Pizza
Coals 5 - 9 Wall Street
9 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT 06850
DRINKS
NA Bevs Hot
FOOD
Appetizers
Grilled Pizza
Bayside
$18.00
fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, baby arugula
Dean Martin Pizza
$18.00
fontinella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pepperoni, pecorino
Heaven Scent Pizza
$17.00
aged provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh garlic, red onion
Margherita Pizza
$16.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, pecorino, basil
Marlon Pizza
$18.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers, arugula, pecorino, spicy oil
Must have
$17.50
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, vincotto
Rustic Pizza
$18.50
fontinella, fresh mozzarella, crimini mushrooms, garlic, grana padano, truffle oil
Squealing Pig
$18.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, grana padano, bacon, hot honey, scallions
Vegan Pizza
$18.00
hummus, grape tomatoes, red onion, spicy olive oil, baby arugula
Coals Burgers
Sweets
our dough folded and spread with nutella