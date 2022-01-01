Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coastal Pizza Kitchen North Redington Beach

17001 Gulf Blvd

North Redington Beach, FL 33708

Order Again

Popular Items

PEPPERONI PIZZA
BYO PIZZA
KNOTTY BREAD

N/A BEVS

2 LTR COKE

$4.00Out of stock
2 LTR DIET COKE

$4.00
2 LTR SPRITE

$4.00
COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

$2.00

ICED COFFEE

$2.00
LEMONADE

$2.00
PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$3.50
SPRITE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

STARTERS

4 meatballs House sauce and shredded mozz Baked to perfection
CAPRESE NAPOLEON

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes and basil stacked and drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze

CHARCUTERIE

$20.00

3 meat, Salami, Prosciutto, Spicey Capicola, 3 cheese, Gouda, Manchego, and the cheese of the week Crackers, Jam and some sweet and salty treats.

$10.00

Three handmade bread pockets, stuffed with herb whipped ricotta, our house made red sauce and pepperoni. Baked to perfection and topped with olive oil, parmesan and fresh herbs

KNOTTY BREAD

$9.00

Soft and flavorful garlic knots baked together with parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, fresh herbs and light oils. Served with our house made red sauce for dipping

SHRIMP BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Sweet Gulf shrimp, diced local heirloom tomatoes, onion and fresh herbs, tossed in light oil and lemon juice and piled on toasted focaccia crostini

Meatball app

$12.00

PANINIS

$11.00

Served on toasted herb focaccia with a side of pepperoncinis. Add a bag of Sea Salt kettle chips $1. Roasted chicken tossed in a spicy Buffalo Sauce resting on a bed of arugula with mozzarella cheese, bacon and topped with our creamy dill ranch

$12.00

Served on toasted herb focaccia with a side of pepperoncinis. Add a bag of Sea Salt kettle chips $1. Fresh Mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes and basil w/ pesto and a drizzle of balsamic.

$12.00

Served on toasted herb focaccia with a side of pepperoncinis. Add a bag of Sea Salt kettle chips $1. Genoa salami, prosciutto, spicy capicola, provolone cheese, arugula, olive oil, red wine vinegar

$12.00

PASTA

$11.00

Fettuccini tossed in our house made white sauce, with garlic, wine and fresh herbs Served with toasted herb focaccia bread

$13.00

Everything great about our Alfredo plus chunks of center cut bacon, egg yolk, and shaved parmesan Served with toasted herb focaccia bread

$11.00

Our house made red sauce spiced up with garlic and red pepper Served with toasted herb focaccia bread

$11.00

Penne pasta, our house made red sauce, fresh herbs, shaved parmesan Served with toasted herb focaccia bread

THE LIGHTER SIDE

$11.00

Fettuccini pasta tossed in sautéed garlic, olive oil, diced heirloom tomatoes, wine and fresh herbs, shaved parmesan Served with toasted herb focaccia bread

$5.00

$18.00

Penn's pasta Alfredo sauce Sausage Spinach Mushrooms

SOUP & SALAD

$8.00

Chopped hearts of Romaine, shaved parmesan and herb focaccia crostini. Tossed in Caesar dressing.

$8.00

of baby spinach and arugula topped with fresh sliced strawberries, blackberries, and red onion

$11.00

Crisp arugula, shaved prosciutto, goat cheese crumbles, sweet corn kernels and diced local heirloom tomatoes

$5.00

$7.00

Fresh chard, endive and baby spinach blend. Topped with diced local heirloom tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion and a sweet pepperoncino

$5.00

PIZZA

Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mango Habanero Drizzle, Creamy Alfredo Base, topped with fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
BIANCA PIZZA

$15.00+

One of our house favorites. Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula,prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, cracked pepper

$13.00+

Choose one sauce and one cheese on us, then pile the pie high with your favorite combination of cheeses and fresh ingredients

CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00+
COASTAL PIE

$17.00+

Gulf shrimp, sweet corn kernels, white sauce, mozzarella cheese, fire roasted red pepper, fresh herbs, garlic

$15.00+

House made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, local heirloom tomatoes, spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic, red onion

MARGHARITA PIZZA

$15.00+

House made red sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella, local heirloom tomato slices, fresh basil

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$14.00+

Our most popular #Pizza for delivery and take-out! Thin sliced large pepperoni over house made red sauce, fresh herbs.

$14.00+

Basil pesto, roasted sliced portobello mushrooms, mozzarella, cracked pepper, fresh basil

THE WHOLE DAMN THING

$17.00+

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese and every form of pork we have. Pepperoni, Genoa salami spicy capicola, bacon, prosciutto, mozzarella and caramelized onions... We are gonna need a bigger boat!

YARDBIRD PIZZA

$15.00+

White sauce, pulled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeno, red onion

$18.00+

Red base Spinach Shredded mozz Prosciutto Olives Crumbled goat cheese

$16.00+

SIDES/SAUCES

$2.50

$2.50

$0.50

$0.50

$1.00

$7.00

$7.00

$4.00

DESSERTS

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

SPECIAL

$12.00Out of stock

$10.00

$14.00Out of stock

BEER

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

WINE

$10.00

$10.00

$10.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$10.00

$26.00

$26.00

$24.00

$24.00

$38.00

$8.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$28.00

$20.00

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach, FL 33708

