Coastal Taco

THE COASTAL

$4.00

We love the flavors of the Big Easy, so whenever we can, we incorporate them in our food. Our Signature Taco, the Coastal, features Shrimp and Grits with our spicy chipotle ailoi and our famous Avocado Lime Crema. and topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese. The shrimp are cooked perfectly and the Fried Grit cake is the surprise of the dish.