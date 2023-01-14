Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coaster's Pizza & Subs LLC

1914 Brownsville Road

Carrick, PA 15210

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Neapolitan Pizza
The Real Italian
The Proper Cheesesteak

Entrees

12" Neapolitan Pizza

12" Neapolitan Pizza

$12.99

Coaster's Sauce & Cheese Blend atop our light and fluffy dough, baked at 650 degrees on stone slabs.

Bone-In Chicken Wings

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$12.99

10 Bone-In Oven Roasted Wings.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$12.99
BLT

BLT

$12.99

Thick center-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo.

Bodega Chopped Cheese

Bodega Chopped Cheese

$12.99

Starts with a burger getting a char on the griddle, then its chopped up with sharp american cheese before getting topped with raw onion, tomato, and lettuce all wrapped up into a sub. Ketchup on one side, mayo on the other. Truly an NYC classic.

The Real Italian

The Real Italian

$12.99

A light layer of Coaster's creamy italian smear topped with Mortadella, Capicola, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Ham, Brick and Fontina Cheeses.

The Proper Cheesesteak

The Proper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Ribeye, Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Sharp American Cheese, Brick Cheese, and Mayo

Coasters

Coasters

$12.99

This is considered a pizza boat or french bread pizza depending on where you grew up, but here we call them Coasters. You get (2) 9" Coasters per order. This item comes with 1 topping.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.99
Black N' Blue Sub

Black N' Blue Sub

$12.99

Chopped Sirloin seared on the Blackstone with some W Sauce and freshly crumbled Blue Cheese, Mushroom and Onion, topped with creamy Wisconsin Brick Cheese, and served on a toasted 9" Roll with Mayonnaise.

16" New York Style

16" New York Style

$16.99

Thin Crust, the perfect fold and walk pizza!

16" Sicilian Style Square Cut

16" Sicilian Style Square Cut

$17.99

Desserts

Italian Coffee Bar

Italian Coffee Bar

$3.50

What chocolate chip cookies want to be when they grow up. These are ridiculous, and homemade from scratch.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.50

Hand-Filled Cannoli

Drinks

Cans/Bottled Water

Cans/Bottled Water

$1.00

Extras

Dressing

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Lunch Special

$5.99

Appetizers

Breadstix

Breadstix

$8.99

Think olive garden...but fresh. Served with side of marinara.

Cheesestix

Cheesestix

$10.99

Pizza dough cooked with butter garlic, parmesan, pizza cheese, then sliced and served with marina to dip.

Coaster Wheels

Coaster Wheels

$10.99

Pinwheels filled with cheese and your choice of meat.

Boneless

Boneless

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1914 Brownsville Road, Carrick, PA 15210

