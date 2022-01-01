Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Coaster Saloon
1,787 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16 hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
Location
744 Ventura Pl, San Diego, CA 92109
