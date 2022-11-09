Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd

Maderia Beach, FL 33708

SLOW COOKED BEEF BRISKET
THE COASTAL
BLACKENED MAHI

TACO CHOICE

BEER BRAISED PORK CARNITAS

$4.00

Pork Carnitas is cooked in a Mexican Lager Beer with a medley of citrus, herbs and pork. Served with our house made Salsa Atomica, Spicy Chipotle Aioli, Thinly sliced Jalapeno Topped with Cilantro and Cotija Cheese

BLACKENED MAHI

BLACKENED MAHI

$4.00

New Orleans style blackening on Mahi Mahi on a base of slivered cabbage, topped with house made Pico De Gallo, our own Avocado Crema and just the right amount of Cotija Cheese.

SLOW COOKED BEEF BRISKET

SLOW COOKED BEEF BRISKET

$4.00

Our top selling Taco. Slow cooked beef brisket, sliced and pulled, then laid atop a house roasted toreado, topped with Pico de Gallo, Texas BBQ sauce and Cheddar Jack Cheese

THE BASIC BEACH

$4.00
THE COASTAL

THE COASTAL

$4.00

We love the flavors of the Big Easy, so whenever we can, we incorporate them in our food. Our Signature Taco, the Coastal, features Shrimp and Grits with our spicy chipotle ailoi and our famous Avocado Lime Crema. and topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese. The shrimp are cooked perfectly and the Fried Grit cake is the surprise of the dish.

THE HAPPY HIPPIE

$4.00
UP IN SMOKE

UP IN SMOKE

$4.00

Smoked Chicken, Avocado-Lime Crema, light sprinkling of white onions on a bed of slivered cabbage make this mild flavored Taco a fan favorite

YOUR GARDEN VARIETY

YOUR GARDEN VARIETY

$4.00

One of our Vegetarian favorites. Slices of Summer Squash, Zucchini, mushrooms and single piece of roasted Toreado make this taco popular. This perfectly flavored taco can bring some heat with the chipotle aioli and is dusted with cotija cheese.

Kids CH

$4.00

Weekly TACO Feature steak

$4.00

Lettuce NY strip steak Pico Cotija

BOWLS

TACO BOWL

$12.00

MAXIMUM CARNAGE Keto bowl

$12.00

SALAD BOWL

$12.00

MAXIMUM CARNAGE

$15.00

Sides

Elote Bowl

$4.00

Beans and Rice

$4.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Salsa

$4.00

Queso Dip

$4.00

Salsa Atomica

$4.00

Nachos

$8.00

Small side

SM SOUR CR

$0.50

SM SALSA

$0.50

SM Guac

$0.75

SM Atomica

$0.75

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

DESANI Water

$2.50

Starbucks Double shot

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Jai Alai

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Cantina

$5.00

Beach Blonde Ale

$5.00

St Pete Wheat

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$5.00

South Beach Brewing Strawberry Mimosa

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

Sangria

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

DESSERTS

Serious Sheet Cake

$6.00

Deep Fried Margarita Balls

$6.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach, FL 33708

Directions

