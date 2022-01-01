Main picView gallery

Coast To Coast Pizza Company

61 53rd Street Ocean

Marathon, FL 33050

Order Again

Starters

Buffalo Fries

$7.99

topped with our buffalo sauce & ranch dressing

Cheese Fries

$7.99

cheddar

Chicken Fingers (5)

$7.99

4 fingers

Fries

$5.99

Garlic Knots (5)

$5.99

5 per order

Mega Fries

$8.99

with Bacon. Cheese wiz, mozzarella cheese & ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Zeppole (5)

$5.99

5 per order

Hot Subs

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

Cheesesteak

$13.99

your choice of American, Mozzarella, Provolone, or cheese whiz

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

your choice of American, Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese

Meatball Parmigiano Sub

$13.99

tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza Steak Sub

$14.99

mozzarella cheese tomato sauce

Meatball burrata special - w chips & soda

$16.99

Garlic bread cheesesteak special - chips & soda

$16.99

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Ham, provolone cheese

Italian Sub

$14.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$13.99

Provolone, American cheese

Turkey Sub

$13.99Out of stock

Deli style turkey breast

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Ham, salami, capicola, black olives, sweet peppers, & provolone cheese over a garden salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese & croutons

Garden Salad

$10.99

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions

Strombolis & Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Strombolis

$21.99

Chicken steak with buffalo sauce, and mozzarella

Classic Calzone

$19.99

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella | Red sauce on side

Italian Strombolis

$21.99

Red sauce, salami, ham, pepperoni, capicola, and mozzarella

Pepperoni Strombolis

$20.99

Red sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Plain Strombolis

$18.99

Red sauce and mozzarella

Steak Strombolis

$21.99

Red sauce, steak, and mozzarella

Veggie Strombolis

$20.99

Red sauce, broccoli, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

traditional chocolate chip

Cannoli w/ Key Lime Filling

$3.99

Try our homemade key lime filling when available!

Key Lime Pie (Slice)

$8.99

We Serve the S.S Wreck’s Famous Key Lime Pie!

Key Lime Pie (Whole Pie)

$23.99

We Serve the S.S Wreck’s Famous Key Lime Pie!

Retail

Navy Shirts

$35.00

White Shirts

$35.00

LG Salt Scrub

$21.99

SM Salt Scrub

$12.99

Buy 3 Salt Scrub

$55.00

Pizzas

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$11.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella, chicken steak, and BBQ sauce

16" Brooklyn Pizza

$25.99

Thin-crust square, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella, chicken steak, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese

16" California Pizza

$25.99

Bacon, crispy chicken, tomatoes and ranch dressing

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.99

16" Pepperoni

$23.99

Over a half pound of Pepperoni

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.99

Topped w/American Cheese

16" Grandma Pizza

$25.99

Thin-crust square, mozzarella, tomato pie sauce, pesto & roasted garlic

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella, red sauce, ham, and pineapple

16" Junk-food Pizza

$25.99

Fries, bacon, mozzarella, cheese whiz & ranch dressing

16" Margherita Pizza

$25.99

fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.99

Pepperoni, bacon, ham and sausage

16" Taco Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella, onions, beef or chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and hot sauce

16" Tomato Pie

$19.99

With our signature chunky pizza sauce

16" Upside Down Pizza

$25.99

Shredded mozzarella, tomato pie sauce, and fresh basil | The cheese is on bottom- hence the name Upside Down!

16" Veggie Pizza

$25.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers

16" White Pizza

$19.99

Garlic and Olive Oil

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$25.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Smartwater

$3.50

Water

$3.00

Bodyarmor

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Glass Coke

$3.50

Beer & Wine

Craft Beer

$5.00

Domestic Beer BTL

$4.00

Import Beer

$5.00

House Cabernet GLS

$8.00

House Chardonnay GLS

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

61 53rd Street Ocean, Marathon, FL 33050

Directions

