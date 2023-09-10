Popular Items

Coals Spicy Grilled Wings

$15.00

classic buffalo. maple rosemary or cilantro

Coals Fries

$6.50

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, pecorino, basil

DRINKS

NA Bevs Hot

Foxon park

$2.95

FOOD

Appetizers

Coals Fries

$6.50
Coals Spicy Grilled Wings

$15.00

classic buffalo. maple rosemary or cilantro

Half Order Wings

$7.50

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

sprouts, walnuts and golden raisins

Mixed Olives

$6.00

Kids Meal

$9.50

chicken tenders and fries

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

King Mozz

$10.00

Extra Sauce On The Side

$2.00

Grilled Pizza

Bayside

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, baby arugula

Dean Martin Pizza

$18.00

fontinella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pepperoni, pecorino

Heaven Scent Pizza

$17.00

aged provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh garlic, red onion

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, pecorino, basil

Marlon Pizza

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers, arugula, pecorino, spicy oil

Must have

$17.50

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, vincotto

Rustic Pizza

$18.50

fontinella, fresh mozzarella, crimini mushrooms, garlic, grana padano, truffle oil

Squealing Pig

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, grana padano, bacon, hot honey, scallions

Vegan Pizza

$18.00

hummus, grape tomatoes, red onion, spicy olive oil, baby arugula

Coals Burgers

Coals burger

$16.50

8 oz. fresh ground chuck, choice of asiago, cheddar or american, lettuce, onions, pickles, fries

Big O'Brien

$17.00

8 oz burger with double American cheese, our own special sauce, crisp lettuce, pickles & onions on sesame bun served with fries

Special Sandwich

$16.00

Sweets

our dough folded and spread with nutella
Nutella Pizza

$9.00

our dough folded and spread with nutella

Churro

$9.00

served with house made butterscotch

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Derby Pie

$8.00

Sides

Arugula Dressing

$3.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Maple cilantro - approx 10 oz

$9.75

Maple/Cilantro ~ approx 4 oz

$3.75

House Dressing

$2.50

2023 Special

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Serrano

$10.00

420 Special

$42.00

$52/person

$52.00

Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

grilled pineapple, red onion, cashews, grape tomato, smoked chili vinaigrette

House salad

$9.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, italian dressing

Roasted Beets Salad

$12.00

greens, pistachios, lemon-poppy vinaigrette

Caesar salad special

$12.00

Panzanella salad special

$13.00

Student

Marg

$15.00

Burger no fries

$10.00

House salad

$7.00