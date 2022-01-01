Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coaster Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

744 Ventura Place

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Party of 6
French Fries

Starters

24 Hour Wings

$16.95

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

breaded to order + carrots

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.95

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

Brisket Chili Bowl

$10.95

Best Mac & Cheese

$12.95

white cheddar + smoked gouda + elbows + panko crust v

Pioneer Loaded Potato Skins

$15.95

BBQ Fries

$14.95

cheese + pulled pork + jalapeños + pickled onions + BBQ v*

Buffalo Fries

$15.95

Texas Nachos

$17.95

queso + jalapeño + pico + crema + guacamole + beans + choice of meat: chicken, pork, or brisket

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$15.95

chicken breast + parmesan + garlic croutons + housemade caesar gf*, v*

S.O.B. Fiesta

$16.95

crispy chicken + black beans + roasted corn + pico + cheddar jack + tortilla strips + chipotle ranch gf*, v*

5 Grain Salad with Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast, arugula, mixed whole grains, roasted tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese, pecans, tomato vinaigrette GF* V*

BBQ Plates

Smoked Pulled Pork

$21.95

Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf

Prime Beef Brisket

$26.95

Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf

Nashville Hot Chicken

$20.95

Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf

HouseMade Hot Links

$20.95

Boneless and skinless. Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$23.95

Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$32.95

Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast

$18.95

Boneless and skinless. Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf

2 Meat Combo

$26.95

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Chicken, choice of 2 sides (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $2.49. Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles.

Tim Whim Half Rack Spare RIbs

$23.95

Tim Whim Full Rack Spare Ribs

$32.95

Family Style

Party of 2

$36.95

Sorry ~ no bbq substitutions for family meals. 6oz skinny chix, 6oz pulled pork, 6oz beef brisket, 3 8oz sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $2

Party of 4

$69.95

Sorry ~ no bbq substitutions for family meals. 12oz skinny chix, 12oz pulled pork, 12oz beef brisket, 3 pint sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $4

Party of 6

$93.95

Sorry ~ no bbq substitutions for family meals. 1lb skinny chix, 1lb pulled pork 1lb beef brisket, 2 large sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $6

Party of 12

$185.95

Sorry - no bbq substitutions for family meals. 2lb skinny chix, 2lb pulled pork 2lb beef brisket, 4 large sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $12

Between the Bread

BBQ Brisket Sammie

$17.95

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sammie

$17.95

BBQ Hot Link Sammie

$17.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Sammie

$17.95

Big O'

$18.95

Smoked beef brisket + havarti & swiss cheese + caramelized onions + whole grain aioli + grilled texas toast (limited availability)

BLT Bacon

$17.95

smoked pork belly + chipotle aioli + lettuce + tomato + white toast

Coaster Burger

$18.95

bacon + swiss cheese + mushrooms + caramelized onions + 1000 island + LTOP gf* v*

Impossible Burger

$18.95

plant based patty + swiss cheese + caramelized onions + special sauce + LTOP gf*, v

Kuba

$17.95

pulled pork + smoked ham + swiss cheese + whole grain aioli + pickles

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.95

american cheese + ketchup + mustard + onion + pickle gf*, v*

Party Fowl

$16.95

hand breaded chicken breast + house pickles + red onion + choice of sauce (bbq, spicy bbq, buffalo or nashville hot) gf*

Pastrami Jeremy

$18.95

choice of smoked pastrami or smoked turkey breast + swiss cheese + fresh sauerkraut + 1000 island dressing + grilled marble rye

Patty Melt

$16.95

The Q Burger

$18.95

pulled pork + cheddar + onion strings + bbq + LTOP gf* v*

TJ Burger

$16.95

pepper jack + fried jalapeño + chipotle aioli + LTOP gf*, v*

You My Boy

$18.95

bleu cheese + bacon + caramelized onions + LTOP gf*, v*

Adult Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Pork Tenderloin Fried

$15.95

Pork Tenderloin Grilled

$15.95

Classics

Fish & Chips

$19.95

fries & coleslaw

Fried Chicken

$20.95

two crispy chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, bacon gravy

Del's Smoked Meatloaf

$21.95

Sides

Killer Baked Beans

$6.00

gf

Coleslaw

$6.00

gf, v

Bacon Potato Salad

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

gf

Side Salad

$6.00

gf, v

Side Cesar

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

v

Mashed Potatoess

$6.00

SD Mac & Cheese

$8.00

v

Onion Rings

$8.00

Bell Pepper Rings

$8.00

Brisket Chili

$8.00

cheddar jack + onions + ground smoked brisket gf

Side Brisket

$7.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Hot Links

$6.00

Side Texas Toast

$2.00

Apple Slices

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

For kids under 11 only. Served with rings or mac & cheese +$1 gf*

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

For kids under 11 only. Served with rings or mac & cheese +$1 gf*

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

For kids under 11 only. Served with rings or mac & cheese +$1

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

For kids under 11 only. Served with rings or mac & cheese +$1 v

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

For kids under 11 only. Served with rings or mac & cheese +$1 v

Kids Pulled Pork

$9.00

For kids under 11 only. Served with rings or mac & cheese +$1 gf*

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$4.95

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$6.95

Apple Crisp

$6.95

Banana Pudding

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Across from the Belmont Park Rollercoaster, Coaster Saloon is an authentic, award-winning Texas-style BBQ hotspot, with 40 beers on tap. The "Coaster" has 15 flat screen TVs, Billiards & Foosball.

Location

744 Ventura Place, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
718 Ventura Place San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Draft
orange star4.4 • 764
3105 Ocean Front Walk San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog on a Stick
orange star4.0 • 128
3146 Mission Blvd. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Cannonball
orange star4.2 • 3,375
3105 Ocean Front Walk SAN DIEGO, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Beach House
orange starNo Reviews
3146 Mission Blvd. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 449
3714 Mission Blvd. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston