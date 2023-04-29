Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coastal Skillet

112 Renaissance Lane

Suite 100

Wando, SC 29492

FOOD

Shareables

Homemade Donuts

$9.00Out of stock

Glazed Donuts paired with Fruit Compote

Cornbread

$8.00

Skillet served with candied pecan praline butter

Pastry of the day

$8.00

Assortment of fresh baked pastries

Cinnamon Rolls

$7.00

Skillet served classic glazed cinnamon roll

Smear Trio

$12.00

House made Pimento Cheese, Mango Jam, French Onion Cream Cheese with toasted baguette

Fry Skillet

$9.00

Hand Cut Fries, truffle oil, parmesan, fresh basil & aioli drizzle

Lighter Fare

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Smashed Avocado a top wheat bread with tomato and poached egg

Granola Bowl

$9.00

Greek Yogurt with seasonal fruit and granola

Garden Salad

$8.00

Bed of greens, tomatoes, onions, croutons, with your choice of dressing

Quiche Du Jour

$9.25

Omelette Du Jour

$9.25

Breakfast Classics

Bagel and Smear

$7.00

Choice of Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese

Belgium Waffle

$9.00

Topped with whipped cream

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Slow roasted green chile pork, eggs, yuzu crema, arugula, breakfast potatoes and avocado

Coastal Hungryman

$11.00

Choice of bagel, sausage, bacon, eggs, sautéed bell peppers, jalapeño, cheese, and hashbrowns

Coastal Quick

$7.50

Bacon, egg any style and cheese on a kaiser roll

French Toast

$10.00

Brulee batter, brioche, fruit compote

Southern Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Two biscuits topped with house gravy

Stack of Pancakes

$9.00

Classic Stack topped with whipped cream fresh berries

BELT

$13.00

Sourdough, jalepeno bacon, apple smoked bacon, egg, tomatoes, black pepper aioli

Smoked Salmon Platter

$15.50

Choice of Bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomatoes and capers

Handhelds

Brunch Burger

$15.00

House blend chuck and brisket with special sauce, bacon, American cheese and fried egg

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Lobster Roll

$17.00

Fresh Lobster on brioche with aioli?

Pesto Panini

$12.00

Chicken, focaccia, homemade fresh mozzarella, tomatoes

Press Sandwich

$13.00

Hot capicola, coppa, prosciutto, roasted tomatoes, arugula, taleggio cheese, red pepper couli, on a french baguette

Reuben

$12.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, on rye bread with thousand island

Veggie Panini

$12.00

Roasted mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, homemade fresh mozzarella, onions

Plates

Fried Chicken and Gravy

$14.00

Open faced biscuit with fried chicken smothered in gravy topped with a fried egg

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken over a Belgium waffle with sweet and spicy drizzle

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.00

Toast sourdough with lump crab cakes, poached eggs, topped with classic hollandaise

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Pimento cheese grits with local shrimp, tasso gravy, onions, bell peppers, roasted corn and andouille sausage and tomato concasse.

The Coastal Skillet

$16.00

Skillet filled with Potato Hash. Topped with your choice of fried chicken, crab cake or brisket. Finished with caramelized onions, bell peppers, poblanos and a poached egg

Croque Madam

$13.00

brioche, prosciutto, egg, Dijon

Italian Pigs in a Blanket

$11.50

House made sausage blend, peppers and onions rolled in soft pillowy pancakes

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Ribeye steak with 2 eggs

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$11.00

Cavetappi with Bacon and Chives. Add Fried Chicken or Lobster

Regular Sides

Homemade French Fries

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.00

5 Cheese Grits

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Breakfast Potato

$4.50

KIDS

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.50

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.50

KIDS Silver Dollars

$7.50

KIDS Waffle

$7.50

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.50

KIDS Bacon and Eggs

$7.50

DRESSING/ FLAVORS

Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Merlot

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Flavors

Vanilla

$0.25

Carmel

$0.25

Hazelnut

$0.25
Breakfast | Lunch | Brunch Serving up Charleston everyday using locally sourced fresh ingredients. Bringing together classic dishes & cocktails with a Coastal Skillet spin.

