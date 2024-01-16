This restaurant does not have any images
Coastal Cantina
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coastal Cantina
Location
104 N San Jacinto STREET, ROCKWALL, TX 75087