.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

½ Large Jessica

$12.50

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as fresh garlic, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

Large Margherita

$23.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.

½ Large Margherita

$11.50

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil.

Large Mediterranean

$25.00

½ Large Mediterranean

$12.50

Large Regular

$21.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.

½ Large Regular

$10.50

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.

Large Sausage & Peppers

$24.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.

½ Large Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.

Large Spicy Meatball

$24.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.

½ Large Spicy Meatball

$12.00

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as habanero pizza sauce and sliced meatballs.

Large Vodka

$25.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

½ Large Vodka

$12.50

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as vodka sauce, mushrooms, chicken, and spinach.

Large White Pie

$23.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.

½ Large White Pie

$11.50

Half of 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.

Large White Special

$24.00

18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.

½ Large White Special

$12.00

Half of a 18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as spread ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic.

Large Dragon Special

$25.00

Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.

½ Large Dragon Special

$12.50

Southlake special with pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini, and habanero pizza sauce.

Large Chicken Marsala Pie

$25.00

1/2 Large Chicken Marsala Pie

$12.50

Large Meat Lovers Pie

$25.00

1/2 Large Meat Lovers Pie

$12.50

Large Holly's Pie

$23.00

1/2 Large Holly's Pie

$11.50

Large Veggie Pie

$23.00

1/2 Large Veggie Pie

$11.50

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$24.00

1/2 Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$12.00

Large Hawaiian Pie

$24.00

1/2 Large Hawaiian Pie

$12.00

Large Spicy Italian Pie

$24.00

1/2 Large Spicy Italian Pie

$12.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pie

$24.00

1/2 Large Buffalo Chicken Pie

$12.00

Large Greek Pie

$24.00

1/2 Large Greek Pie

$12.00

Large Chicken Alfredo Pie

$24.00

1/2 Large Chicken Alfredo Pie

$12.00

Entrees

Baked Eggplant

$18.00

Three pieces of sliced eggplant hand breaded with home made breadcrumbs and then topped with a chargrilled tomato, basil leaf, and fresh mozzarella round. Served on a bed of marinara with a side of angel hair pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced chicken parmesan laid out of a hoagie bun and served with a side of French Fries.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Hand battered 8 oz chicken breast pan fried and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of angel pasta with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Chicken breast lightly floured and sautéed in lemon butter with capers and artichokes. Served with your choice of sautéed spinach or pasta with your choice of sauce.

Manicotti

$17.00

Two ricotta stuffed manicotti's baked in marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta, mixed vegetables, or sautéed spinach.

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced meatballs on a hoagie bun topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of French Fries.

Salmon Piccata

$20.00

Salmon Filet lightly floured and sautéed in lemon butter with capers. Served with your choice of sautéed spinach or pasta with your choice of sauce.

Sole Piccata

$19.00

Sole Filet lightly floured and sautéed in lemon butter with capers. Served with your choice of sautéed spinach or pasta with your choice of sauce.

Godfather Sandwich

$14.00

Pork Tenderloin Marsala - Center cut pork chops topped with a mushroom marsala sauce served with our choice of a side

Stuffed Chicken

$19.00

Chicken breast butterflied and filled with mozzarella cheese and prosciutto ten grilled and topped with a mushroom cream sauce and served with your choice of pasta or sautéed spinach. This dish is gluten free if served with the spinach.

Pasta special

$17.00

Pasta

All of our pastas are built to your liking. First select which type of noodle you would like. Then select the sauce you would like that noodle tossed in and last select if you would like any form of protein added to your pasta. You may also add any vegetable that we have to your pasta.

Penne

$7.00

Fettucine

$7.00

Angel Hair

$7.00

Gluten Free Penne

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Lobster Ravioli

$12.00

Side Lobster Ravioli.

$7.00

Side Chz Ravioli

$5.00

Pasta Special

$17.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

Kid Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid Penne

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fettucine

$6.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Lobster Ravioli

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Cake

$7.00

Mousse

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Limoncello

$5.00

Sides

Add Chicken

$6.00

Freshly grilled 8 oz chicken breast.

Add Salmon

$10.00

Freshly grilled 7 oz salmon filet.

Add Shrimp

$9.00

5 Jumbo shrimp detailed and sautéed.

Side Cheese Ravioli

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side of sliced granny smith apples, strawberries, and pears.

Side Honey

$1.50

Side Lobster Ravioli

$6.00

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Afredo Sauce

$1.50

Side Fettucine

$4.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$1.50

Side Stuffed Chicken Sauce

$2.00

Side Meat Sauce

$2.50

Side Gorgonzola Dressing

$1.50

Side Bacon Dijon Dressing

$1.50

Side Cesar Dressing

$1.50

Side Lemon Herb Dressing

$1.50

Side of Pasta Bread

$1.00

Blends Bottle

19 Crimes Blend

$28.00

7 MOONS Red Blend

$35.00

Angels and Cowboys Red Blend

$54.00

Caricature Blend Bottle

$35.00

Conundrum Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Harvey & Hariet

$60.00

Paraduxx Red Blend

$62.00

Prisoner blend

$70.00

Saldo Red Blend

$57.00

Taken Bottle

$75.00

Cabernet Bottle

Austin Hope Cabernet

$60.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$36.00

Caymus

$100.00

Copper Ridge Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Daou Cab Bottle

$54.00

Dark Harvest Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Frank Family Cabernet

$100.00

Hall Cabernet

$100.00

Honig Cabernet

$85.00

J Lohr Cabernet Bottle

$36.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

Paso Robles by Austin Hope

$54.00

Postmark Cabernet

$62.00

Prisoner Cabernet

$75.00

Prisoner Unshackled Cabernet

$54.00

Quilt Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

Silver Palm Bottle

$36.00

SIMI Alexander Cabernet

$56.00

Merlot Bottle

Emmolo Merlot Bottle

$62.00

Decoy Merlot

$43.00

Other Reds

Graffigna Malbec

$35.00

Padrillos Malbec Bottle

$35.00

Quecerto ChiantiBottle

$54.00

Ruffino Riserva Chianti Bottle

$66.00

St Francis Zinfandel

$50.00

Staggs Leap Petite Sirah

$65.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

BOEN Pinot Noir Bot

$43.00

The Calling Pinot Noir

$50.00

Murphy Goode

$35.00

Prisoner Pinot Noir

$75.00

White Bottles

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

Barone Fini

$29.00

Benvilio Prossecco

$13.00

Cakebread Chard

$82.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$25.00

Dark Harvest White

$25.00

Dr Loosen Riesling Bottle

$54.00

Frank Family Chardonnay

$75.00

Graffigna Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc, Napa

$46.00

La Crema Chard Bottle

$47.00

Leyda Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$43.00

Paul Chevalier Champagne

$25.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$28.00

San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Santa Cristina Rose

$29.00

Sonoma Chardonay

$50.00

Studio Rose

$43.00

Voga Moscato Bottle

$29.00

White Haven SB

$43.00

N/A Beverages

Cofee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Root Beer Bottle

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

House Glasses of Wine

19 Crimes GLS

$9.00

7 Moons GLS

$9.00

Allan Scott GLS

$11.00

Angels and Cowboys Red Blend

$15.00

Austin Hope GLS

$20.00

Barone Fini GLS

$8.00

BOEN Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Bonanza Glass

$10.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Caricature Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Conundrum Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Conundrum White GLS

$9.00

Copper Ridge Cabernet GLS

$7.00

DAOU CAB GLS

$15.00

Dark Harvest Cab GLS

$7.00

Dark Harvest Chard GLS

$7.00

Decoy Merlot GLS

$12.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$15.00

Graffigna Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Grafigna Malbec GLS

$9.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$13.00

J Lohr Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Juggernaut GLS

$12.00

La Crema Chard GLS

$13.00

Leyda Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Mer Soleil Chard GLS

$12.00

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Padrillos Malbec GLS

$9.00

Paso Robles By Austin Hope GLS

$15.00

Prisoner Unshackled GLS

$15.00

Quecerto GLS

$15.00

Santa Cristina Rose GLS

$8.00

Silver Palm Cabernet GLS

$10.00

SonomaGLS

$14.00

St Francis Zinfandel GLS

$14.00

Studio GLS

$11.00

Toscana Rosso GLS

$9.00

Voga Moscato GLS

$8.00

White haven SB GLS

$12.00

Liquor

Amaretto Di Saronno 1.25

$8.00

Anch Reyes Chile Liqueur 1.25

$8.00

Apple Pucker 1.25

$6.00

Baileys 1.25

$7.00

Buttershots Schnapps 1.25

$6.00

Cointreau 1.25

$9.00

Courvoisier 1.25

$10.00

Fireball 1.25

$9.00

Grand Ma 1.25

$10.00

Kahlua 1.25

$8.00

Limoncello 1.25

$8.00

Paul Masson Brandy 1.25

$9.00

Peppermint Schnapps 1.25

$7.00

Skrewball 1.25

$9.00

Vermouth SWEET 1.25

$3.00

Vermouth DRY 1.25

$3.00

Watermelon 1.25

$6.00

Bombay Saphire 1.25

$12.00

Fords Gin 1.25

$8.00

Gun Powder1.25

$12.00

Hendricks Gin 1.25

$13.00

SEAGRAMS HOUSE GIN 1.25

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin 1.25

$10.00

Benchmark Manhattan 2.0

$9.00

Canadian Club Manhattan 2.0

$9.00

Crown Royal Manhattan 2.0

$13.00

Four Roses Manhattan 2.0

$10.00

Bullet Double Rye Manhattan 2.0

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey Manhattan 2.0

$10.00

Jim Beam Manhattan 2.0

$10.00

Knob Creek Manhattan 2.0

$13.00

Makers Mark Manhattan 2.0

$13.00

Seagrams 7 Manhattan 2.0

$9.00

TX Blend Manhattan 2.0

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Manhattan 2.0

$15.00

Exotico Reposado Margarita 1.25

$8.00

Exotico Reposado Margarita 2.0

$9.00

Exotico Blanco Margarita 1.25

$8.00

Exotico Blanco Margarita 2.0

$10.00

Casamigos Margarita 1.25

$12.00

Casamigos Margarita 2.0

$14.00

Patron Silver Margarita 1.25

$11.00

Patron Silver Margarita 2.0

$13.00

1800 Silver Margarita 1.25

$14.00

1800 Silver Margarita 2.0

$14.00

Seagrams House Gin Martini 2.0

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin Martini 2.0

$12.00

Fords Gin Martini 2.0

$12.00

Gun Powder Gin Martini 2.0

$14.00

Newdrop House Vodka Martini 2.0

$9.00

Bombay Saphire Martini 2.0

$13.00

Absolute Martini 2.0

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Martini 2.00

$11.00

Dripping Springs 2.0

$12.00

Grey Goose Martini 2.0

$13.00

Kettle One Martini 2.0

$14.00

Titos Martini 2.0

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chopin Vodka Martini 2.0

$12.00

Absolute Mule

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$6.00

Chambord Beliini

$10.00

DRIPPING SPRINGS LEMONTINI

$10.00

Dripping Springs Mule

$12.00

FOUR ROSES OLD FASHION

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

ITALIAN MARGARITA

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey Mule

$11.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey Mule

$12.00

Keoke Coffee

$8.00

Lil Lemon Chico

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

NA Mixed Drink

$6.00

Ranch Water 1800

$12.00

Rat Pack Sour

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Shirley

$12.00

The God Father

$12.00

Bacardi Rum 1.25

$9.00

Captain Margan Rum 1.25

$9.00

Coconut Rum 1.25

$7.00

SKOL HOUSE RUM 1.25

$8.00

Myers Dark Rum 1.25

$9.00

CLAN MACGREGOR HOUSE SCOTCH 1.25

$8.00

Dewars 12 yr 1.25

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 yr 1.25

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1.25

$12.00

Casamigos Tequila 1.25

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado 1.25

$14.00

EXOTICO BLANCO HOUSE 1.25

$7.00

EXOTICO REPOSADO HOUSE 1.25

$7.00

Patron Silver Tequila 1.25

$12.00

1800 Silver 1.25

$13.00

360 Double Chocolate Vodka 1.25

$6.00

Absolute 1.25

$10.00

Absolute Vanilla 1.25

$11.00

Chopin Potato Vodka 1.25

$11.00

Deep Eddy lemon 1.25

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red 1.25

$10.00

Dripping Springs 1.25

$9.00

Grey Goose 1.25

$12.00

Kettle One Vodka 1.25

$13.00

NEWDROP HOUSE VODKA 1.25

$8.00

Titos Vodka 1.25

$10.00

BENCHMARK HOUSE 1.25

$8.00

Bullet Rye Whiskey 1.25

$12.00

Canadian Club 1.25

$9.00

Crown Royale 1.25

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon 1.25

$8.00

Gentleman Jack 1.25

$12.00

High West Double Rye Whiskey 1.25

$12.00

Jack Daniels Black 1.25

$11.00

Jack Daniels Honey 1.25

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey 1.25

$11.00

Jim Beam Whiskey 1.25

$9.00

Knob Creek Bourbon 1.25

$12.00

Makers Mark Whiskey 1.25

$13.00

Seagrams 7 1.25

$8.00

Texas Blend Whiskey 1.25

$13.00

Woodford Rsv 1.25

$14.00

Benchmark Old Fashion 2.0

$11.00

Canadian Club Old Fashioned2.0

$11.00

Crown Royal Old Fashion 2.0

$12.00

Four Roses Old Fashion 2.0

$8.00

High West Double Rye Old Fashion 2.0

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey Old Fashion 2.0

$12.00

Jameon Irish Old Fashion 2.0

$12.00

Jim Beam Old Fashion 2.0

$10.00

Knob Creek Old Fashion 2.0

$14.00

Makers Mark Old Fashion 2.0

$14.00

Seagrams 7 Old Fashion 2.0

$10.00

TX Blend Old Fashion 2.0

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Old Fashion 2.0

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 301, Southlake, TX 76092

Directions

Gallery
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar image
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar image

Map
