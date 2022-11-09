Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coastal Smokehouse 12513 Ocean Gateway

12513 Ocean Gateway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Order Again

Popular Items

Quart of Side
1# Pulled Pork
Brisketnator

STARTERS

Cactus Jack Cornbread

$10.00

Charcuterie Board Pick 2

$10.00

Charcuterie Board Pick 4

$18.00

Charcuterie Board Pick 6

$26.00

Crab Dip

$18.00

Crispy (Fried) Oysters

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Livers

$11.00

Dinner Rolls

$8.00

Extra Bread Loaf

$2.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Loaded Potato Skillet

$10.00

Mac N Cheese Skillet

$6.00

Pork Belly Sliders

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Sticky Bits

$11.00

Waffle Fry Nachos

$11.00

Wings

$12.00

SOUPS AND SALADS

Chili 2.0

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Soup of Day

$8.00

Smokehouse Wedger

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Caesar Before Meal

Side Salad Before Meal

GRILL IT DOWN

12 oz. Sirloin

$29.00

16 oz Boneless Ribeye

$37.00

6 Oz. Sirloin

$19.00

Bone In Ribeye 22 Oz.

$43.00

Filet

$36.00

Ribeye Special

$37.00

Strip

$32.00

32 oz Bone in Ribeye

$73.00

DINNER PLATES

Blackened Tuna

$29.00

Brisket Pierogi

$25.00

Chicken & Biscuits

$20.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Duck Breast

$32.00

Fish N Chips

$20.00

Go Meatless

$18.00

Grilled Swordfish

$32.00

Salmon Dinner

$26.00

Strip Imperial

$48.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$52.00

SAUCE IT UP

1/2 Chicken

$18.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.00

Full Rack Ribs

$29.00

Brisket

$19.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pick 2 Platter

$30.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Brisketnator

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Crab Cake Sand

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Plain Burger

$11.00

Porkasauras

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00

Smokehouse Club

$13.00Out of stock

Standard Burger

$16.00

Santa Fe Chicken

$14.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$6.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Great American Mac

$5.00

White Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Bourbon Bacon Baked Beans

$6.00

Garlic Herbed Mash

$5.00

Green Bean Salad

$6.00

Salmon Veg

$6.00

Succotash

$6.00

Mash w/Gravy

$7.00

Chips

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Applesauce

$3.00

ADD ONS

Add 1/2 Chicken

$13.00

Add 1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.00

Add 12 oz Sirloin

$24.00

Add 6 oz Sirloin

$16.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Blackened Chicken

$10.00

Add Blackened Shrimp

$12.00

Add Brisket

$10.00

Add Bun

$2.00

Add Caramelized Onions

$3.00

Add Chicken

$10.00

Add Chili

$3.00

Add Crab Cake

$16.00

Add Crab Dip

$10.00

Add Filet

$31.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Add Imperial

$16.00

Add Lobster Tail

$25.00

Add NY Strip

$27.00

Add Point Reyes Blue Cheese

$5.00

Add Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Add Pulled Pork

$8.00

Add Queso

$3.00

Add Ribeye

$38.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Add Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Add Shaved Brisket

$10.00

Add Swordfish

$18.00

KIDS MENU

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Bundt Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Smores Jar

$11.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$13.00Out of stock

CATERING

1# Brisket

$23.50

1# Pulled Pork

$17.00

1# Pulled Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Rack Of Ribs

$18.00

1/2 Chicken

$14.00

Whole Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

25 Wings

$29.99

Add’l 25 Wings

$24.99

Charcuterie Boards

$100.00+

Charcuterie Boards

$100.00+

Quart of Side

$12.00

C - Side Salad

$4.50

C - Caesar Salad

$4.50

C - Crab Dip

$300.00

Hamburger Rolls

$0.80

Hawaiian Rolls

$0.80

Extra Sauce Pint

$7.50

Extra Sauce Pint

$14.00

Smoke Merch

Coastal Short Sleeve

$22.00+

Zip Up

$41.00+

Hoodie

$39.00+

Long Sleeve

$26.00+

Smokehouse T-Shirt

$25.00

Glassware

$9.00+

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee Long Sleeve

$21.80+

Employee Hoodie

$27.60+

16 oz WINE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12513 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

