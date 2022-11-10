Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Coaltrane's Char Grill

2,568 Reviews

$

1518 Central Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Chicken Sandwich
1/2 Roasted Chicken
Maple Chipotle Wings

CharGrilled Wings

Maple Chipotle Wings

$9.99

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Chimichurri Wings

$9.99

Dry Rub Wings

$9.99

Wings - Plain

$9.99

1/2 & 1/2 Wings

$9.99

Dips

Jalapeno Queso

$8.50Out of stock

Extra Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Avocado Bowls

Stuffed Avocado

$10.99Out of stock

Ripe Avocado, stuffed with wild rice & quinoa, topped with queso fresco, red peppers, & salsa roja, on a bed of romaine

Avo-Keto

$11.99Out of stock

Ripe avocado, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, cilantro, bacon, & balsamic, on a bed of romaine *available without bacon

Coaltranes Bowls

Fresco

$12.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, black beans, avocado, arugula, shaved carrots, pickled red onion, queso fresco, quinoa & wild rice

Bueno

$12.99

Maple Chipotle pulled chicken, black beans, guacamole, jalapeno pico, queso fresco, quinoa & wild rice

Granja

$10.99

Warm quinoa, wild rice, baby spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, crispy chick peas, & feta cheese.

Rotisserie

1/4 Roasted Chicken

$10.99

All natural, hormone free, marinated for 24 hours & slow roasted over an open flame. Served with your choice of any 2 sides.

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$14.99

All natural, hormone free, marinated for 24 hours & slow roasted over an open flame. Served with your choice of any 2 sides.

Whole Roasted Chicken

$24.99

All natural, hormone free, marinated for 24 hours & slow roasted over an open flame. Served with your choice of any 3 large sides.

Whole Roasted Chicken NO SIDES

$18.99

1/2 Roasted Chicken NO SIDES

$10.99

1/4 Roasted Chicken NO SIDES

$8.99

Salads & Soups

Chopped - Entree

$8.99

Romaine, roasted peppers, tomato, olives, crispy chick peas, & fresh mozzarella, served with house made balsamic vinaigrette

Super Grain

$9.99

Arugula, baby spinach, tri-color quinoa with roasted vegetables, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, & queso fresco, served with blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette.

Caesar - Entree

$7.99

Romaine, house made croutons, queso fresco, & house made spicy caesar dressing

Green Goddess

$9.99

Arugula & baby spinach, avocado, red onion, radish, feta cheese, & quinoa, served with green goddess dressing

Chicken Soup

$5.99

Mom's traditional chicken soup, homemade with red onion, red peppers, cilantro, quinoa & wild rice

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Baby spinach, guacamole, grilled tomato, salsa roja, served on ciabatta

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Romaine, celery, almonds, chopped herbs, & dried cranberries, served on an organic sprouted multigrain bread

Fresh Farmer

$9.99

Arugula, grilled tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, avocado, on an organic sprouted multigrain bread

Gaucho

$10.99

Sliced flank steak or roasted chicken, peppers, mushrooms, onions, & queso fresco, served on ciabatta. With black beans & wild rice as a wrap.

Choripan

$9.99

Grilled Chorizo or pulled chicken with caramelized onions, grilled tomato, chimichurri, served on ciabatta. With black beans & wild rice as a wrap.

CharGrilled Platters

Steak Platter

$17.99Out of stock

Served on a bed of arugula and sliced tomato, topped with chimichurri. With your choice of any 2 sides.

Chorizo Platter

$15.99Out of stock

Served on a bed of arugula and sliced tomato, topped with chimichurri. With your choice of 2 sides.

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$5.99

1/2 Avo-Keto

$6.49

Black Beans

$3.99

Chopped Salad

$4.99

Corn Casserole

$4.99Out of stock

Green Beans

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99Out of stock

Roasted Veggies

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Wild Rice

$3.99

Side Toast - Multigrain

$2.00

Pulled Chicken side

$6.00

8oz sauce

$5.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.99Out of stock

Thick sponge cake soaked with traditional three milks & topped with a light vanilla frosting.

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Homemade. Vanilla wafers & whipped cream.

Kids

Drumsticks - 2

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Beer - Bottles/Cans

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

White Claw - Mango

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Austin - Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Wine

House White - Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$28.00

Michael David - Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Michael David - Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Cono Sur - Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

House Red - Pinot Noir

$4.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$28.00

Tribute - Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Tribute - Cabernet Bottle

$36.00

Bousquet Reserve - Malbec Bottle

$36.00

Champagne

$5.00

Champagne - Bottle

$28.00

Wings/Grill

Rotisserie Chicken (ea)

$11.00

Flank Steak (ea)

$16.00

35 CharGrilled Wings

$50.00

70 CharGrilled Wings

$100.00

Sides

C Side Quinoa w/Veggies

$30.00

Cater Corn Casserole

$30.00

C Side Wild Rice w/Quinoa

$30.00

C Side Black Beans

$30.00

C Side Chopped Salad

$30.00

C Side Garlic Mashed w/Garvy

$30.00

C Side Green Beans w/Almonds

$30.00

C Stuffed Avocado

$45.00

C Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Pulled Chicken (pp)

$11.00

Churipan (pp)

$11.00

Gaucho (pp)

$11.00

Fresh Farmer (pp)

$11.00

Bowls

Fresco Bowl - Small Tray

$45.00

Fresco Bowl - Large Tray

$80.00

Bueno Bowl - Small Tray

$45.00

Bueno Bowl - Large Tray

$80.00

Granja Bowl - Small Tray

$45.00

Granja Bowl - Large Tray

$80.00

Salads

Chopped Salad - Small Tray

$30.00

Super Grain Salad - Small Tray

$30.00

Green Goddess Salad - Small Tray

$30.00

Chopped Salad - Large Tray

$55.00

Super Grain Salad - Large Tray

$55.00

Green Goddess Salad - Large Tray

$55.00

Delivery fee

Delivery Fee

$50.00

Chaffing Racks

Chaffing Rack

$10.00

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

NO UTENSILS REQUESTED

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Coaltrane's Char Grill image
Coaltrane's Char Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Diamond
orange star4.9 • 890
1901 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Fahrenheit-Charlotte
orange star3.7 • 1,511
222 S Caldwell St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Letty's - Shamrock
orange star4.8 • 503
2121 Shamrock Dr Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The King's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
129 W. TRADE STREET CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Soul Gastrolounge
orange star4.3 • 2,256
1500-B Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Letty's - Shamrock
orange star4.8 • 503
2121 Shamrock Dr Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston