Italian

Coarse Italian

220 Reviews

$$

800 Shermer Rd

Glenview, IL 60025

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappardelle
Crispy Stuffed Chicken
SHORT RIB - Gnocchi

Shared Plates & Salad

Soup Of The Day

$11.00

Toasted Ravioli Nachos

$16.00

Bacon Lardons, green apple glaze.

Whipped Ricotta Bruschetta

$12.00

Ground Beef Meatballs

$14.00

Crushed heirloom tomato sauce, shredded basil (4)

Fried Calamari

$17.50

With zucchini, Fresno pepper and citrus Sambal glaze.

Prosciutto Dates (5)

$14.00

Stuffed with goat cheese, drizzled with local honey and balsamic glaze.

Mini Arancini (3)

$13.50

Risotto ball, ground beef, peas, mozzarella, marinara. (3)

Cacio e Pepe Wings (6)

$15.00

Beurre blanc, parmesan, pepper, lemon.

Truffle Fries

$9.00

with garlic aioli.

Coarse Chopped Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, fresh farm cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, kalamata olives, breakfast radish, cucumbers, gorgonzola, Coarse vinaigrette

Charred Caesar

$14.00

Charred romaine, croutons, parmesan dust.

Arugula Insalate

$14.00

Toasted almonds, blueberries, red onions, dried cranberries, shaved parmesan, apple cider vinaigrette.

Pasta

SHORT RIB - Gnocchi

$27.00

Roma tomato sauce, red peppers, goat cheese, crispy arugula.

Pappardelle

$26.00

with three hour braised beef and pork ragu.

Linguine

$28.00

Sauteed shrimp, red pepper cream sauce, basil.

Rigatoni

$26.00

with broccoli rabe, torn Italian sausage, broth.

Spaghetti

$25.00

Veal and ricotta meatballs, braised veal tomato sauce.

Mains

Eggplant Parmesan

$25.00

Breaded eggplant, layered with marinara, ricotta cheese, topped with melted mozzarella.

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Pan seared chicken, marsala cream sauce, served over polenta.

Crispy Stuffed Chicken

$26.50

Stuffed with risotto, peas, parmesan, lemon cream sauce, and served with sauteed spinach.

Roasted Salmon

$27.00

With marinated heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, and basil chimichurri, prosciutto chips.

Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

shaved parmigiano reggiano.

Sicilian Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken sandwich with pickle, house made coleslaw, chef's 1000 island, brioche bun, fries.

The Glen Burger

$16.00

Triple-blend custom ground beef (brisket, short-rib, and ground chuck), American cheese, roasted garlic aioli, brunoise red onion, dill pickle chips, brioche bun, fries.

Baby Back Ribs

with BBQ sauce, parmesan fries.

Lasagna

$22.00

Pizza

12" Tavern Style Thin Crust

$17.00

16" Tavern Style Thin Crust

$22.00

12" GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$19.00

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil.

Homemade Pepperoni & Burnt Honey

$22.00

Homemade pepperoni, mozzarella, burnt honey.

Kids Cheese Pizza 10"

$10.99

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$10.50

*Pick-up and delivery notice* Brownie and ice cream packaged separately, brownie warmed before serving.

Ice Cream

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream.

Seasonal Gelato

$6.50

Lemon Ricotta Donuts (5)

$10.00

Fried Italian doughnuts, chocolate ganache.

Homemade Brownie

$4.50

Bread Pudding

$10.50

Cinnamon, vanilla gelato.

Kids Menu

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.99

Kid's Mini Burger

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kid's Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Sides

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Ground Beef Meatballs (2)

$8.00

Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Fresh Bread

$2.00

Crispy Polenta

$7.50

Pizza Feast

Pizza Feast

$49.99
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with Coarse Italian! If you have any questions about your order please give us a call at (847) 657-3200 Dinner guests! We open at 4:00pm Tuesday - Sunday for curbside pick-up and delivery, we are closed Mondays. Please check our homepage for full operating hours. Golfers! We are open for golf course pick-up/delivery Monday - Sunday, 10:00am - 6:00pm. If you'd like us to deliver to you on the course, please specify which hole you are on at check-out.

Location

800 Shermer Rd, Glenview, IL 60025

Directions

