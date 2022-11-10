American
Coaltrane's Char Grill
2,568 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
No Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurant