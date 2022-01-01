Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coastline Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

1720 Houston Avenue

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Small Plates

Meatballs

House-made meatballs, San Marzano sauce, parmesan

Wings

Choice of sauce: Basil-lime Habanero mustard Brown butter buffalo

Marinated Olives

Citrus, chili, EVOO

Coastline Salad

Summer lettuces, red onion, cucumber, grapefruit, pickled watermelon rind, lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Shrimp

Chile marinated shrimp with corn salad, pancetta, jalapeno, and chimichurri sauce

The Board

Rotation of cured meats, fresh cheeses, accoutrements

Caesar Salad

Little gem lettuce, crouton, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, house Caesar dressing

Neapolitan Pizza

Margherita

D.O.P San Marzano, Mozzarella di Bufalo, Basil

Fresca

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, Goat cheese, Arugala, Proscuitto, Balsomic demi glace

Bianca

Mozzarella, ricotta, Herbs, Roasted Garlic

Diavolo

D.O.P San Marzano, Mozzarella, Hot Sopressata, Habenero Honey, chile flake

Marinara

D.O.P San Marzano, Tomatoes, garlic, basil, oregano

Grilled Pizza

Sweet and Spicy

Mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, pickled peppers, ricotta, habanero honey, basil, house tomato sauce

1,2,3,4,5 Cheese

Mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, parmigiana, smoked provolone, house tomato sauce, pesto

The Veg Life

Mozzarella, roasted tomato, pickled zucchini & squash, olives, feta, EVOO

The Funk

Mozzarella, porcini, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, pecorino, gorgonzola, truffle oil

Cocktails

Harmony and Tonic

$12.00

Rhuby and Rose

$12.00

Santa Cecilia

$12.00

Oro De Juarez

$12.00

Macaw

$12.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$12.00

Sun and Sand

$12.00

Watermelon cooler

$10.00

Sun and Sand (Copy)

$12.00

Beer

Montucky Cold

$2.50

Lone Star

$2.50

Han's Pilsner

$3.00

Lone pint Yellow Rose

$5.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Topo Chico hard seltzer

$4.00

St. Arnold Amber

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Coastline Artisan Pizzeria offers the great city of Houston a variety of hand-crafted pizza styles along with our take on traditional bites and great drinks.

Website

Location

1720 Houston Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

