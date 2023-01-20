Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coast2Coast Food Truck 1605 Park St

review star

No reviews yet

1605 Park Street

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Main Menu

Bison Burger with fries

Bison Burger with fries

$16.49

Bison Burger on a brioche bun with bacon jam, goat cheese, chipotle crema, arugula and mayo.. Served with your choice of Fries or Cajun Fries

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$13.50

3 pcs crispy buttermilk fried chicken served with your choice of Regular Fries or Cajun Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.50

3 pcs crispy buttermilk fried chicken coated with a sweet chili oil served over your choice of Regular Fries or Cajun Fries

Clam Chowder BOWL

Clam Chowder BOWL

$12.00

A hot bowl of New England Clam Chowder served with a side of Oyster Crackers.

Clam Chowder QUART

Clam Chowder QUART

$22.00

A large quart of New England Clam Chowder. Can have it hot and ready to eat or cold to be re-heated later. Served with a side of Oyster Crackers.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.50

Regular or Cajun

Coke - Regular

Coke - Regular

$2.00
Water - Bottle

Water - Bottle

$1.00

Main Menu

Clam Chowder QUART

Clam Chowder QUART

$22.00

A large quart of New England Clam Chowder. Can have it hot and ready to eat or cold to be re-heated later. Served with a side of Oyster Crackers.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Creating and delivering unique eats

Location

1605 Park Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Passport Burger -
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Park Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Park Co. -
orange starNo Reviews
207 Wolfensberger Road Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
519 N Wilcox St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Castle Rock
orange starNo Reviews
230 Third Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Provision - 302 Wilcox St
orange starNo Reviews
302 Wilcox St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Castle Rock

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
orange star4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
212 Pizza Co. - Ridge Road
orange star4.7 • 1,519
848 N Ridge Road Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar
orange star4.8 • 458
3911 Ambrosia Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Ecclesia Main Bar - Sinners and Saints
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Castle Rock
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston