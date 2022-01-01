A map showing the location of Coalition Food and Beverage 50 Canton St Suite 108View gallery

Coalition Food and Beverage 50 Canton St Suite 108

review star

50 Canton St Suite 108

alpharetta, GA 30009

STREET FOOD STARTERS

GULF OYSTERS

$28.00+

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$19.00

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$20.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

EGG ROLL

$14.00

GOAT CHEESE

$16.00

PRETZEL BITES

$14.00

BANG BANG BITES

$14.00+

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$14.75+

RANCH FLATBREAD

$15.00

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$24.00

CAJUN PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP

$18.00

BURGERS & SANDOS

LOBSTER ROLL

$34.00+

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$24.00

CFBURGER

$18.00+

CRISPY COD SANDWICH

$18.00

BAJA TACOS FISH

$16.00+

BLACKENED SALMON BLT

$20.00

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

FALAFEL BURGER

$17.00

SALADS & SOUPS

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$9.00+

LOBSTER COBB

$30.00

COBB SALAD

$13.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00+

WEDGE SALAD

$13.00+

CHEF'S SEASONAL

$13.00+

SW CHOPPED SALAD

$8.00+

SIGANATURE ENTRÉES

DELMONICO RIBEYE

$59.00

SEARED CHILEAN SEA BASS

$46.00

SAUTÉED SCALLOPS

$46.00

BRANZINO

$36.00

FLOUNDER

$34.00+

SCOTTISH SALMON

$32.00+

FRIED OYSTERS

$28.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$25.00

HALF CAJUN CHICKEN

$29.00Out of stock

STEAK FRITES

$36.00

HOMESTYLE MEATLOAF

$26.00

FISH 'N CHIPS

$26.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

PEACH BREAD PUDDIN

$15.00

WHIPPED KEY LIME PIE

$10.00

CREME BRÛLEE

$12.00

DINNER-STYLE SUNDAY

$9.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

SIDES

HAND CUT FRIES

$7.00

LOADED MASHED POTATO

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$8.00

BRUSSELS

$7.00

CHEDDAR MAC 'N CHEESE

$8.00

COLLARD GREENS

$8.00

LEMON GARLIC SPINACH

$8.00

MUSHROOMS RISOTTO

$10.00+

COLESLAW

$7.00

SAUTÉED CAULIFLOWER

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Wings

$10.00

kids chicken

$9.00+

kids mac & cheese

$9.00

SPECIALS

Grilled Swordfish

$38.00

4oz Crab Finger

$24.00

Grilled Tenderlion Filet

$50.00

Herbs Crusted Flounder Milanese

$36.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

50 Canton St Suite 108, alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery

